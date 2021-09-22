Best outerwear for fall music festivals

A trendy long-length cardigan is comfy and perfect for a music festival setting. Express your style by pairing it with ripped skinny jeans or shorts. Finish the look with bold jewelry and a hat or cross-body bag.

What should I wear for fall music festivals?

Crisp autumn mornings, apple and pumpkin picking are just a few popular activities during the fall. Fall also is the time for music festivals. The weather isn’t too hot during the day or too cold at night, making it perfect for dancing.

When it comes to fashion, fall is a season to express your style. Flannels are great for layering. Pair them with your favorite jeans, leggings or dress. Complete the look with accessories like boots, sneakers, jewelry and hats. On chillier nights, coats are always a great complement to any look. Denim is a staple choice and can be worn with and in different ways. Additionally, it’s a great investment because of its versatility.

Music festivals are also the perfect time to wear flashy and vibrant apparel. Neon colors, sparkles, lights and anything eccentric will make you stand out in the crowd. However, choosing the perfect outfit for a fall music festival can sometimes be stressful. You want your style to be individual but comfy.

Fall music festival essentials

Best flannels

Goodthreads Relaxed Fit Popover Shirt

This women’s flannel is a fun spin on a classic, with a relaxed fit. Made of 100% cotton, its popover pack style makes this flannel versatile and cozy. It’s a great alternative if you’re looking for something to keep you warm that isn’t a jacket.

Dickies Long-Sleeve Plaid Flannel Shirt

Available in more than eight colors and plaid patterns, the double-brushed cotton fabric is extra soft, making it ideal for fall weather and events. Its design is a nice balance between classic and modern.

Big & Tall Lands’ End Traditional-Fit Patterned Flagship Flannel Shirt

This is a great flannel choice for taller individuals. Its bright colors will make you stand out in any music festival crowd. The soft, combed cotton material provides maximum comfort and warmth. Pair it with spunky sunglasses and leather shoes for a stylish look, or sneakers and a hat for a casual appeal.

Men’s Lands’ End Traditional-Fit Rugged Flannel Button-Down Shirt

If you’re looking for a heavier flannel to wear to fall music festivals, this traditional rugged-fit flannel is perfect. Its hefty, soft-brushed 7.75-ounce cotton material makes it durable for brisk nights. The chambray trim and lining at the collar and yoke add a stylish touch.

Best coats and jackets

Levis Sherpa Denim Trucker Jacket

This timeless jacket will never go out of style. Available in more than 10 colors and made of 100% cotton, the Sherpa lining will keep you warm on chilly fall nights. The relaxed fit sits at the hips and is great for layering underneath.

Carhartt Men’s Quilted Flannel Lined Duck Active Jacket

Made with a 100% cotton and nylon lining, this luxurious jacket is durable for any weather and event. The front zipper and drawstring hoodie provide extra comfort and warmth. While more suitable for colder weather, it’s a great way to express your style and pairs well with dark or light jeans.

Calvin Klein Women’s Chevron Faux Fur Coat

This faux fur jacket is super cozy because of the 100% modacrylic fabric. Available in ivory, baby blue and black, it’s a fashion statement, even at fall music festivals. The hook-and-eye closure is a great stylish feature.

BOHOcoats Matrix Fiber Optic Faux Fur Coat

This LED faux fur coat is out of this world, but it comes at a high price. The high-end garment is an excellent long-term investment, available in purple, white, green and red LED lights. It’s exuberant and will make you stand out in the crowd at any music festival. Faux fur material provides warmth and the hood is a great touch.

Best light-up festival apparel

Fiber Optic Fabric LED Hoodie

Nothing says “music festival” like LED rainbow lights. You can control the wide array of flashing light colors right from your phone. Fiber-optic material creates a glowing effect, making this sleeveless hoodie a fashionable showstopper.

SZTopFocus LED Fur Coat

With more than 160 rainbow LED lights, all eyes will be on you. Extremely versatile, turn the lights on when wearing it at festivals, dances and parties, or turn them off to wear daily. Sold in three sizes, this groovy faux fur coat will keep you warm and chic at any music festival. AA batteries are required.

SZTopFocus Rave Jacket

This neon glow LED jacket will catch anyone’s eye, and it’s even waterproof. AAA batteries or a USB-powered bank are required for usage. Bluetooth-controlled, light-display options are endless. Because it’s sleeveless, layering is easy. The zipper opening to remove the LED light is convenient for washing.

Luwint Colorful LED Flashing Scarf

Scarfs are a great touch to any outfit. The high-quality cotton material provides maximum comfort and warmth. This LED colorful flashing scarf is available in three colors with six color modes. Change the LED blink patterns depending on your vibe. As a bonus, batteries are included along with an additional set.

INDJXND Women’s Metallic Shiny Jogger Pants

Made of 85% polyester, 15% cotton and 5% spandex elastic material, these sparkly leather joggers are super comfy with their relaxed fit. Material is lightweight so you can easily dance the night away without being uncomfortable. Pockets on both sides are a bonus and large enough to fit small items.

