Best Whirlpool washer

Washers have several preset cycles that ensure the correct temperature and intensity for washing your clothes, protecting them from damage, fading or shrinking.

Which Whirlpool washer is best?

Modern washing machines are loaded with innovative features that save you time and money whilst promising to take care of your clothes and prevent shrinking or fading colors. Choosing the best washer will depend on the size of your household and the available space in your home.

Whirlpool manufactures various different washers from compact front loaders to energy-efficient top loaders. Some are big enough to accept bulky bedding such as duvets and blankets. The Whirlpool High Efficiency White Front Load Washing Machine is an excellent choice with a 4.5-cubic-feet capacity and 35 customizable wash cycles. It is also Energy Star certified, which can save you money on water and electricity bills. Alternatively, there are several other Whirlpool washers to choose from that may suit your needs more adequately.

What to know before you buy a Whirlpool washer

Top- or front-load

A key consideration is whether you prefer a top- or front-loading washer. The main differences are front loaders are quieter, use less water and have more cycles, however, they take longer to complete a wash and are usually more expensive. Additionally, top-load washers are somewhat easier to fill and empty.

Size

Washers are available in many sizes, not only in outer dimensions but also in capacity. Some compact models are small enough to slip under a kitchen countertop. Around 3 to 4 cubic feet is a standard capacity and is sufficient for a family of four. The smallest have under 2 cubic feet and are suitable for homes where space is an issue. The largest have a capacity of over 5 cubic feet and can accept bulky items like duvets and blankets.

Water supply

Some washing machines only require a cold water supply and have an internal electric heater to regulate the temperature, which can increase electricity bills. If you regularly wash at high temperatures, it may be better to choose a washer that also accepts a hot water supply because these are more energy-efficient.

What to look for in a quality Whirlpool washer

Cycles

Modern washing machines have a wide variety of settings that allow the user to select different temperatures and wash times. However, the more cycles and functions available, the more expensive the machine. Think about the items you usually wash and choose a model that fits your needs.

Efficiency

Since washers need both a water and an electric supply they can be expensive to run. High Efficiency (HE) washing machines use less water for each cycle and have a shorter wash time. Bear in mind that HE washers need a special detergent that produces fewer suds and needs less rinsing.

Extra features

The most advanced washing machines have a range of innovative features such as steam cleaning and automatic load measuring. Some can connect to apps and smart devices to delay start times and monitor progress, however, these extras often come at a premium.

How much you can expect to spend on a Whirlpool washer

Top-load Whirlpool washers are usually the cheapest and can be found for under $600. For a front-load machine with a large capacity, expect to pay between $800-$1200.

Whirlpool washer FAQ

Which type of washer is quietest?

A. Generally front-load washers are the quietest. A high efficiency top load washer is also quieter than a regular one as it doesn’t have an agitator post in the center, which also gives it a larger capacity.

Can I put a duvet in a washer?

A. This depends on the capacity of the washer. A machine with a 3- to 4-cubic-foot capacity can accept a regular duvet, whereas, for a king or queen size, a capacity of 5 cubic feet may be necessary.

Do washers require regular maintenance?

A. One of the biggest problems with washing machines is internal mold. Many modern washers now have a cleaning cycle that should be performed every 10 washes. Beyond this periodical cleaning of the door seal, the dispenser tray and any internal filters are all that is required.

What’s the best Whirlpool washer to buy?

Top Whirlpool washer

Whirlpool High Efficiency White Front Load Washing Machine

What you need to know: This washer has a capacity of 4.5 cubic feet and a steam clean setting for removing stubborn stains.

What you’ll love: It has an Energy Star rating, which shows it exceeds government standards for efficiency. Its intuitive controls allow up to 35 customized wash settings.

What you should consider: The washer vibrates excessively in the spin cycle.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Top Whirlpool washer for the money

Whirlpool High Efficiency White Top Load Washing Machine

What you need to know: This budget-friendly washer has a capacity of 3.9 cubic feet and is loaded from the top. It has a low-profile smooth impeller that won’t snag or damage clothes.

What you’ll love: It features presoaking, rapid or hand-wash cycles and slow spin speeds for delicate items.

What you should consider: This model doesn’t have a fabric softener dispenser.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Worth checking out

Whirlpool High Efficiency White Front Load Compact Washing Machine

What you need to know: This space-saving washer has a capacity of 2.3 cubic feet and is ideal for small apartments or for people who live alone.

What you’ll love: It has 10 different cycles for different materials and soil levels. It also has a preference memory function that keeps the last settings to save time.

What you should consider: It is a little too small to wash bulky bedding items.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

