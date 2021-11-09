Best ‘Harry Potter’ Christmas sweater

The first ugly Christmas sweaters appeared in the 1950s when Christmas became more commercial, but they were never intended to be considered ugly. Called “Jingle Bell Sweaters,” these garments were joyful and featured subtle Christmas-themed decorations.

Which ‘Harry Potter’ Christmas sweaters are best?

Christmas sweaters have become very popular over the last decade, with many different options to brighten up your holiday party. Whichever Hogwarts house you like, you can find a Christmas sweater to celebrate the holidays in style. If you find yourself looking into the Mirror of Erised and you see that your heart’s desire is to find the perfect “Harry Potter” Christmas sweater, look no further than the Bioworld Harry Potter Hogwarts Ugly Christmas Sweater.

What to know before you buy a ‘Harry Potter’ Christmas sweater

Material & style

Most “Harry Potter” Christmas sweaters are traditional sweaters that will keep you warm on a cold winter’s night. Many are made of cozy cotton or acrylic materials. However, if you live in a warmer climate and don’t want to heat up like the Goblet of Fire, you will be happy to know that there are “Harry Potter” Christmas “sweaters” that are actually long and short-sleeve T-shirts, and even tank tops! This way, you can get the look of the sweater without the warmth. They are a great alternative to the usual Christmas sweater.

Fit

Many “Harry Potter” Christmas sweaters are unisex, meaning that you won’t have to choose a men’s or women’s size or cut. Some are a baggy fit and some are slim fit, so you can pick the sweater in which you will feel the most comfortable. Check for youth sizes for the young wizards in your life. Be sure to read all of the information before you order online to get a sweater that fits you best. Reading the reviews of the sweater can help you to get an idea of how the sweater fits other people like you.

Durability

“Harry Potter” never goes out of style, so you may want to wear your “Harry Potter” Christmas sweater to parties for years to come. You don’t want a sweater that will fall apart, run or pill if you wear and wash it a lot. Choose quality sweaters made from durable fabrics that will grow to be as old as Dumbledore (or at least as old as Harry)!

What to look for in a quality ‘Harry Potter’ Christmas sweater

Authenticity

Many “Harry Potter” Christmas sweaters have the traditional ugly Christmas sweater patterns made up of authentic details from the movies such as the Hogwarts house crests and important symbols, like the Deathly Hallows. Others have more stylized versions of the characters, like the Harry Potter Chibi versions, which are cute cartoons. Some even have words knitted into them, such as Gryffindor or Slytherin. Depending on the mood of the party and your personal preference, certain sweaters might be better choices than others.

Not just for Christmas

“Harry Potter” Christmas sweaters are perfect for Christmas parties and celebrations. But what about the rest of the winter? Although some sweaters have Christmas elements in them, like trees and ornaments, many have a solely “Harry Potter” theme or a generic winter theme, like snowflakes, and can be worn throughout the cold weather months. If you plan to get cozy in your sweater after the new year, choose one that isn’t completely Christmas-themed.

Lights

Some “Harry Potter” Christmas sweaters include features like candles in the form of LED lights that sparkle. People will think you’ve enchanted your sweater with some Hogwarts magic. You’ll be the life of the party and literally light up the room.

How much you can expect to spend on a ‘Harry Potter’ Christmas sweater

Depending on the material, you can expect to spend between $25-$60 for a “Harry Potter” Christmas swear.

‘Harry Potter’ Christmas sweater FAQ

Are “Harry Potter” Christmas sweaters machine washable?

A. Check the labels of the sweaters to know exactly how to care for them. While some are machine washable, other Christmas sweaters will sometimes have features sewn onto them that could be damaged or ruined in the washing machine. Always read the care directions thoroughly.

Are there accessories with “Harry Potter” Christmas sweater designs?

A. Yes. Some brands sell “Harry Potter” Christmas sweater-patterned socks and note cards to match your sweater. Combine them to create a magical gift set.

What are the best ‘Harry Potter’ Christmas sweaters to buy?

Top “Harry Potter” Christmas sweater

Bioworld Harry Potter Hogwarts Ugly Christmas Sweater

What you need to know: This cotton and acrylic blend sweater is a Christmas classic with its traditional Christmas sweater pattern.

What you’ll love: The designs of the Hogwarts crest and house mascots are knit into the fabric, rather than screen-printed for an authentic Christmas sweater experience. With the name Hogwarts on the sleeves, everyone will know where your school allegiance is.

What you should consider: Some people felt that the sweater runs large in size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top “Harry Potter” Christmas sweater for the money

Harry Potter Happy Christmas Chibi Ugly Sweater T-Shirt

What you need to know: This Christmas sweater-patterned T-shirt features adorable Chibi versions of Harry, Ron and Hermione and is made of lightweight jersey fabric and is machine washable.

What you’ll love: The Happy Christmas message will have everyone smiling. With men’s, women’s and youth sizes, this shirt is fun for the whole family. Choose from navy, dark heather and heather blue. This T-shirt will keep you cool on Christmas.

What you should consider: The men’s size runs small, so choose one size up for a looser fit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Worth checking out

Bioworld Gryffindor Sweater

What you need to know: This Christmas sweater celebrates the bravery and determination of Gryffindor, Harry Potter’s Hogwarts house.

What you’ll love: Made of acrylic and rayon materials, this sweater will keep you cozy. Its red and gold colors are authentic to Gryffindor. The Christmas sweater pattern includes lions, the house mascot. This sweater is also available in a Slytherin version.

What you should consider: Some people felt that the sizing was not true to size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

