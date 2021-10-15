Chambray cloth comes from the French commune of Chambray and was originally made using linen material.

Which chambray shirts for men are best?

In recent years, chambray shirts have made a huge splash in men’s fashion. Not only have people fallen in love with the style, but the breathability and comfort of chambray shirts have made them a mainstay. Chambray uses a 1-to-1 weave with white yarn and dyed yarn (usually blue) to create a more fashionable look compared to traditional collared shirts. Chambray is mostly used to make short sleeve and long sleeve shirts.

The best chambray shirt for men is the Goodthreads short sleeve chambray shirt which comes with an all-over white polka dot design, a soft blue weave and beige front buttons for added contrast. This shirt comes in a wide variety of colors and designs including striped and flannel.

What to know before you buy a chambray shirt for men

Denim vs. chambray

Denim and chambray are often confused for one another. The main reason for this is their similar looks. Much like denim, chambray designs often utilize blue fabric. That being said, these two fabrics are different. While both are generally made with cotton, chambray is unique because of its weave. Denim uses twill weave which means the colored material is threaded twice over the white thread. This is most noticeable when looking at the inside of jeans where you’ll see mostly white as opposed to the outside that’s more blue. Chambray alternates white and blue threads evenly, which is where it’s unique look comes from. When looking at the inside, you’ll see the same pattern as the outside.

Chambray blends

While cotton is king, polyester has also shown it can fit nicely with a chambray shirt. Cotton is best-known for its ability to keep you cool and comfortable, regardless of the temperature outside. Well, polyester can help with that even more. When added to cotton shirts, polyester can aid in its overall quality by increasing the shirt’s durability. Polyester is a man-made material and was designed to withstand fading after frequent washes and exposure to sunlight. When combined with cotton, it’s a match made in chambray heaven.

High thread count

Part of what makes chambray unique is its high thread count. Chambray is lightly woven using a higher number of threads than traditional cotton weaves. Think of it like bed sheets—the higher the thread count, the softer the feel. Furthermore, higher thread counts also equal more breathability. This is why short sleeve chambray shirts have become a staple in summer fashion for men. The tightly woven cotton will keep you cool and prevent your shirt from sticking to your skin due to the humidity.

What to look for in a quality chambray shirt for men

Unique traits

Chambray shirts can sometimes feel very similar to one another. After all, the specific weave design is what makes them chambray shirts in the first place. Finding a chambray shirt with unique characteristics can set you apart in a crowd. Some high quality shirts will use an all-over pattern to add style. All-over patterns are just as they sound, they cover every inch of the shirt from top to bottom. Oftentimes you’ll find polka dots, stripes or small graphics like flowers on these varieties. Don’t overlook the front buttons either. Contrasting button colors can really make a chambray shirt pop.

Pockets

Don’t underestimate the power of a well-placed pocket. Style-wise, pockets add a huge amount of value to your shirt by making an otherwise flat surface have some depth and dimension. The highest quality chambray shirts will almost always utilize pockets for both style and practicality. That’s right, even in today’s day and age, shirt pockets do have practical value. For craftsmen, front shirt pockets are ideal for placing writing instruments and other small tools. Some quality chambray shirts even come with a sewn in pencil holder.

Color varieties

Chambray is traditionally made with dyed blue yarn. Today, you’ll mostly find chambray shirts in a blue color similar to denim. In fact, this is the main reason why chambray and denim are often confused with one another. When shopping for high quality chambray shirts, look for varieties that will add some color to your wardrobe. Chambray can be made with any color under the sun, and some designers will do just that by using pink, yellow, red or green yarn. As long as the contrasting yarn is white, and of course the weave is correct, then you’re technically still wearing a chambray shirt.

How much you can expect to spend on chambray shirt for men

Chambray shirts for men can cost between $22-$60.

Chambray shirt for men FAQ

How do I wash a chambray shirt?

A. Chambray shirts can be washed similarly to how other cotton shirts are washed. Avoid hot water to reduce shrinking. Cold water and tumble dry are ideal. Keep in mind, chambray does wrinkle easily so you should use a hot iron on the cotton setting to remove any wrinkles.

What other types of clothing are made with chambray?

A. Because chambray is designated by its weave design, it can be made into many different types of clothing. There are chambray skirts which are great for the summer months, as well as chambray shorts and pants. You can easily pair a chambray shirt with chambray bottoms, just be sure they’re different colors.

What’s the best chambray shirt for men to buy?

Top Chambray shirt for men

Goodthreads chambray shirt

What you need to know: This slim-fitting chambray short sleeve shirt is ideal for someone going for a casual look with a bit of extra flare.

What you’ll love: Along with the tailored fit comes a unique design, featuring small white dots patterned throughout. The base color is a lighter blue than other chambray shirts making it perfect for summertime.

What you should consider: The slim fit of the shirt might make it too tight for certain body types.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top chambray shirt for men for the money

Dickie’s short sleeve chambray shirt

What you need to know: Dickie’s is known for their high quality apparel and their mixed-fabric chambray t-shirts are as well-made as it gets.

What you’ll love: While most chambray shirts use 100% cotton, Dickie’s opts for a 60/40 split of cotton and polyester, respectively. This short sleeve chambray shirt also includes their traditional work-shirt pockets and pencil holder.

What you should consider: The sleeves on this shirt are a bit more loose than more slim fitting versions.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Carhartt chambray button front shirt

What you need to know: This traditional workman-style shirt comes from their Company Gear Collection and includes the iconic Carhartt logo on the front pocket.

What you’ll love: This long sleeve chambray shirt is made with 100% cotton and comes in black, blue and tan varieties. It has a relaxed fit and high quality chambray weave.

What you should consider: Carhartt uses a thicker fabric which may become too warm during summer months.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Beliles writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.