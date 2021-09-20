Best front load washer

Try to load clothes loosely in your front load washer rather than packing them in. Your clothes come out cleaner and drier.

Which front load washers are best?

Love it or hate it, laundry is an inevitable household chore, but a quality washer can make it more bearable. Front load washers are quick and convenient and often have some extremely helpful features.

This guide to front load washers will help you select the right model for you. Our favorite front load washer is the Samsung 5 Cubic Feet Washer in Brushed Black. This high-end model gets clothes clean and fresh every time and has great features, such as steam stain removal and an add-in door.

What to know before you buy front load washers

Cycle options

A quality front load washer should feature a wide range of cycle options. Even inexpensive models should cover all the basics, with cycles for cottons, synthetics, delicates, and whites, plus a range of temperature options and a quick wash cycle. More advanced models may have a greater range of cycles, including steam-injected sanitizing or stain-removal cycles, deep cleaning cycles, and allergen removal cycles.

Drum size

It’s important to consider the capacity of your new front load washer’s drum. It should be large enough to accommodate your household’s laundry so you don’t need to do multiple cycles, but not so large that the overall size of the washer is huge and won’t fit in a standard space.

Noise level

Some front load washers are simply noisier than others, but this may or may not be a big deal depending on the setup of your home. If you live in a detached house with your laundry area far away from your living area, a noisy washer won’t affect you or your neighbors too much, but if you live in a small apartment with neighbors below, a loud washer can be detrimental to you and the people below you.

What to look for in quality front load washers

Bluetooth connectivity

Some high-end front load washers let you control them via an app using Bluetooth connectivity. This isn’t a must-have, but it can be handy.

Color

You may want to match your new front load washer to existing appliances. The most common colors are black, white, and silver.

Add-in door

An add-in door is a smaller door in a front load washer’s main door. It allows you to add items into the drum after the cycle has begun, which is great for those times when you start your washer before realizing you’ve missed an item.

How much you can expect to spend on front load washers

Front load washing machines tend to cost between $600-$1,200. Although inexpensive models still perform well, they won’t have the more advanced features of high-end models.

Front load washers FAQ

Why should I choose a front load washer over a top load model?

A. If you’re thinking of switching to a front load washer from a top load washer, you might be wondering about the benefits. Front load washers are great for fitting under kitchen or utility room countertops since you don’t need to access the top of the washer. For the same reason, you can stack them on top of or underneath a front load dryer. They also tend to be quieter and more energy efficient than top load models and have more effective spin cycles so clothes come out drier.

My laundry comes out of the washer smelling musty — what’s going on?

A. If you leave your clean laundry sitting in the washer too long after the cycle is complete, it can become musty. Bad-smelling clean laundry can also be a sign that your washer needs cleaning. If it has a self-cleaning cycle, you can use it, otherwise some elbow grease is in order.

What are the best front load washers to buy?

Top front load washer

Samsung 5 Cubic Feet Washer in Brushed Black

Our take: It is AI-powered with an easy-accessed control panel.

What we like: In XL capacity with optiwash and clean guard antimicrobial technology features ensure odor-free and cleaner washing.

What you should consider: There are some issues with cycles ending earlier than the time set.

Where to buy: Sold at Wayfair

Top front load washer for the money

GE High-Efficiency White Front Load Washing Machine

Our take: This is a solid, yet fairly basic, front load washer that comes from a respected brand at a reasonable price.

What we like: There are plenty of pre-programmed settings to give you what you need.

What you should consider: It could be quieter.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Worth Checking Out

LG Electronics High-Efficiency Front Load Washer

Our take: The large capacity of this washer makes it ideal for big families — it can even fit a king-size comforter.

What we like: It features a wide range of programs, including a sanitize mode and allergen mode. We love the quiet operation and the stackable design.

What you should consider: It has a larger footprint than a standard washer.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

