Best red flannel shirt

Which red flannel shirts are best?

From the workplace to the pumpkin patch, you are sure to see a red flannel shirt at least once during the fall season. With a vintage-inspired look, the red flannel shirt has quickly become a staple fall wardrobe item. Whether you are looking for a thick flannel for the crisp autumn air or a more casual option, there is sure to be a red flannel shirt that fits your needs. No matter how you style it, a red flannel shirt is sure to elevate any fall look. If you are looking for a classic red flannel shirt, the top choice is the Goodthreads Men’s Heavyweight Flannel Shirt.

What to know before you buy a red flannel shirt

Materials

When searching for your ideal red flannel shirt, be sure to consider the type of material you need for your lifestyle. Some material options are more breathable and work best for more casual wear, while others are better suited for cold weather. To get the most bang for your buck be sure to choose an option that is comfortable and versatile.

Cotton: Cotton is a natural fabric that is great for casual wear. With a lightweight, soft and breathable feel cotton flannels are ideal for early fall weather. Thanks to its soft texture and natural makeup, cotton is a great option for people with sensitive skin. However, cotton is not as durable as other fabric options and tends to break down over time.

Wool: Wool is another natural fabric but it has a much heavier feel. With a thicker weave that retains heat, wool is a great option for late fall or winter wear. Wool is also more durable than cotton and tends to hold up better over time.

Style

Another important thing to consider when choosing your red flannel shirt is the style that you are going to wear it in. Since red flannel shirts are such versatile garments, choosing one that can fit a variety of different styles is a great way to ensure that you get the most bang for your buck. No matter how you chose to style your flannel be sure to choose an option that is stylish and warm

Professional: If you are planning on wearing your red flannel shirt in an office setting, it is important that you choose an option that is lightweight and offers a good fit. A patterned flannel that buttons up would be a great option for more professional styling.

Casual: For more casual wear, you do have more freedom in how you want to style your flannel. If you plan on mainly wearing your flannel shirt in an open style that allows layering, it may be a good idea to choose a slightly oversized flannel shirt. If you would prefer to wear a buttoned-up flannel then be sure to choose one that is appropriately sized.

Outdoors: If you plan on wearing your flannel shirt outdoors, be sure to consider the weather where you live. Flannel jackets that are made for the outdoors typically have more durable construction and have a heavier feel than a thinner shirt.

What to look for in a quality red flannel shirt

Pockets

Most flannel shirts come with a chest pocket, but there are some options that have added inside pockets or side pockets. However, some more lightweight flannels have pockets that are for looks only, meaning they are sewed shut and unusable. While these options still have the classic red flannel look, the absence of pockets may be a no-go depending on your preference.

Sleeves

Most flannel shirts are designed with fall weather in mind, so long sleeves are a traditional look. However, some options do have added tabs and elbow buttons, which makes it easy to roll up your sleeves without fear of them falling down throughout the day. These added features make it easy to change up your look throughout the day.

Patterns

Since red flannel shirts have grown in popularity, there have been a variety of pattern options on the market. While the traditional square flannel pattern continues to be a classic look, there are a variety of pattern options available such as crosshatch or faded. Be sure to look through all the options to ensure that you get your ideal red flannel shirt.

How much you can expect to spend on a red flannel shirt

Depending on your preference of material and style you can expect to spend anywhere from $20-$50 dollars on a red flannel shirt. More lightweight, cotton red flannel shirts tend to be cheaper while thicker wool options tend to be more on the expensive side.

Red flannel shirt FAQ

What color pants can you wear with a red flannel shirt?

A. When it comes to how you style your red flannel shirt, you have all the freedom in the world. However, wearing khaki pants is better for a more professional look or light-wash denim for a more casual look.

Are red flannel shirts machines washable?

A. Most red flannel shirts are made of cotton and are machine washable. However, always be sure to read the inner tag of your shirt before washing.

What’s the best red flannel shirt to buy?

Top red flannel shirt

Goodthreads Men’s Heavyweight Flannel Shirt

What you need to know: This highly rated flannel shirt is the ideal option for people who want a versatile option.

What you’ll love: This flannel shirt is made of heavyweight cotton, making it the perfect shirt for fall weather. With button closures and vintage-inspired elbow tabs, there are many ways to style this flannel shirt. The two chest pockets and extra side pockets are great added features. It also comes in up to 10 different pattern options, so you are sure to find your ideal fall shirt.

What you should consider: This flannel shirt does run slightly larger since it is designed to have an oversized look. Depending on your styling preference, you may find it helpful to size down when ordering.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top red flannel shirt for the money

Alimens & Gentle Men’s Red Flannel Button Down

What you need to know: This bestselling red flannel shirt is a great option for anyone who wants to spice up their closest without breaking the bank

What you’ll love: This red flannel shirt is 100% cotton, making it a great option for light wear and early fall weather. With a vibrant color and classic checked pattern, this shirt is sure to elevate your fall wardrobe. The button closure makes it easy to style and the two-pocket design is great for carrying all your fall essentials.

What you should consider: Some consumers noted that the sizing on this red flannel shirt is skewed. It is recommended that consumers size up when ordering.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Dickies Women’s Quilted Flannel

What you need to know: This quilted red flannel shirt has a thicker weave that makes it ideal for outdoor wear.

What you’ll love: This red flannel shirt has a thick quilt layer over a soft cotton lining, making it an incredibly warm option for winter. The smooth sleeve lining also helps to decrease any wrinkling and helps retain heat. With button closure and elbow sleeve tabs, this flannel shirt offers versatility when it comes to styling. Since it comes from a reputable outdoor brand you can be sure that it is built to be durable outdoors.

What you should consider: Some consumers noted issues with shrinking upon washing, it is recommended that consumers wash this shirt on a delicate cycle and then air dry it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

