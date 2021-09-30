Best GE refrigerator

One of the great innovations in refrigerators is the development of stainless steel that resists smudges and fingerprints and is easily wiped clean.

Which GE refrigerator is best?

GE has a long history of innovating home appliances. They created the first self-cleaning oven, over-the-range microwave oven, Wi-Fi-connected appliances and U.S. appliances that work with Amazon Echo and Google Home.

Choosing a refrigerator made by GE means you’re buying an appliance that is strong, durable and backed by one of the most respected names in the industry. If you’re looking for a feature-packed, top-of-the-line refrigerator for your Smart Home, take a look at the GE Profile 27.6 Cu.Ft. Stainless French Door Smart Refrigerator. It’s Wi-Fi enabled and uses GE’s Smart HQ app.

What to know before you buy a GE refrigerator

Top freezer

This is the style of refrigerator seen in TV sitcom kitchens in the 1950s. The top freezer arrangement has a smaller freezer chamber above a much larger refrigerator compartment. Both sections have door handles and open to the same side. This configuration is usually less expensive than the other types.

Bottom freezer

This innovation came about in the era of TV dinners and frozen pizzas in response to Americans buying more frozen foods in the grocery to heat and eat at home. A bottom freezer is nearly as big as the refrigerator and pulls out horizontally, like a deep and wide drawer. The idea behind this design is that you used the refrigerator far more often than the freezer.

Side-by-side

These refrigerators have two tall, narrow doors. The handles are right next to each other and both doors open from the middle to the sides. This means both compartments are narrower than on the other design forms. The goal was to make both the refrigerator and freezer equally easy to access.

French door

French door refrigerators are the most popular design today. The narrow doors save energy because you usually open only one at a time, letting less room temperature air inside that needs to be chilled. French doors take up less room when they are open.

Exterior dimensions

Measure everything, and measure it all twice. Measure the width of the space you want to put your new refrigerator. This side-to-side measurement is especially important if you want the smallest possible gaps between your refrigerator and the counter, cabinets or wall. For depth, measure from the baseboard to the front of your kitchen counter.

What to look for in a quality GE refrigerator

Shelves

Materials: Simple, plastic-coated open wire shelves are found on base model refrigerators. Better refrigerators have tempered glass shelves that are strong, shatterproof, easy to clean and catch spills and drips.

Adjustability: Whichever type you get, look for movable shelves so you can customize your refrigerator’s interior to fit the things you buy and store them where you want them. GE has models with either three or four shelves that adjust anywhere from three to nine ways, depending upon the model.

Drawers

Two drawers is the standard because drawer dimensions are fixed and are less adjustable than shelving. All drawers should be easy to remove when cleaning.

Ice and water

In-door water and ice dispensers are easy to access but they can add hundreds of dollars to the cost of your refrigerator and require regular filter changes.

Technology

People who live connected lives in smart homes may want a refrigerator that is compatible with the operating systems of their devices.

How much you can expect to spend on a GE refrigerator

Basic GE refrigerators are available from about $350-$850. Models with more features run from around $900 to nearly $2,000. Above $2,000 are refrigerators with all the bells and whistles.

GE refrigerator FAQ

What is the best temperature setting for your refrigerator/freezer?

A. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says the recommended temperatures are below 40 degrees Fahrenheit for refrigerators and below 0 degrees for freezers. Many people like to use even lower temperatures.

Can you clean your refrigerator with household cleaners?

A. Yes for the exterior and no for the interior. Household cleaners contain chemicals that can contaminate your food. Wipe the inside of your refrigerator with hot, soapy water. Wipe it again with clean water to rinse off the soap, then dry it with a clean towel.

What’s the best GE refrigerator to buy?

Top GE refrigerator

GE Profile 27.6 Cubic Foot Stainless French Door Smart Refrigerator

What you need to know: This feature-packed four-door stainless steel GE refrigerator is a top seller.

What you’ll love: The built-in Wi-Fi allows you to customize all the settings with the SmartHQ app. The LED light wall illuminates the entire 27 cubic foot interior. This refrigerator’s hands-free AutoFill uses sensors to release the exact amount of filtered water you want. The Turbo Freeze feature speeds up cooling after frequent or extended door openings.

What you should consider: This is a big, expensive appliance.

Where to buy: Sold by The Home Depot

Top GE refrigerator for the money

GE 28-inch Energy Star Top Freezer

What you need to know: This budget GE refrigerator is Energy Star certified to deliver efficiency, performance and savings.

What you’ll love: The easy-to-use temperature controls are upfront, regulating temperature in the fresh food and freezer sections. The wire shelves are movable to adjust to a variety of foods and the pocket handles provide this 16 cubic foot refrigerator with a clean, streamlined appearance.

What you should consider: This unit is a bit noisy for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and The Home Depot

Worth checking out

GE 21.8 Cubic Foot Stainless Counter Depth Side-by-Side Refrigerator

What you need to know: The counter-depth design of this GE refrigerator gives it a built-in look.

What you’ll love: Three full-width electronic drawers have three accurate temperature settings. TwinChill evaporators allow for separate climates in both the fresh food and freezer sections. The Showcase LED light spotlights food throughout the interior.

What you should consider: The built-in appearance looks best with new cabinets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and The Home Depot

