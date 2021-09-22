Best plaid jacket

Plaid jackets are great for fall days that aren’t cold enough for a full coat yet are too chilly to wear just a sweater.

Which plaid jacket is best?

Plaid is one of those prints that never truly goes out of style, making a plaid jacket a wardrobe staple. Thicker than a shirt or sweater but lighter than a coat, plaid jackets are perfect for regions with mild winters or for those in-between days in late fall or early spring.

You can find plaid jackets in all kinds of styles, including bomber jackets, shirt jackets and blazers. You’re bound to come across a piece you like, no matter your fashion preferences.

Top plaid jackets

Dickies Relaxed Fleece Hooded Flannel Shirt Jacket

This style of jacket looks similar to a plaid shirt but is lined for warmth on cooler days. For more information on plaid shirts, see the full guide to men’s flannel shirts at BestReviews. What’s great about this design is that in addition to a warm lining, it’s coated with a water-repellent layer to make it somewhat water resistant. It also features a hood.

Allegra K Cropped Plaid Jacket

If you love the retro ’90s look that’s fashionable right now, this cropped plaid jacket should tick all the right boxes. It’s cut in a similar way to a classic denim jacket but is cropped to the waist. It’s available in several different plaid prints, including yellow, red and aqua.

Burton Dunmore Jacket

An excellent choice for cold weather, this option is a little thicker than your average lightweight jacket. While it might not be warm enough for the depths of winter, it will certainly keep you toasty when there’s a chill in the air. This jacket is waterproof yet breathable with a lining that can regulate body temperature so you shouldn’t feel overly warm when you’re more active. The buffalo check plaid is somewhat different than a classic plaid but still looks great.

Filson Beartooth Camp Jacket

Made with thick, blanket-weight cotton, this jacket is perfect for fending off the chill on crisp days. It might not be the cheapest option, but it’s designed for utility and is extremely well-made. This is the type of jacket that could last you a lifetime. The black, olive green and brown plaid options are understated yet stylish. This piece features angled hand-warmer pockets and large, snap-closure chest pockets.

Tanming Brushed Flannel Plaid Shirt Jacket

This item is a take on the shirt jacket style, but with a slight outward taper towards the bottom of the shirt for a baggy, relaxed fit. The brushed flannel polyester material feels soft to the touch and is reasonably warm. This jacket does lack a lining, so it isn’t suitable for especially cold days. It’s available in a range of seven plaid prints, such as purple and wine red.

Tommy Hilfiger Performance Faux Memory Bomber Jacket

There’s no need to choose between style and practicality with this dark blue plaid bomber style jacket from Tommy Hilfiger. It features a polyester lining for warmth, as well as a polyester outer shell that’s wind- and water-resistant. Extremely subtle detailing featuring the Tommy Hilfiger red and white stripe around the zipper and inside the collar hints you’re wearing a high-end brand without being too showy. It’s machine-washable, so keeping it clean is easy.

Wrangler Authentics Long Sleeve Sherpa Lined Shirt Jacket

If you want the look of a plaid flannel shirt with some extra warmth, this shirt jacket is an excellent choice. It has the same cut as a regular flannel shirt with button closure and breast pockets, but it also features a thick Sherpa fleece lining to keep you warm. It’s available in a wide range of classic plaid prints, as well as a buffalo check plaid, so most buyers can find a color they’ll love.

Levi’s Ma-1 Flight Jacket

This jacket is a mixture of a muted green plaid, solid olive green and camo print, with olive green rib knit cuffs and hem, plus a detachable faux-fur collar. It’s a take on the classic bomber cut that’s both practical and stylish. It features a detail pocket on one arm, an inside pocket and two double-entry side pockets with a snap to keep items inside secure. There’s also a second opening to keep your hands warm.

Tommy Hilfiger Short Puffer Jacket

Available in a classic red plaid, this puffer jacket is sure to stand out. It’s well-padded with a fluffy polyester filling that will keep you warm on cold days. It has a dual closure with a snap closure over the top of a zipper to keep the wind out, as well as a hood, angled pockets and a raised collar, all of which help keep the chill at bay.

Legendary Whitetails Camp Night Berber Lined Hooded Flannel Shirt Jacket

This relaxed hooded shirt jacket is designed to look as though you’re wearing a plaid shirt over the top of a hoodie, although the hood is actually built into the jacket. The soft Sherpa fleece lining is enough to keep you warm on cool days. You can choose from seven plaid designs and sizes all the way up to 5X.

