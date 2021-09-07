Best Magic Chef mini fridge

Position the back of your mini fridge an inch or two away from the wall to allow better airflow and improve its efficiency.

Which Magic Chef mini fridge is best?

Mini fridges are great for dorm rooms, RVs, home offices and anywhere else a compact fridge is needed, but some models leave plenty to be desired. Magic Chef mini fridges offer the reliability you can expect from a well-known brand and come in a range of styles and sizes.

There’s plenty to consider when buying a mini fridge, from capacity to freezer compartments. If you’re looking for a reliable Magic Chef mini fridge, the Magic Chef 2.4 Mini Fridge is the top option.

What to know before you buy a Magic Chef mini fridge

Types

You can find a range of different types of Magic Chef mini fridges. Countertop mini fridges are compact enough to fit on top of a kitchen counter, though you can also put them on a desk or on the floor. These are generally sized to fit a handful of drinks and snacks but not much more.

Undercounter mini fridges are mid-sized mini fridges that can fit under a countertop or be left free-standing in the corner of a room. These are great for anyone who wants to fit more than just drinks and snacks in their mini fridge. They’re also a good option for those who live in dorms or studio apartments and want to store a range of groceries but don’t have room for a full-size fridge.

Mini fridge-freezers have a freezer compartment with its own separate door. Similarly to undercounter models, they’re ideal for people who need to store more than just a few sodas and a jar of olives in their mini fridges.

Capacity

Magic Chef mini fridges have capacities of roughly 1.5-4.5 cubic feet, with larger models usually including some freezer space. Anything over this capacity is generally too large to consider a mini fridge. For more details, take a look at the guide to mini fridges at BestReviews.

Freezer compartment

Although Magic Chef makes mini fridge-freezers with totally separate freezer compartments, it also features some models with compact freezer compartments that can only be accessed by opening the door to the fridge compartment. These are usually fairly small and can only fit a couple of ice cube trays, some popsicles, a single frozen dinner or anything else of comparable size.

What to look for in a quality Magic Chef mini fridge

Dimensions

Consider the physical dimensions to make sure the mini fridge will fit in your chosen space. Also make sure the capacity is right for you. If you’re looking for larger sizes, a Magic Chef 4.4 mini fridge might be for you.

Reversible doors

Some Magic Chef mini fridges feature reversible doors that can be rehung to swing open the other way depending on what makes sense for your space. This can be extremely useful in smaller or tight spaces.

Finish

You can find Magic Chef mini fridges in a range of colors and finishes, including some stainless steel models, such as the Magic Chef 4.5 mini fridge.

How much you can expect to spend on a Magic Chef mini fridge

Magic Chef mini fridges start at around $100 and can cost up to $300, depending on their size and features.

Magic Chef mini fridge FAQ

What’s the coldest setting on a Magic Chef mini fridge?

A. The temperature dial on a Magic Chef mini fridge is either labeled “min” to “max” or with numbers one to five. One is the warmest setting on a Magic Chef mini fridge, and five is the coolest setting. If your mini fridge has a freezer compartment, this is controlled using the same temperature dial.

Do mini fridges keep food cold enough?

A. You should ideally aim to keep the temperature in a fridge between 34 and 41 degrees, though 35 to 38 degrees is ideal for foods and drinks that spoil more easily, such as dairy products or meat. Some Magic Chef mini fridges only go down to 42 degrees, which isn’t cold enough for any major food storage but is fine for beer, soda or keeping your lunch cool. If unsure, use a fridge thermometer to check the temperature.

What’s the best Magic Chef mini fridge to buy?

Top Magic Chef mini fridge

Magic Chef 2.4 cu. ft. Mini Fridge

What you need to know: This is a quality freezerless mini fridge that’s the perfect size for countertop use.

What you’ll love: The shelves are removable for easy cleaning and can be rearranged to suit your needs. The in-door storage is handy and includes a bottle rack that easily holds drinks of differing sizes.

What you should consider: Some buyers had issues with the durability of the seals over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot and Amazon

Top Magic Chef mini fridge for the money

Magic Chef 1.7 cu. ft. Mini Fridge

What you need to know: This affordable, ultra-compact mini fridge is perfect for anyone who wants extra space for drinks and snacks.

What you’ll love: This features a compact 0.25 cubic foot freezer compartment that can hold a tray or two of ice. The door storage is configured so that it can fit a standard-sized bottle of wine, and the reversible door is useful in some spaces.

What you should consider: It can be fairly noisy to run and only chills to 42 degrees.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot and Amazon

Worth checking out

Magic Chef Retro 3.2 Cu. Ft. 2 Door Mini Fridge

What you need to know: This is an excellent mini fridge with a cool retro design that’s perfect for anyone who needs a reasonable amount of fridge and freezer space.

What you’ll love: This unit has a fridge capacity of 2.27 cubic feet, a freezer capacity of 0.93 cubic feet and measures roughly 33 inches high. The fridge and freezer compartments are separate with their own doors, and the model features door storage and a crisper drawer.

What you should consider: It’s on the larger end of the mini fridge spectrum, so it may be too big for some spaces.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

