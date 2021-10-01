You can save on your energy bills by filling up your stainless steel refrigerator as full as you can; the contents of a refrigerator help keep the interior cool, cutting down the energy needed for the refrigerator to maintain its internal temperature.

Which stainless steel refrigerator is best?

A good stainless steel refrigerator might function essentially the same as any other refrigerator, but it’s incredibly unlikely that you will find a refrigerator that looks better than the stainless steel options. They’re also easier to keep clean and won’t rust like most other refrigerators, adding several years to their lifespan.

The best stainless steel refrigerator is the Samsung 28 Cubic Foot 4-Door French Door Refrigerator. This WiFi-enabled option is top of the line in customization of drawers, shelving, and temperature, in addition to a huge ice maker capacity and a greatly reduced chance of freezer burn.

What to know before you buy a stainless steel refrigerator

Designs of stainless steel refrigerators

There are three main designs of stainless steel refrigerators: bottom freezer, top freezer, and side-by-side.

Bottom freezer: As it sounds, bottom freezer refrigerators place their freezer towards the bottom, which is generally a pull-out drawer. The top section can be either a standard or French door layout.

Size

Stainless steel refrigerators are big beasts so before you buy, be careful to measure the dimensions of the space you plan to place your new refrigerator in. Pro tip: When collecting the depth measurement, measure from the edge of the baseboard. Baseboards usually protrude quite a bit and your new refrigerator will be flush against it, not the wall.

What to look for in a quality stainless steel refrigerator

Materials

Stainless steel refrigerators use all types of materials in their exterior and interior constructions.

Exterior: Yes, a stainless steel refrigerator does use stainless steel for its exterior. It can be one of three types of stainless steel, however, all looking exactly as they sound: shiny, brushed, and black.

Shelving

Shelving refers to both the shelving in the door of the refrigerator and inside the main body.

Door shelving: Door shelves can have variable depths, depending on the model of stainless steel refrigerator. The deeper the door shelving is, the less space you’ll have in the main body.

How much you can expect to spend on a stainless steel refrigerator

With the range of sizes and available features in stainless steel refrigerators, you could spend anywhere from $200-$4,000 to get what you want. If you’re just looking for a mini-fridge, you can spend below $1,000, but full-size stainless steel refrigerators with various features will run between $1,000-$4,000.

Stainless steel refrigerator FAQ

How often do I need to clean the condenser coils of my stainless steel refrigerator?

A. It’s recommended to clean your condenser coils once a year at a minimum. Anything less will allow enough buildup to sharply decrease the efficiency of your stainless steel refrigerator and could cause a rise in your energy bill.

How do I help prevent fingerprints from building up on my stainless steel refrigerator and how do I get rid of them once they’re there?

A. The best way to prevent fingerprints is to apply some WD-40. Just apply it to a microfiber cloth and rub it in. Once fingerprints do start to add up, you can use any glass cleaner, also applied to a microfiber cloth, to clean them right up.

What are the best stainless steel refrigerators to buy?

Top stainless steel refrigerator

Samsung 28 Cubic Foot 4-Door French Door Refrigerator

What you need to know: Deep compartments and flexible interior configuration make this a perfectly customizable stainless steel refrigerator.

What you’ll love: This stainless steel refrigerator has a huge-capacity ice maker that stores 4.8 pounds of ice.

What you should consider: You’re required to use Samsung’s official companion app to utilize the WiFi features.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Top stainless steel refrigerator for money

Whirlpool 25 Cubic Foot French Door Refrigerator

What you need to know: A spacious and efficient interior enables you to really fill up this stainless steel refrigerator.

What you’ll love: If you can’t stand fingerprints all over your stainless steel refrigerator, then you’ll love this refrigerator’s resistance to them.

What you should consider: The depth of the crisper drawer could have been deeper than it is.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Worth checking out

LG Electronics 26.2 Cubic Foot French Door Smart Refrigerator

What you need to know: The integration of smart home technology makes this a stainless steel refrigerator of the future.

What you’ll love: Voice commands and two large-capacity ice reserves round out the bonuses this stainless steel refrigerator contains.

What you should consider: This stainless steel refrigerator has a pretty high cost.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

