Best Y2K-style clothes

The early 2000s were a time of iconic and memorable fashion choices. It was a time where jeans for a very short period of time were proudly worn under dresses to even the very finest award ceremonies and events. It was an age where the buzz of the growing internet collided with the fear of the new millennium. Relive the start of the 2000s and throw it back to the time of flip phones and blue eyeshadow. Explore a BestReviews trip essential items guide for more trips down memory lane or to simply create more fun times in the near future.

What does Y2K stand for?

The term Y2K refers to the very early 2000s for a few reasons that mostly relate to the fear that surrounded entering a new millennium. The term Y2K comes with the letter K in the middle to represent 1000 like the kilogram unit of measurement. The letter Y is used to represent the word year. Placed together the combination of two letters and one number stands for the year 2000.

What is Y2K?

The unknown change coming with the millenium garnered a sense of trepidation especially around computers. There was a rumor leading up to the year 2000 about a potential end of the world situation that could really impact computers and possibly make it difficult for the machines to interpret dates after the 1900s. Luckily computers were able to keep going and so did the world of fashion and style.

Best purse styles of Y2K

Guess Layla Small Shoulder Bag

A pink quilted shoulder bag with a gold exterior. It melds the new with old in a homage to the Y2K style, but remains relevant to the street style of day. This purse can also be spot cleaned so it’s easier to maintain.

Barabum Retro Classic Clutch Shoulder Tote

Barabum provides a purse style that comes in different colors and patterns. The about eight inch strap ensures that it hangs below the armpit. It has a smaller zipper pocket that can also store additional items.

Tracksuit style

Track suits were all the rage for daily wear especially in bright colors. The suits and apparel were commonly worn during various activities from mall runs to even trips to the grocery stores.

Best tracksuit items of Y2K

Juicy Couture Velour Classic Hoodie Jacket

The jacket can be easily washed in a common washer and dryer. It zips from the front and is made from both polyester and spandex.

Best pants of Y2K

Jeans during the early start of the millennium were often intentionally distressed or designed to fit from low rise to mid rise. The pants were usually styled as bootcut and sometimes had a few holes depending on the intended look and event. During this time pants were not skinny as that style came into existence about a decade later closer to the 2010s.

WallFlower Women’s Juniors Legendary Stretch Bootcut Denim Jeans

These pants are designed to sit relatively low on the waist and have stretch fabric that is mostly made from cotton. They come in a variety of different colors such as Keller to better showcase and emphasize the bootcut design.

Levi’s Men’s Bootcut Jean

These jeans come in different colors such as Indigo Flex and tend to sit exactly around the waist. They are made with cotton and can be machine washed in order to fit in with most busy lifestyles.

Best shoes of Y2K

Shoes were a definite tool for completing any Y2K outfit. Platform shoes helped to add height and style in a way that often changed the look of an outfit in a more dramatic fashion than most slim heels.

Steve Madden Women’s Slinky30 Wedge Sandal

This shoe style is offered in multiple different colors. The heel is a little taller than two inches and has fabric for the top section. It’s made in the style of a slide sandal with a rubber sole.

Steve Madden Women’s Harlin Jelly Block-Heel Sandals

The shoes come in multiple colors such as standard black. The heel reaches a height just over two inches with a one inch platform. It’s a total height lift of over three inches. The sandal has an open-toed design and is created with man made lining. The material can become slippery with sweat so consider a type of insole for additional comfort.

Roxy Women’s Melinda Platform Sandal

This shoe comes in different colors such as brown and is made from synthetic material. The platform is a little bit more than one inch and the shoe contains the word Roxy placed on the footbed.

UGG Koolaburra Short Fashion Boot

This shoe comes from Australia and is made from suede. The platform is about half an inch and the boot comes in different types of colors such as black and chestnut.

Best hair accessory styles of Y2K

Various vibrant and wild hair styles were all the rage in the early 2000s. Hair clips and accessories were extremely popular and were often used to add flair to formal events like prom.

Aileam Store Big Claw Hair Clips

A claw hair clip made from acrylic material that comes in both a tortoise and an animal print pattern. Comes in a size just under four inches. Ideal for different hair types.

Eaone Butterfly Hair Clips – 50 pieces

These butterfly clips come in over 11 different matte colors. The butterflies are multi-colored in shades such as violet and pink. The clips are made of plastic and metal in a somewhat miniature size so that multiple butterflies can be worn at a time.

Funtopia Hair Clips – 100 pieces

A set of over 100 hair clips that comes with an array of different colors and shapes. This set also has over 40 solid colored clips and even 20 clips that look like flowers. These clips are metal and non-slip in order to prevent them from falling out.

