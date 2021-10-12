What to wear to a tailgate party

If you wear the right clothes to a tailgate party, it won’t matter if it’s warm or chilly, and you’ll have an awesome time with friends or family.

Which tailgate outfit ideas are best?

Tailgate parties are great celebrations, even if you’re not celebrating anything. The pregame festivity is usually held in stadium parking lots, but you can attend or host a tailgate party right in your backyard. As with any event, you’ll want to make sure you’re dressed to impress.

This doesn’t mean you have to be fancy or over the top (although you’re certainly free to do so); you just have to dress right so you don’t look out of place. With the right outfit, you’ll look like you go to tailgate parties every weekend — even if it’s your first one.

What are the best tailgate outfits for hot days?

Team jerseys

Most tailgate parties represent a team or school spirit, and one of the best ways to showcase your excitement is by sporting a jersey. This Nike team jersey is lightweight and has a clean, tailored look that is sure to excite fellow fans.

Team colors

If a jersey isn’t your style, you can still show team spirit by wearing your team’s colors. A simple red, blue, orange, or yellow T-shirt will show who you support.

Shorts or jeans

Pairing your favorite jersey or T-shirt with shorts is a perfect match for tailgates on hot days. A cotton pair — like these Amazon Essentials shorts — will let you show off your legs, sit comfortably or move as much as you want. Denim shorts or jeans are great options as well.

Hats

A hat or baseball cap is a stylish way to add something extra to your outfit while protecting your eyes and head from the sun. This Trefoil chain snap-back lets you easily adjust the cap’s fit to your comfort. If you’re not bothered by the sun (or are wearing enough sunscreen), wear the cap backward for a hip look. You can also get a cap with your team’s logo or colors.

Sunglasses

Another piece of your tailgate outfit that will also protect your eyes is a pair of sunglasses. These sophisticated polarized sunglasses from Privé Revaux have a rectangular frame that fits most face shapes.

What are the best tailgate outfits for cold days?

Layers

It may be cold out, but the weather can be unpredictable. Layers are a versatile option because you can add a sweater, scarf, base layer, coat, or cardigan when it’s really cold, and simply take them off if the weather warms up.

If you choose to wear just a sweater or a jacket, ensure that it’s comfortable and warm enough for staying out in the cold. You can wear this Columbia fleece jacket on its own — if it’s not too cold — or as a layer to add warmth. A simple denim jacket also does the trick while adding a hip, retro style.

This lightweight pullover jacket can be a protective layer for your clothes if the weather turns rainy during your party. Its water-resistant fabric is breathable and sure to keep you safe and dry.

Another option for layering is adding a classic scarf. While you can go for any regular scarf, a 100% alpaca wool scarf, such as the Inca Natural Creations Scarf, is sure to give your neck extra coziness. Don’t forget: If you’re going to a tailgate before a game, it’s a good idea to choose a scarf in your team’s colors.

Beanies

Keeping your head and ears warm on a cold tailgate day won’t just prevent you from catching a cold; it’s also another way to support your favorite team. This ribbed beanie is breathable, warm, and available in a variety of colors to help show team spirit.

Comfortable shoes

At a tailgate, you’ll probably be sitting down, jumping in excitement, or walking amongst all the cars, so you’ll need a pair of comfortable shoes. While it’s fun to wear fancy shoes, like high heels or faux animal skin boots, comfort is necessary at a tailgate because you’ll probably be on your feet a lot. You can’t go wrong with a pair of Converse Chuck Taylors. They are a classic style that is padded and flexible. Vans are another choice that’s just as comfortable and breathable.

What are the best tailgate outfit ideas to buy?

Top tailgate clothing item

Inca Natural Creations Scarf

What you need to know: Three times warmer than sheep’s wool, this lightweight scarf will protect both men and women from the cold, and it’s woven to maximize softness.

What you’ll love: The scarf is available in 28 colors that never run or bleed, even in the snow or rain. It’s made with care for the environment, animal health, and treating its makers fairly.

What you should consider: It’s for dry-clean only, but due to the nature of alpaca wool, it will rarely need cleaning.

Sold by Amazon

Top tailgate clothing item for the money

Amazon Essentials Men’s Classic-Fit 9-inch Short

What you need to know: Made with 100% breathable twill cotton, it comes in 30 colors to match or contrast with any team jersey.

What you’ll love: These shorts have plenty of room through the hip and thigh, and they’re soft and lightweight. They close with a button for a casual look when you’re not wearing a belt.

What you should consider: The cloth is less rugged than denim, so be careful during pickup touch football games during your party.

Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Columbia Men’s Mountain Full-Zip Fleece Jacket

What you need to know: Ultra-soft and warm, this jacket has a collared neck, elastic at the wrists and a zippered closure to protect against the cold.

What you’ll love: The jacket has zippered pockets to keep all your possessions safe. It comes in 17 sizes and its polyester is machine washable.

What you should consider: When it gets around freezing, you’ll want something heavier than this.

Sold by Kohl’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Amazon

