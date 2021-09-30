Sherpa is so good at trapping warmth that it’s often used in baby blankets to protect infants during winter.

Which Sherpa-lined flannel is best?

Fall fashion revolves around flannel shirts, but sometimes you need something a little warmer. If you’re searching for a way to stay warm and stylish, look no further than a Sherpa-lined flannel. Sherpa material is great at trapping in heat from your body and the flannel gives you an overall fashionable look.

The best Sherpa-lined flannel is the Wrangler Authentics sherpa lined jacket, which features a classic shirt jacket style. It has a relaxed fit and comes in 10 different flannel colors, including a more formal solid gray look.

What to know before you buy a Sherpa-lined flannel

Flannel

Flannel is a type of cotton fabric that has a medium weight. The texture and comfort of this material makes it ideal for mild and cool temperatures, which is why it’s been adopted as an ideal fall look. Most flannels have a raised fibers look, which comes from the loose weaving technique or from brushing the fabric. This also adds to flannels comfort and casual style.

Plaid

Most flannels use plaid, or tartan cloth, as it’s known in its native country of Scotland. The plaid weaving process gives flannels a unique color scheme. Designers use a combination of clothing dye and colored threads to create these patterns. The criss-crossing weave allows colors to be layered on top of each other in horizontal and vertical bands. Flannels can also be in solid colors but plaid is the most common style.

Sherpa lining

Sherpa is a fluffy fabric made from synthetic yarns, typically acrylic or polyester. It’s designed to look and feel like sheep wool. Sherpa is great for trapping in heat, which is why it’s commonly found in flannels designed to be worn during the fall and winter months. Some designers even skip the flannel all together and make sherpa into a coat of its own.

If you’re not a fan of Sherpa, check out the Best Reviews list of the best flannel coats for men and women that include a wider variety of flannel coats.

What to look for in a quality Sherpa-lined flannel

Pockets

Most flannel shirts have one or two pockets at the top. While this is the traditional design, the pockets placement isn’t as useful as it once was. Sherpa-lined flannel jackets and Sherpa-lined flannel hoodies are designed more like coats than shirts. Therefore, they will often feature pockets at the bottoms. These are the highest quality flannels because they offer more utility than a traditional flannel design.

Water resistant

You’ll likely be wearing Sherpa-lined flannel in the outdoors, which means you’ll have to be mindful of the elements. High-quality Sherpa-lined flannels will come with water-resistant features that will help keep the rain from soaking into the material. This can either come from a synthetic coating or lining between the Sherpa and the flannel. There are also sherpa lined flannel hoodies, which can help keep you protected. A simple hood can add a crucial layer of protection from rain and snow.

Pre-washed

Because flannels are made with 100% cotton, they can sometimes shrink during their first wash cycle. For a higher quality Sherpa-lined flannels, look for pre-washed material. This material goes through a delicate process of shrinking at the manufacturer’s warehouse. Once it’s shipped to the consumer, you don’t have to worry about it becoming too tight or ill-fitting after washing. You can also look for mixed blends of cotton that include polyester. Polyester is a synthetic fabric that doesn’t typically shrink in the wash.

How much you can expect to spend on Sherpa-lined flannel

Sherpa-lined flannels cost $25-$70.

Sherpa-lined flannel FAQ

Can a Sherpa-lined flannel replace a winter coat?

A. Yes. In fact, some Sherpa-lined flannels are designed to be more like a coat. Unlike a flannel shirt, Sherpa-lined jackets sometimes include hoods and pockets, which add utility and protection from the elements. Sherpa material is also very good at trapping body heat.

Are Sherpa-lined flannels bulky?

A. Sherpa is a very fluffy material that’s designed to keep you warm. Therefore, it can appear bulky because the thick material is layered underneath the flannel. You can find thinner sherpa lining but they won’t be as warm as the thicker material.

What’s the best Sherpa-lined flannel to buy?

Top Sherpa-lined flannel

Wrangler Authentics Sherpa-Lined Jacket

What you need to know: This is a stylish and utilitarian flannel that comes with four pockets.

What you’ll love: This 50% polyester, 50% cotton jacket includes a button closure on the front that gives you more options in layering your outfit. The medium weight of this flannel makes it even more versatile. It also comes in a wide variety of colors and styles.

What you should consider: This jacket is not pre-washed and may shrink after washing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Sherpa-lined flannel for the money

ThCresa Sherpa-Lined Flannel

What you need to know: A mid-weight flannel jacket, it is soft, comfortable and offers a casual look in a variety of colors.

What you’ll love: The Sherpa material is extremely soft and can be relied on to keep you warm during the colder winter months. It also holds its stitching and color well under multiple washes.

What you should consider: There are no side pockets in this flannel jacket.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Dickies Flannel Sherpa-Lined Coat

What you need to know: This is a high-quality Dickies Sherpa-lined flannel.

What you’ll love: This flannel has water-repellent coating that helps keep you dry in rain and snow. It also has a zip feature, front snap closures and multiple pockets.

What you should consider: This flannel only comes in two colors: buffalo plaid and brown duck.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Beliles writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.