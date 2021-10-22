Best peacoat for women

History shows that military officials ordinally wore the peacoat, specifically the British Navy, and then later, the American Navy adapted the design for their officers.

Which peacoat for women is best?

The peacoat design has withstood the test of time and instantly gives any outfit a classic appeal, making peacoats a wintertime closet staple. This iconic winter coat is a timeless piece that has evolved with trending fashion, but a peacoat is a sailor-style coat at its foundation. If you are looking for a pea coat that has all the best features of the original pea coat design, check out this LONDON FOG Women’s Double Breasted Peacoat.

What to know before you buy a peacoat

History of the peacoat

History shows that military officials ordinally wore the peacoat, specifically the British Navy, and then later, the American Navy adapted the design for their officers. In modern times, the design of the peacoat remains primarily unchanged. You may see peacoats in various lengths and colors, but the original design almost always has the same functionality, brass or plastic buttons and, of course, the double-breasted design with large lapels.

Wearing your peacoat from fall to winter

Depending on the heaviness of the material, you can wear a peacoat with light layers underneath during the cooler fall months. Then during the snowy and freezing months of winter, add more layers for extra insulation. Whether experiencing a fall chill or a winter storm, the peacoat is versatile and can be dressed up or dressed down for any occasion during the fall and winter. Finding the right peacoat means you are adding a staple piece to your wardrobe, one that will stay with you for years to come.

Accessories to wear with a peacoat

Most peacoats are made with a thick wool material that will keep you warm in all conditions, but all coats, even the timeless peacoats, have their limits. To protect the exposed areas from the elements, add some accessories to complete your peacoat look. Cover your hands with a pair of classy looking leather gloves and choose a thick hat that goes over your ears. While the collar protects your neck from wind chill, a scarf will provide an extra layer of protection and keep more warmth locked in.

Peacoat for women features

Different peacoat styles

There are three different body styles for the peacoat: the classic, the bridge, and the single-breasted peacoat.

The classic style will have that iconic double-breasted cut with a large collar that has notch lapels.

The bridge-style was designed for offices on bridges or ships where the weather may be windier, so it has a longer length.

For many, the double-breasted cut is what makes a peacoat a peacoat, but the single-breasted style gives off a more casual look that has a single row of buttons.

Buttons and pockets

The number of buttons and pockets on a peacoat has varied throughout history. Both are functional pieces that gives a coat added design details depending on how they are featured. During WWI, the coats worn often had 10 buttons, but the modern civilian style usually has around six buttons that can come in various shapes, materials and colors. Today, many peacoats still feature an imprint of an anchor on the button to pay tribute to the peacoat’s nautical past.

Fit

When considering fit, it is all about what style you are trying to achieve. If you want a peacoat with more coverage, you will want a peacoat with a longer-length fit. If you want a more casual, cozy look, you may consider going up a couple of sizes or finding a peacoat with an oversized design. For a classic peacoat, it should feel fitted around the shoulders, the body length should hit around your mid-thigh and the sleeve length should stop at your wrist.

Peacoat FAQ

How do you care for a peacoat?

A. A good rule of thumb is to always check the inside label for washing instructions. Otherwise, to keep the shape and color of the coat intact, avoid washing it too often but when you do wash it, turn it inside out and set your washer to a cold, gentle cycle, then air dry.

How do you know if a peacoat is too small?

A. A classic peacoat has a fitted look, but you should still be able to move your arms freely. If stuck between two sizes, consider going with the bigger size, so there is room to wear layers comfortably. A way to check if it is too small is to lay your arms at your side and flex your hands parallel to the ground. If the sleeves do not lightly touch the tops of your hands, consider the next size up.

What’s the best peacoat for women to buy?

Top peacoat for women

LONDON FOG Women’s Double Breasted Peacoat

What you need to know: This peacoat is made with wool and polyester and has six plastic buttons. It comes in five neutral colors and gets you the most bang for your buck since each color comes with a matching scarf.

What you’ll love: London fog has made outwear for several generations, and they believe that coats are something you invest in, which is why their goal is to keep you warm and dry in all climates.

What you should consider: It runs more on the small side, and while reviews say that it made well, some complained about the material being a little itchy around the neck.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top women’s peacoat for the money

Chouyatou Women Elegant Notched Collar Double Breasted Wool Blend Over Coat

What you need to know: The longer silhouette and large pockets gives this peacoat a modern touch at an affordable price.

What you’ll love: The wool fabric comes in several colors, and it has four plastic buttons with two decorative buttons on the back. Most reviews say that it runs true to size and that the quality was better than expected for the price.

What you should consider: Many reviews say that this peacoat is not as fitted as they hoped, and some customers received shorter versions that stopped at the mid-thigh instead of at the knee as shown in the picture online.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Calvin Klein Women’s Double Breasted Wool Coat with Belt

What you need to know: This sailor-style coat puts a unique twist on the traditional design with its high neckline that you can fasten in place with two buttons.

What you’ll love: It has a belt that ties around your waist for a more fitted look, and its outer layer has unique textured fabric made from wool and acrylic. It comes in five colors, including a black and white pattern and the end of the coat fits just below the hips.

What you should consider: The fabric is very textured and tends to snag easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Bailey Gates writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

