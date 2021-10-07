Best commercial refrigerators

Given their design and components, commercial refrigerators and freezers are 25% more energy efficient than the standard household models.

Which commercial refrigerator is best?

If you’re the owner of a restaurant, office or large industrial space, a commercial refrigerator might be essential. Commercial refrigerators are bigger and more efficient than traditional refrigerators. They are also a bigger investment, so you’ll want to do your homework.

Different commercial refrigerators cater to different settings and needs, so they vary in size and features, but our top pick is the Arctic Air AGR23 27″ One Section Glass Door Reach-in Refrigerator

What to know before you buy a commercial refrigerator

Capacity

This is one of the most appealing features of a commercial refrigerator and one of the main reasons why you might need one in the first place. Storage capacity can vary, but smaller one-section refrigerators typically range between 20 and 30 cubic feet, while larger three-section refrigerators have up to 70 cubic feet. Before purchasing, keep in mind the amount and types of products you’ll be storing in your new refrigerator.

Temperature control

Commercial refrigerators are bigger and more powerful than traditional refrigerators. The controls make it easier to regulate temperature, but even that can vary between models.

38 degrees is the ideal temperature for commercial refrigeration, but you should also consider how quickly it can reach the ideal temperature, how quickly it can return to that temperature after loading and unloading and the total range of an individual model.

Noise level

It’s the refrigerator compressor that makes the most noise, and the noise level can also vary depending on the model. If you’re looking for a refrigerator for an office setting where noise might be an issue or distraction, you definitely want to take this into consideration.

If you’re also in the market for a commercial ice maker, take a look at the buying guide for best commercial ice makers on Best Reviews.

What to look for in a commercial refrigerator

Material

If you want a durable and long-lasting commercial refrigerator, stainless steel is the only way to go. It can be more expensive, but the increased lifespan will make it worthwhile. Your refrigerator shouldn’t just be stainless steel on the outside. All items of the refrigerator should be stainless steel, including the body, hardware and shelving. Avoid commercial refrigerators with plastic components.

Temperature Controls

A top-of-the-line commercial refrigerator should incorporate digital controls, which are capable of providing a more precise temperature and make the temperature easier to monitor. Some commercial refrigerators still will use physical knobs, which can be effective but are becoming less common.

Doors and handles

You can find commercial refrigerators with doors that have the ability to stay open when loading or unloading and models with self-closing doors, which can help you save energy.

Handles are a more delicate part of the refrigerator since they are used so often. Investing in a fridge that has a recessed handle can help minimize any damage.

Shelving

In addition to looking for models with stainless steel shelving, the number of shelves needed is another important decision that’s based on what you will be using the refrigerator for. Finding a commercial refrigerator that has adjustable shelves gives you the ability to have more storage options.

How much can you expect to spend on a commercial refrigerator?

Commercial refrigerators can range from $1,000 to over $2,500 based on size, materials and features. A basic commercial refrigerator will run you about $1,000 for single-section models with a capacity of less than 30 cubic feet. Mid-range models cost between $1,000-$2,000, have a capacity up to 50 cubic feet and can include additional features.

Top-of-the-line commercial refrigerators can cost over $2,000, have a capacity of over 50 cubic feet and offer additional features, while also being more durable and insulated.

Commercial refrigerator FAQ

What size commercial refrigerator should I purchase?

A. The size of your refrigerator should be based on how much food you will need to store and how much space you have at your location. Don’t forget to measure the rooms, doorways and hallways your refrigerator needs to maneuver through to reach its location. Ventilation allowance is another consideration when considering the model right for you and your location.

What should I look for in a warranty on a commercial refrigerator?

A. Take note of how long each individual part of the refrigerator is covered, because a warranty is usually not for the refrigerator as a whole. For example, many manufacturers guarantee the compressor for up to 5 years, while other parts might only be under warranty for 1 to 3 years.

What is the best commercial refrigerator to buy?

Top commercial refrigerator

Arctic Air AGR23 27″ One Section Glass Door Reach-in Refrigerator

What you need to know: Praised for easy operation and loads of features, this refrigerator is perfect for a busy commercial kitchen

What you’ll love: This stainless steel fridge is loaded with three epoxy-coated, locking casters and adjustable shelves. The self-closing, lockable doors and external digital display make this an incredible option for your kitchen.

What you should consider: Some customers have reported temperature inconsistency.

Where to buy: Amazon

Top commercial refrigerator for the money

Dukers Appliance USA Commercial Single Swing Door Glass Merchandiser Refrigerator

What you need to know: Put your products on display and showcase your beverages and snacks with the custom backlit marquee on this model.

What you’ll love: The multiple-purpose shelving and adjustable mount-rack systems allow you to store a wide variety of products of different shapes and sizes. It’s also equipped with a durable bottom-mounted condenser for increased efficiency and temperature control.

What you should consider: This refrigerator only comes with four shelves, but more shelves can be purchased separately.

Where to buy: Amazon

Worth checking out

Dukers Appliance USA Single-Door Commercial Refrigerator

What you need to know: This compact, powerful commercial fridge is ideal for smaller spaces.

What you’ll love: This refrigerator may be small, but it’s mighty. It also has rotating wheels, so it’s easy to use in your kitchen and move to other spaces when necessary. Its energy efficient and has digital temperature control to ensure precise adjustments.

What you should consider: Given the model’s size and height, it’s not ideal for shorter individuals.

Where to buy: Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ryan Dempsey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.