Plaid patterns have a wide and varied history in multiple cultures. The oldest known type is tartan, which Scottish historians have dated back to 245 A.D.

Which black flannels are best?

When autumn hits, it’s time to break out the flannel in many parts of the country. If you’re committed to keeping your closet all black or just want an overshirt that will go with any outfit, then a black flannel will help you put together great looks all fall long.

The best black flannel is the Wrangler Authentic Long Sleeve Flannel Jacket in Caviar. It’s warm and cozy but lightweight with a hood for versatile wear. This flannel will prepare you for months of chilly weather to come.

What to know before you buy a black flannel

Climate

If you live somewhere where the cold sets in around early fall, you need a black flannel that’s thick and heavy enough to keep you warm throughout the first few months. If the weather stays warm where you are until late in the season, you probably need one that’s lightweight and breathable enough to keep you cool even as you layer it. If you’re looking for exclusively flannel jackets, check out this list from Best Reviews.

Where you want to wear it

If you need a good black flannel for work or spending time outdoors, consider one that’s moisture-wicking and lightweight. If it’s too heavy, it’ll be in the way and you won’t get as much use out of it. If you want to incorporate it in daily outfits for work or school, you can prioritize style and look for something cuter and more formfitting.

Size

When buying a new flannel, you may enjoy one that’s roomier and oversized for extra comfort. However, one that’s too big can have sleeves that are too long and get in your way when you’re trying to work or go about your day. Before you buy, consider if you want a flannel that fits just right or one that gives you extra room to layer under.

What to look for in a quality black flannel

Material

The trouble with many flannels (especially ones designed for women) is they can be thin and fragile. If you’re going to all this trouble to find a good one, you don’t want it to rip the first season you have it. Flannels should be made of warm and thick material, such as quality cotton, that’s durable and long lasting. Flannel jackets should have a lining that will keep you warm and won’t tear, especially if you live in lower temperatures. Finally, the material should be easily washable.

Pockets

Many quality flannels have at least one breast pocket for holding small items such as keys or pens. Some flannels, particularly jackets, have side pockets for extra storage and keep your hands warm. You should consider how important multiple pockets are to you before you pick out a black flannel.

Closures

Some flannels have a simple row of button closures while others have snap closures. Some black flannel jackets may even have a zipper to keep them securely shut. If you have a preference, check the product details before you buy one online.

Flannel or plaid

Plaid is often referred to as flannel, even though plaid is a print and flannel is a material. True flannels often don’t have a plaid print. The shirts on this list do, but most are made of a cotton and polyester blend.

How much you can expect to spend on a black flannel

A decent black flannel typically costs $20-$70 depending on the quality of the materials and the brand.

Black flannel FAQ

Should you wear a black flannel with or without an undershirt?

A. You can wear a black flannel buttoned over an overshirt or left open. You don’t necessarily need an undershirt if you want to button it, but it may make you more comfortable.

Will a black flannel keep you warm?

A. A black flannel will likely keep you warm in early fall, but it may not be enough on its own after fall ends (unless your area has mild winters). You can layer a flannel with jackets and undershirts to help trap body heat.

What’s the best black flannel to buy?

Top black flannel

Wrangler Authentic Men’s Long Sleeve Flannel Jacket in Caviar

What you need to know: A heavy and warm cotton flannel jacket, it’s made of quilted polyester for durability.

What you’ll love: This black flannel jacket is incredibly functional and versatile. It has several pockets for plenty of storage. The quilted sleeves are great for cold weather but still breathable. It’s machine washable with little shrinkage.

What you should consider: The cuffs are snug and the jacket is baggy. Some customers experienced torn material in the first couple of wears.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top black flannel for the money

Amazon’s Essentials Women’s Classic-Fit Lightweight Flannel Shirt

What you need to know: This soft and casual flannel shirt is a lighter weight and great for layering.

What you’ll love: The checked flannel shirt is a good length for the fit. It’s machine washable. It’s very comfy for an affordable price.

What you should consider: This shirt isn’t name-brand quality. Some customers found the sleeves to be too tight and short.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Dickies Men’s Long Sleeve Flex Flannel Shirt

What you need to know: A classic large-checked flannel, it’s made of moisture-wicking flex fabric for comfortable outdoor wear.

What you’ll love: This shirt has two breast pockets and button closures down the front. It’s soft and cozy, but sturdy and durable. It’s true to color and size and is of great quality for the price.

What you should consider: It’s slightly bigger than some customers expected. The inner material is a little rough and scratchy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Legendary Whitetails Women’s Cottage Escape Flannel Shirt

What you need to know: This comfortable shirt is affordable and warm, but not so warm that you couldn’t layer when the weather gets even colder.

What you’ll love: This shirt is well-made, soft and machine washable.

What you should consider: Some reviewers said the sizing was inaccurate, with the shirt being smaller than what they expected and not designed for women with larger busts.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

