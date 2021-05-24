Best swimsuits for girls in 2021

Even swimsuit fabrics can offer sun protection. Ultraviolet protection factor or UPF protects against UVA and UVB rays and provides more protection than sun protection factor or SPF alone.

Cute swimsuits for girls

Summer is right around the corner, which means it’s time to break out your shorts, tank tops and swimsuits. While adults can wear the same clothing item for many years, growing children usually need a new wardrobe every year. If you’re looking for the best swimsuits for girls, we’ve got you covered.

The Nike Girls’ Essential Racerback One-Piece Swimsuit earns our top pick due to its comfortability and durability. We’ve also included our other favorite picks, so keep reading to find out more about the best swimsuits for girls.

What to know before you buy a swimsuit for girls

Here are a few things to consider before buying a swimsuit for girls.

Swimsuit types

There are a plethora of swimsuit types to fit all body types and sizes. Here are a few of the most popular options.

One-piece swimsuits are an excellent option for toddlers, young kids, or anyone who doesn’t want to worry about their suit riding up, falling down or wants more coverage. Most people engaging in water sports prefer a one-piece swimsuit. They can have a zipper or pull on and off. However, changing out of a wet one-piece or using the restroom can be difficult.

swimsuits are an excellent option for toddlers, young kids, or anyone who doesn’t want to worry about their suit riding up, falling down or wants more coverage. Most people engaging in water sports prefer a one-piece swimsuit. They can have a zipper or pull on and off. However, changing out of a wet one-piece or using the restroom can be difficult. Tankini swimsuits offer the coverage of a one-piece while giving you a little versatility. The tankini top usually covers the entire midriff, so there is little to no stomach showing.

swimsuits offer the coverage of a one-piece while giving you a little versatility. The tankini top usually covers the entire midriff, so there is little to no stomach showing. Bikini swimsuits are two pieces with a classic triangle, bandeau or another style top. They don’t offer as much coverage as other swimsuit types.

swimsuits are two pieces with a classic triangle, bandeau or another style top. They don’t offer as much coverage as other swimsuit types. Two-piece swimsuits come in a variety of shapes and sizes other than tankini or bikini. There are boy shorts or bike shorts, and crop tops, rash guards or long sleeves.

Activity

Before buying a swimsuit, the most important thing to consider is what activities the wearer enjoys. If you are partaking in vigorous activities like competitive swimming, paddleboarding or body surfing, you may prefer a one-piece that will stay in place no matter how much you move. Any two-piece swimsuits are suitable for leisure swimming or laying out on the beach.

What to look for in a quality swimsuit for girls

Here are some features to look for when buying a swimsuit for girls.

Fabric

Swimsuits are made of a few different materials. Polyester is very popular and used in competitive swimwear. It holds its color well and stands up to chlorine. Nylon is lightweight and offers a smooth fit. However, it’s not chlorine resistant and may not last as long as other fabrics. Whether your swimsuit is made of polyester or nylon, it’s usually blended with other materials such as spandex or lycra to give a slight stretch.

Other features to look out for in swimsuit fabrics are quick-drying and sun protective qualities. Fabrics that dry quickly keep you from sitting in a wet swimsuit all day. Sun protection is an excellent quality to keep you protected from the sun, even if you forget the sunscreen.

Strap style

Strap style can affect comfortability and ease of use, so it’s an important feature to consider.

Adjustable straps can be loosened or tightened as needed and are excellent to ensure you get the perfect fit on any suit. It’s also beneficial for growing kids since you can ease the straps if they grow a little instead of buying a new suit.

straps can be loosened or tightened as needed and are excellent to ensure you get the perfect fit on any suit. It’s also beneficial for growing kids since you can ease the straps if they grow a little instead of buying a new suit. Racerback or crisscross straps commonly appear on athletic swimsuits. The crossing straps allow for maximum movement in the shoulders and arms without chafing or pinching. They also stay put during any activity.

straps commonly appear on athletic swimsuits. The crossing straps allow for maximum movement in the shoulders and arms without chafing or pinching. They also stay put during any activity. Halter straps tie around your neck and can be tied as tight or loose as needed. While they offer a lot of versatility, there are a few downsides. They tend to be a little uncomfortable around the neck and aren’t suitable for vigorous activity since they don’t always stay put.

How much you can expect to spend on a swimsuit for girls

Depending on size, quality and material, most swimsuits for girls cost between $10-$50.

Swimsuit for girls FAQ

How do I wash my swimsuit?

A. While most swimsuits can be machine washed, it’s vital to check the manufacturer’s instructions on your swimsuit as some may be hand wash only.

How do I make my swimsuit last longer?

A. Hand washing and drying out of the sun is an excellent way to preserve the life of your swimsuit. Chlorine and hot tubs can fade the colors on your swimsuit or cause it to deteriorate.

What’s the best swimsuit for girls to buy?

Top swimsuit for girls

Nike Girls’ Essential Racerback One-Piece Swimsuit

What you need to know: This is a quality and comfortable swimsuit suitable for rigorous training or leisurely splashing in the water.

What you’ll love: You don’t need to worry about constantly readjusting this one-piece. The racerback design and flat seams are comfortable and reduce chafing.

What you should consider: Some reports of sizing not being consistent.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top swimsuit for girls for the money

JerrisApparel Girls’ Two-Piece Boyshort Tankini Swimsuit

What you need to know: This boy-short tankini provides the coverage of a one-piece and the versatility of a two-piece.

What you’ll love: It comes in a wide range of sizes from 2T through 16 and 15 color and design options. The price is affordable.

What you should consider: A few complaints about the colors fading or bleeding.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Kanu Surf Girls’ Sport Halter Tankini Two-Piece Swimsuit

What you need to know: This cute and trendy tankini comes in over 35 designs to suit any preference.

What you’ll love: The high-quality nylon is UPF 50+ to protect against the sun. It comes in an array of sizes.

What you should consider: It tends to run on the smaller side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Bre Richey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.