Best men’s fall and winter going out clothes

Layer clothes with different cuts, such as wide pants with a fitted shirt and cardigan to create a unique silhouette that enhances areas such as your shoulders, back, and waist.

Choosing the right clothes for your next night out during colder months

Whether you’re heading to a romantic dinner for two or a packed late-night party, there’s nothing better than feeling the rush of confidence that putting together a sleek outfit provides. With these going-out essentials, you can transform your pre-function routine from an indecisive worry session into a fun activity. Once you collect a few different going-out pieces, you can mix and match them.

What are the best men’s fall and winter going out jackets to buy?

Whether you plan on donning down or layering leather, one of the best parts of colder months is toasty outwear. Plus, you can completely change your look when you shed cold-weather clothing once indoors.

Cole Haan City Puffer Jacket

The Cole Haan City puffer jacket is a well-made, lightweight down jacket that offers superb warmth and a touch of traditional American elegance. The City puffer from Cole Haan is a great alternative to a bulky parka and will stand out from the sea of boring black and gray puffers thanks to its polished double-button closures, double-stitched construction, and faux-fur collar. Check out the full Down Jacket buying guide from BestReviews to learn more about which puffer is right for you.

Sold by Amazon

Alpha Industries MA-1 Slim Bomber Jacket

Alpha Industries got its start as a clothing contractor for the U.S. military, and the MA-1 pilot jacket was the first military design to cross into civilian fashion. This bomber jacket is sleek, shiny, and modern, making it a great option for an event in the city or a fancy dance club. The jacket has turned its military roots into premium design features by making the emergency-orange interior reversible and retaining the classic “remove before flight” tag on the left arm.

Sold by Amazon

What are the best men’s fall and winter going out sweaters to buy?

Sweaters and sweatshirts are cold-weather staples, and you can wear one on its own or as a piece of a layered outfit.

Hugo Boss Rollneck Sweater

The Rollneck sweater from Hugo Boss is a contemporary turtle neck that’s equally useful as a statement piece or under a roomy jacket. Made from super-soft virgin wool, this sweater has a long neck that can be folded over to create a thick collar or pulled all the way up for increased warmth. You can dress up this piece for formal occasions or down for a casual get-together.

Sold by Macy’s

Club Room V-Neck Sweater Vest

Both V-necks and sweater vests are making a comeback, and people are rethinking the way they wear them. A nice V-neck sweater vest, like this one from Club Room, can add formality to a simple button-down or draw all the attention when worn by itself as a tank top during season transitions.

Sold by Macy’s

What are the best men’s fall and winter going out pants to buy?

You don’t want to wear any old pair of jeans or chinos to go out, so be on the lookout for a pair you want to save for special occasions. These should fit well and pair easily with other nighttime attire.

Nautica Traditional Jeans

You can never go wrong with a good pair of jeans, and with the price tag on these, you may be able to get a couple of different colors. These have a relaxed fit that won’t constrict movement, so you can dance comfortably.

Sold by Amazon

Michael Kors Dress Pants

If you prefer to err on the side of overdressing, a pair of sleek solid-colored dress pants easily pairs with any outfit and elevates your overall look. On the other hand, if you want to play with traditional conceptions of formality, dress pants are great for accessorizing with striking belts or keychains

Sold by Macy’s

What are the best men’s fall and winter going out shoes to buy?

A quality pair of boots will keep your feet warm and more importantly, looking good all night. To enhance your look, try to match your shoes with any accessories you may wear.

R.M. Williams Chelsea Boots

If you’re looking to splurge, these buttery smooth Chelsea boots from renowned Australian label R.M. Williams are a great option. Featuring a dual tab cuff and elastic gore soles, these shoes are as functional and durable as they are good-looking. These boots are equally appropriate for a suit as they are for a pair of jeans

Sold by: Amazon

RRLOM Work Boots

These boots are waterproof and feature a classic work-boot design. However, the nubuck material is smooth and elegant, and can easily be dressed up to go out in adverse weather. If you’re looking for something a little edgier and city-like, these boots are great for your next party adventure.

Sold by Amazon

