The best men’s cardigan sweater

Most early cardigans were completely hand-knitted and worn for activities like bicycling, golf and tennis.

Which men’s cardigan sweater is best?

Cardigans are some of the most versatile sweaters in a man’s wardrobe. Capable of being worn year-round and in just about any social setting, cardigans reflect a person’s style and fashion sense. Additionally, they can complement just about any outfit when paired correctly. You can layer one with a sports jacket, wear it over a T-shirt or a dress shirt and even match it with the right suit.

Our top pick, Kallspin Men’s Cashmere Wool Blended Cardigan Sweater, comes in several colors and is great for any occasion.

What to know before you buy a men’s cardigan

Style

Cardigans come in a plethora of styles. There are heavy-knit or cable-knit cardigans, which are perfect for colder weather and can be worn over any shirt. Belted cardigans switch out buttons for a sash. Summer cardigans are thinner than other cardigans but work well in the warmer summer months and are great for layering.

Fabric

The kind of fabric a cardigan is made of often is dependent on the style of the cardigan. For example, cable-knit cardigans are constructed from thicker material, giving them their signature thick looks. On the other hand, lighter cardigans may be constructed with a polyester blend or even cashmere, giving them much thinner but softer feelings.

Season flexibility

Certain cardigans are made with specific seasons in mind. Thicker cardigans, such as shawl-collar cardigans, are great for the fall and winter months because of their heavier construction. The collar acts as another layer of protection against harsh winter winds. Lighter summer cardigans are incredibly thin, making them lovely for wearing even in the heat of the summer.

What to look for in a quality men’s cardigan

Texture

The texture of a cardigan depends on the type of cardigan it is. Fabric always feels durable with quality cardigans, even in the lightest of summer cardigans. If you’re looking for a softer texture of cardigan, cashmere and polyester cardigans are softer than other thicker cardigans such as cable-knit ones.

Wardrobe

Although a cardigan looks good with just about any outfit, finding outfits that pair nicely with a cardigan will bring your wardrobe to the next level. Depending on the cardigan type, you can pair it with jeans or slacks, T-shirts or button-ups. Finding a cardigan that is right for you greatly depends on the kinds of outfits you enjoy wearing.

Extra features

Extra features are things like pockets, varying button styles and extra lining, usually around the neck. Some cardigans come with pockets while others do not. Heavier cardigans tend to have larger buttons to match their cable-knit styles. Additionally, thicker cardigans occasionally come with lapels to add variety to their look.

How much you can expect to spend on a men’s cardigan

The average cardigan costs between $15-$30 and usually is made of thinner polyester or cotton. These cardigans often make great year-round sweaters because of how versatile they are in a person’s wardrobe. Midrange cardigans cost between $30-$50 and come in a wider variety of styles. Many thick winter cardigans fall in this price range. Finally, some cardigans cost well over $50. These cardigans are made of fine materials such as cashmere and tend to be attached to a luxury brand.

Men’s cardigan FAQ

What is the proper way to wear a cardigan?

A. Cardigans are known for their versatility. You can wear them open or closed. If closed, treat the cardigan as a sports coat, with all the buttons buttoned except for the lowest one.

How should a cardigan fit?

A. A well-fitting cardigan should be comfortably loose without sagging. This way, the sweater’s shape fits your natural body type and is not too big or too tight.

What is the best men’s cardigan to buy?

Top men’s cardigan

Kallspin Men’s Cashmere Wool Blended Cardigan Sweater

What you need to know: This cashmere wool cardigan is perfect for any occasion, whether a formal dinner or a day at work.

What you’ll love: It is available in more than 10 colors, comes equipped with two front pockets and is made from a soft cashmere blend.

What you should consider: Some users note that the sizing runs a bit large.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top men’s cardigan for the money

Amazon Essentials Men’s Cotton Cardigan Sweater

What you need to know: The Amazon Essentials cardigan sweater is a great affordable option for anyone looking to start their cardigan collection.

What you’ll love: Both comfortable and versatile, this cardigan is perfect for everyday use.

What you should consider: Many users note this is a bare-bones cardigan, perfect for layering but not incredibly stylish.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Goodthreads Men’s Soft Cotton Shawl Cardigan

What you need to know: This shawl cardigan is perfect for colder nights.

What you’ll love: It comes in more than a dozen colors and has a nice lapeled design.

What you should consider: Some users report the sizing is inconsistent.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

