Which double oven electric ranges are best?

When you’re trying to meal plan, throw together a multiple course meal or whip up a complicated recipe, you need the functionality that a double oven electric range can provide. They aren’t small purchases, as they can cost a great deal of money.

The best double oven electric range is the LG Electronics 7.3 Cubic Foot Double Oven Electric Range with ProBake Convection. This is one of the best options you can find from a very trusted brand that features both fast preheating and automatic temperature adjustments to keep your meals cooked evenly.

What to know before you buy a double oven electric range

Size

The size of a double oven electric range is almost always bigger than a standard oven/range combo. The smallest options tend to be roughly 5.8 cubic feet, which is the same size as most standard combos, while the biggest can easily eclipse 7 cubic feet.

Individual ovens

The upper and lower ovens each have intended uses as well as pros and cons.

Upper oven: The upper oven is generally intended for cooking smaller, individually sized meals or foods that are low in stature like pizzas or roasting vegetables.

Lower oven: The lower oven has more room, usually about the same as a standard oven or a bit smaller. It has all the same pros and cons of a standard oven, with the additional con that you have to get quite low to the ground to place and remove your food. This can make large foods like roasts and hams much trickier to move around.

What to look for in a quality double oven electric range

Wi-Fi connectivity

The newest double oven electric ranges include WiFi connectivity, which gives you the ability to use and monitor from a distance. Certain appliances from the same brand as your double oven electric range might even be able to connect to each other.

Self-cleaning

Most ovens include a self-cleaning function. Generally, all you need to clean up spills is to set the function to start, and 30-60 minutes later, your oven is good to go. Some additional manual cleaning may be needed for larger messes or chunks of fallen food.

Storage drawer

Storage drawers are typically only available in the largest double oven electric range options, as they’re usually removed to make room for both ovens.

How much you can expect to spend on a double oven electric range

A double oven electric range is going to cost you. The least expensive options start around $1,200 and can quickly balloon up to $2,400 without entering the upper echelon of options. The top-tier range can easily surpass the $2,400 mark.

Double oven electric range FAQ

How do I install a new double oven electric range in my home?

A. Thankfully, double oven electric ranges are fairly easy to install. They just need a flat place to go and an accessible outlet that provides more output than a standard outlet, which most kitchens have available by default. Keep in mind that double oven electric ranges are usually larger and heavier than standard ovens.

How and how often should I clean the exterior and interior of my double oven electric range?

A. The exterior and stovetop can and should be cleaned of any spills after each use, usually with nothing more than a soft cloth soaked with water and soap. The interior needs a cleaning only every 3 months or so, though it should be cleaned sooner if it starts to smell or smoke when on. Most of the time, a self-cleaning function can do most of the work.

What’s the best double oven electric range to buy?

Top double oven electric range

LG Electronics 7.3 Cubic Foot Double Oven Electric Range with ProBake Convection

What you need to know: An high-quality option for any cook who wants and needs maximum variability and functionality in their kitchen.

What you’ll love: Simple and direct controls make it easy to set and go, plus the fast preheating option is a great time-saver.

What you should consider: The stovetop portion can be tiresome to clean, and the control panel is quite sensitive.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top double oven electric range for the money

Whirlpool 6.7 Cubic Foot Double Oven Electric Range with True Convection

What you need to know: A top affordable option for the chef who wants all of the capabilities and less of the cost.

What you’ll love: The convection setting doesn’t dry out your meats, and the oven maintains an even temperature very well.

What you should consider: The placement of the plug can cause some installation problems, especially an unexpected forward jut from the wall.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Worth checking out

Samsung 5.9 Cubic Foot Flex Duo Double Oven Electric Range with Self-Cleaning Convection

What you need to know: A small selection for those who need to save some space and don’t want to give up the functionality of a double oven.

What you’ll love: The stovetop is very versatile, plus the oven works very quickly and evenly.

What you should consider: The convection option needs some cook time adjustments due to its smaller size.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

