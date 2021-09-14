Best velour tracksuit

Velour tracksuits are cool again, so you can wear them as either athleticwear or as high-fashion outfits.

Which velour tracksuit is best?

An icon of fashion in the late 1990s to early 2000s, velour tracksuits are cozy even for streetwear. They’ve made a recent comeback as part of the Y2K nostalgia boom in fashion, and new options are cropping up everywhere. If you want to relive the streetwear boom, or even just want a comfortable set to wear while working from home, the Sweatsedo Uncle Larry Tracksuit is a fantastic velour tracksuit option with a cool retro design.

What to know before you buy a velour tracksuit

History

Originally mass produced as athleticwear in the 1960s and 1970s, velour tracksuits first rose to high-fashion prominence in the early 2000s, as a descendent of the streetwear of the 80s and 90s. They’d already been icons of hip-hop style since the 80s, though they only came into the mainstream when wealthy trendsetters began wearing designer versions around Hollywood.

Soon, you could see tracksuits everywhere from runways to suburban malls. They faded out as tastes changed into the late aughts and early 2010s, but made a resurgence in 2020, as both comfortable loungewear and athleisure, as well as a form of fashion nostalgia. For an in-depth look at nostalgic track jacket options, check out the BestReviews page on women’s Adidas track jackets.

Brands

There are practically endless options for brands manufacturing velour tracksuits for men and women. Juicy Couture, which recently reintroduced its iconic line of bejeweled velour tracksuits, has become the brand most associated with velour.

Athleticwear brands like Adidas, Nike and Fila, already known for their tracksuits, naturally have many options. And given the resurgence in popularity, even brands unaffiliated with athleticwear that previously wouldn’t have dreamed of velour, have jumped in on the velour tracksuit game.

High-end brands aside, there are also a number of options that are on the affordable end of the spectrum. If brand name isn’t important to you, you can still get the look and comfort of the velour tracksuit, minus the high price.

What to look for in a quality velour tracksuit

Hood

Ask yourself whether you want a hood on your tracksuit. Hoods can be warm and protective from the elements or an additional piece of fabric you’ll never use. They’re a big part of the look of 2000s-style velour tracksuits, though not as much on more retro-inspired designs.

Cut

Not only can the hood of the jacket vary, but the jacket has many options as well, such as cropped, fitted or loose. You’ll also need to decide if you want to go with a pullover top or a zipper closure.

As far as pants go, different styles abound. For a 2000s look, flared or straight-leg track pants are the go-to option, but these days, joggers with a fitted ankle cuff seem to be more popular. You’ll also want to look at fit here and decide if you want tighter or looser pants.

Material

Not all velour tracksuits are created equal. Since this is an item most people are wearing for comfort and ease of movement, you want velour that’s soft but still high quality. Most velour tracksuits feature a cotton/polyester blend, though the percentage of each can vary. This affects stretch, fit and the feel of the fabric. Read reviews before you buy to make sure the velour is as comfortable and well-sewn as it looks.

How much you can expect to spend on a velour tracksuit

There’s an enormous range in the prices of velour tracksuits, from around $30-$60 for more affordable options, and up to over $100 and beyond for high-end or brand-name pieces.

Velour tracksuit FAQ

How do I wash a velour tracksuit?

A. As always, check the specific instructions on the label, as they may vary. However, you can wash most velour tracksuits on a normal wash cycle and put them in the dryer. They’re designed to be washed and worn for maximum ease and comfort.

What’s the difference between women’s and men’s velour tracksuits?

A. Functionally, nothing, but there are some style differences that you’ll generally see in tracksuits marketed to one vs. the other. Women’s velour tracksuits most often have hoods, while men’s usually don’t. The cut is also slightly different. Women’s velour tracksuits are usually cut to fit more snugly than men’s, the jackets are sometimes cropped and the pants may have more of a flare.

What’s the best velour tracksuit to buy?

Top velour tracksuit

Sweatsedo Uncle Larry Velour Tracksuit

What you need to know: This is a high-quality men’s velour tracksuit that comes in several size options.

What you’ll love: It’s well made and has the cool, retro look that many velour tracksuit owners are looking for. Reviewers say it’s comfortable and they love the many available colors. Unique color choices include solid burnt orange and gold.

What you should consider: It runs a little on the smaller side, and it’s pricier.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top velour tracksuit for the money

Hotouch Tracksuit

What you need to know: It’s an affordable women’s velour tracksuit with a modern design and interesting patterns.

What you’ll love: The pants are joggers with gathered ankles, which give the tracksuit a more modern look. It comes in plenty of colors, including a few different tie-dye options.

What you should consider: It runs on the large side, so size down when ordering if you want a snug fit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Dolcevida Velour Tracksuit

What you need to know: This is a classic women’s velour tracksuit with a hoodie.

What you’ll love: Made of extra-soft fabric, this tracksuit is a loose-fitting and comfortable choice. It comes in both zip-front and pullover jacket options.

What you should consider: Some reviewers say it’s prone to shedding, so wash before you wear.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

