Best red Christmas sweater

A red Christmas sweater is one of the most beloved holiday garments. Deciding which one to buy requires a little investigation to find the best one for you.

Which red Christmas sweater is best?

The holiday season has become synonymous with cozying up to fires, sharing cheer with loved ones and dusting off beloved Christmas-themed pajamas, sweaters and accessories.

The classic red Christmas sweater has morphed over the years through various trends and styles yet remains a top holiday garment. If you’re looking for a great red Christmas sweater this year, the Lands’ End Fine Gauge Cashmere V-Neck Sweater is an excellent choice.

What to know before you buy a red Christmas sweater

Just like beloved Christmas stockings, red Christmas sweaters come in every pattern, design and style imaginable. But to find the right one for you or a loved one this year, you’ll want to consider a few things before making your purchase.

Fit

Pay attention to the way you or your recipient likes to wear their sweaters. For example, some people like to wear them extra large and loose, while others prefer a sweater that hugs their bodies with a more streamlined fit.

Style

Some sweaters are designed to be draped off one shoulder, and others are made to be worn tucked into pants. And remember, there is no such thing as a red ugly Christmas sweater. Some have buttons or zippers, whereas others have no front closure. Consider whether your recipient would like a cardigan with buttons and pockets, if they’d prefer a pull-over sweater or if they’d enjoy one that is unique in style.

Materials

While some people absolutely love wool sweaters, others find them itchy and uncomfortable, especially those allergic to wool. Make sure you choose a red Christmas sweater made of materials that will be comfortable for the person who will be wearing it.

Some sweaters can be machine washed, and others can only be dry cleaned or hand washed. Washing instructions depend on your sweater’s material. Be careful — not everyone appreciates clothing that is difficult to launder.

What to look for in a quality red Christmas sweater

There are a few key things to look for if you want to ensure that your red Christmas sweater will last longer than one holiday season. No one wants to put the time and effort into looking for a great sweater that soon starts unraveling, pilling up or shrinking.

Natural fibers, not synthetic

Higher quality red Christmas sweaters are typically made of natural fibers, like alpaca, linen, cotton, cashmere and merino wool. Lower-quality sweaters are those made of acrylic, polyester, rayon or a blend of them.

However, these synthetic fibers are also usually machine washable and easier to care for but not as comfortable to wear. Overall, synthetic fibers don’t age as well as natural fibers.

Smooth, even seams

A quality red Christmas sweater will have seams along the bottom, at the cuffs and at the shoulders that are even, smooth and neat. The seams should not cause the sweater to distort and instead keep the shape of it nice and streamlined.

If you see seams that look weak or like they are puckering or bulging, especially at the shoulders, the sweater may not last through very many holidays.

Non-distorted details

Lay the sweater out flat and make sure the cuffs and seam at the bottom are not curling upwards. If the sweater is a cardigan with a zipper, that zipper shouldn’t be distorted around the edges. High-quality zippers lie perfectly flat.

The fabric shouldn’t ripple. If it has buttons, they should be secured to the sweater firmly. If the red Christmas sweater has pockets, check to see if they are integrated nicely and don’t look stretched out or hang open.

How much you can expect to spend on a red Christmas sweater

Like any other type of clothing, the cost of a red Christmas sweater depends on the quality, the brand and sometimes, the size. In general, you can expect to pay anywhere from $20-$200 for a red Christmas sweater.

Red Christmas sweater FAQ

Is a hand-knit sweater better than a machine-knit one?

A: This depends on you. Hand-knit garments are often warmer and have higher-quality stitching. On the other hand, machine-knit garments are generally more widely available and more affordable.

What’s the best way to wash a red Christmas sweater?

A: You should always start by reading the care label. If there is no care label, you can use a time-tested method: Hand-wash it in cool water and lay it flat to dry. While you are hand-washing it, take care not to agitate it too much. Alternatively, you can have the sweater dry-cleaned.

What’s the best red Christmas sweater to buy?

Top red Christmas sweater

Lands’ End Fine Gauge Cashmere V-Neck Sweater

What you need to know: This premium-quality beautiful garment is made from 100 percent cashmere, and it’s extra soft and lightweight yet warm.

What you’ll love: This red Christmas sweater is perfect for dressing up or dressing down and is impressively durable.

What you should consider: You must either hand-wash it or have it dry-cleaned.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top red Christmas sweater for the money

Christmas Cardigan Sweater Shawl by COOFANDY

What you need to know: This cute red Christmas sweater is 100 percent polyester, with a classic-style collar, cheery Christmas pattern and a great button-down front closure.

What you’ll love: The sweater is soft and well-made, not to mention exceptionally warm. The reindeer and snowflake print design adds a nice holiday touch.

What you should consider: This cardigan is hand-wash only.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hope & Henry Mock Neck Cable Sweater with Button Placket

What you need to know: This sweater for kids is 100 percent organic cotton and has a ribbed knit mock neck with faux leather buttons.

What you’ll love: The red Christmas sweater is machine-washable and is knit in the classic cable style. The color is a beautiful, bold red, and the sweater really looks sharp.

What you should consider: Some kids might find the neck uncomfortable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sarah Harris writes for BestReviews.

