The ’70s are back: 8 ’70s fashion trends that are cool again

In 2021, many said goodbye to the side-swept hairstyle as the ’70s middle part took off among all genders.

Top fashion trends inspired by the 1970s

The 1970s was one of the most experimental decades in history. It was a time of change that included ways of thinking and living many considered radical. Everything from the style of music, dance and political climate greatly impacted the world.

Those new and radical changes during the ’70s reflected in fashion through the unique shapes and cuts of design, vibrant patterns and flowing fabrics. Now, many of the same trends are back and looking better than ever. Here are eight groovy 1970s trends that are cool again.

Platform shoes

Simon Miller High Raid Boot

Sure to give you disco and rock-’n’-roll vibes, these white high raid boots offer an exciting vintage flair to modern fashion. Although on the expensive side, the quality is premium and made of leather from top to bottom. This is a top product because of the quality materials and authentic style that may act as a conversation starter for many because of the bold look.

Madden Girl Kassidy Platform Lug Sole Loafers

This unique spin on platforms and loafers creates a look that is strong and playful at the same time. The gold chain adds a striking detail that projects power and glam. These affordable shoes pair well with knee-high socks and a plaid skirt.

Bell-bottom pants

Selkie Bell Bottoms

As many Gen-Z fashion novas will tell us, skinny jeans are fading out while bell bottoms and wide-leg pants are back in. These stretch-fit pastel flower-print bell bottoms are the perfect blend of comfort and style. With these 38-inch flared wide-leg bell bottoms made with modal, cotton, spandex and elasticized waistband, you get the ’70s vibe along with quality material that has been updated and reinvented.

Corduroy

Guess Men’s Corduroy Bomber Jacket

Corduroy may seem like a blast from the past, but brands are adding new touches that are a breath of fresh air. This men’s corduroy bomber jacket by Guess is soft and lightweight, has a luxurious sherpa collar and is machine washable for convenience.

SO Corduroy Shacket

If you’re looking to layer in the fall and winter, this corduroy “shacket” by SO that doubles as a shirt and jacket is a great way to add warmth to your look without being overly heavy. Not only does the corduroy bring us back to the 1970s, but the salmon color adds a vintage flair that stays true to the decade’s most popular colors.

Round sunglasses and wire-framed glasses

CGID E01 John Lennon Round Polarized Sunglasses

This pair of sunglasses will undoubtedly bring out your inner hippie. With UV 400 protection, these shades are designed with quality and luxury in mind while still being comfortable. They come in a slew of lens colors, including blue, pink, green and yellow.

Sojos Retro Aviator Square Goggle

Although blue-light-blocking glasses were not around in the 1970s since computers were still gigantic and not for personal use, that does not mean we can’t incorporate retro style into modern technology. The SOJOS blue-light-blocking glasses with metal frame are a ’70s classic in revamped form. This unisex pair of lightweight glasses make a great gift item for anyone who spends time in front of computer screens but also wants to look stylish.

Men’s track shorts

Nike AeroSwift Men’s 2-Inch Running Shorts

When it comes to men’s shorts, many brands have no shame in going shorter. This look is reminiscent of basketball and track stars of the 1970s. The Nike AeroSwift Men’s 2-inch running shorts are breathable, lightweight and are the perfectly bold choice for athletes today.

Clogs

Free People Culver City Clog

Crocs, move over. Clogs are back and cooler than ever. The Culver City Clog by Free People is a classic style clog with a modern touch. They add a sense of groove and chicness that goes with pants, jumpsuits, dresses and skirts.

Knee-high socks

Love Sock Company Women’s Knee High Socks in Argyle

Although knee-high socks were popular far before the 1970s, it wasn’t until then that they became an edgy and attractive trend among young people. The trend came back in the ’90s with the movie “Clueless” and is back again. This pair in the classic argyle print by Love Sock Company will generate that youthful and quirky look to spice up a skirt, dress or pair of shorts.

Plaid skirts

Superdown Evy Pleated Buckle Skirt

This is a classic, pleated, plaid mini-skirt with an edgy buckle on the side that gives the kind of look that will never fully go out of style. As a versatile addition to your wardrobe, it can be dressed up with heels and tights or dressed down with boots, knee highs and tennis shoes for fall.

Calvin Klein Plaid Pencil Skirt

This pencil skirt provides a more professional look for those who don’t see themselves in a mini-skirt anytime soon. It provides a classy and professional look for work while still enjoying the popular plaid pattern inspired by the ’70s. Unlike many original plaid skirts from the 1970s, the lining is made of polyester and spandex, which features the wool fabric on the outside, without feeling itchy and uncomfortable on the inside.

