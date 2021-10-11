Best chunky knit sweater

Chunky knit sweaters are a versatile fashion piece as comfortable as a giant blanket you can wear everywhere you go.

Which chunky knit sweaters are best?

Chunky knit sweaters are the perfect piece to tie your whole wardrobe together and create endless, stylish and layered fall looks. Thick and cozy, chunky knit sweaters are ideal for whatever the day has in store, from running errands to working from home to relaxing on the couch with a cup of tea and watching a movie.

Pair a chunky sweater with a silk skirt and booties for a timeless date night look, or layer it over leggings for an effortless cool vibe. For a stylish chunky knit sweater that’s versatile enough to pair with all your favorite outfits, the Saodimallsu Turtleneck Oversized Batwing Chunky Knit Sweater is a top choice.

What to know before you buy a chunky knit sweater

Coordinate with your wardrobe

When shopping for a chunky knit sweater, think about pieces that will fit with what you already have in your closet. For example, if you tend to wear a lot of earth tones, a beige or brown cashmere sweater will be a seamless addition to your wardrobe and layer nicely over all your favorite outfits.

Apart from color, think about how a chunky knit sweater will layer over your favorite pieces for good balance. If you tend to wear looser shirts and pants, a closely cropped chunky knit sweater will balance well with your outfits. If you wear fitted jeans, sheer tanks, bodycon skirts and other lightweight pieces, a chunky knit cardigan sweater will provide an attractive layered look ideal for fall.

Neckline

There are many common knit sweater necklines to choose from, like v-neckline, crew neckline, turtle neckline, scoop neckline and more. Turtlenecks and mock-necks tend to be the warmest option for wearing alone, whereas lower necklines look great layered over tanks or tees.

Length

It’s a good idea to have a few different sweaters of varying lengths in your arsenal. A long, chunky knit sweater that drapes below your hips is perfect for layering over leggings or skinny jeans, whereas a chunky sweater cropped above the hip creates a modern look combined with any cut of pants. Some sweaters are even cropped above the mid drift for a stylish athletic look, which looks great paired with high rise leggings.

Thickness

Chunky sweaters are typically on the thicker side, but you can still look for a sweater with a more sheer weight in a baggy cut to get the chunky knit sweater look without drowning your frame in fabric.

What to look for in a quality chunky knit sweater

Pattern

Chunky knit sweaters are available in a range of patterns and knits. Cable knit sweaters have an intricate, visible and timeless pattern on the front. Fisherman’s knit sweaters and twist knit sweaters have stitch patterns that are a bit less noticeable but great if you’re looking for a chunky knit sweater without ornate detail.

Fiber

The fabric and/or knit of a sweater will determine its feel, aesthetic and durability. Natural fiber like cotton, cashmere and wool tend to be the most comfortable and durable. Chenille sweaters are ultra soft and trendy. Acrylic fiber lack some of the quality, charm and comfort of natural fiber, but they also tend to be much more affordable.

How much you can expect to spend on a chunky knit sweater

Chunky sweaters cost as little as $25 for basic acrylic knits to hundreds of dollars for high quality, luxury knit wool and cashmere. Expect to spend about $50 for a durable and attractive sweater.

Chunky knit sweater FAQ

How do I keep my chunky sweater in good condition?

A. Keep your sweaters in good shape by folding them in a drawer, rather than hanging them. This will keep them from stretching or taking on the shape of a coat hanger on the shoulders of the sweater. Rather than throwing your sweater in the drier, lay it flat to dry. In the summer, store your sweater in a plastic or wood container to prevent moths and other critters from accessing them.

What should I pair with a chunky knit sweater?

A. Chunky knit sweaters are a versatile addition to your wardrobe that can be worn with just about anything. Pair with business slacks for work, jeans for going out or running errands, and leggings for relaxing at home or casual outings. Riding boots can tie together leggings and a chunky sweater for a cute fall outfit. If you’re pairing your chunky sweater with skinny jeans, try a cute pair of booties for a chic look.

What’s the best chunky knit sweater to buy?

Top chunky knit sweater

Saodimallsu Turtleneck Oversized Batwing Chunky Knit Sweater

What you need to know: This is a slouchy and chunky sweater with an attractive knit texture in a variety of fall colors.

What you’ll love: This sweater’s trendy, chunky turtleneck fit is flattering and pairs nicely with pants or even a midi skirt for well-balanced layering. It includes chic detailing and is machine washable, ultra-soft and breathable, all at a price that fits most budgets.

What you should consider: Some buyers had problems with the durability of this sweater and experienced unraveling at the sleeves.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top chunky knit sweater for the money

TECREW Women’s Fuzzy Popcorn Cardigan Batwing Sleeve Open Front Chunky Sweater Outwear

What you need to know: This is the perfect boyfriend-style slouchy cardigan for all occasions in a soft popcorn knit.

What you’ll love: This loose, fashionable open front sweater drapes nicely to just below your hips for a quintessential cold weather look. It is machine washable, as well as warm and versatile. Pair it with a tank top, scarf, skinny jeans and knee high boots for a trendy everyday outfit.

What you should consider: There’s a fine line between slouchy chic and frump, and some buyers feel this sweater pushes it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Pink Queen Women’s Loose Turtleneck Oversize Long Pullover Sweater Dress

What you need to know: This chunky sweater is long enough to wear over tights or leggings with boots for a stylish and cozy fall look.

What you’ll love: This sweater will carry you through fall into winter. It works as a sweater over jeans or a dress. Layer it with a belt and necklace for a dressed up look, and it even has pockets.

What you should consider: The large pockets on this dress make for what some buyers felt was an unflattering silhouette.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Evelyn Waugh writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.