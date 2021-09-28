The best trench coat

The traditional trench is a long tailored coat with defining features, such as neutral tones, but over the years, the trench coat has taken on multiple different forms, shapes and colors.

Which trench coat is best?

The traditional trench coat is a long, tailored coat with defining features such as neutral tones, a belted waist, epaulets and double-breasted buttons. However, over the years, the trench coat has taken on multiple different forms, shapes and colors. Before you make your purchase, here are a few things you should know about what to look for in a trench coat.

What to know before you buy a trench coat

Here are a few factors to consider when deciding on the type of trench coat you might like to buy.

Try mixing different prints

If you want to create a contrasting look, you can try mixing up different patterns and textures. For instance, try pairing a checkered trench coat with a striped shirt to create a fun and interesting look.

Style your trench coat for different occasions

If you want to wear your trench coat in a professional setting, keep your style minimal with an oversized tote and a simple hairstyle. If you want to go for a more casual look, you can simply throw your trench coat over a pair of jeans and a tee with a chunky necklace and well-styled hair.

Consider your budget

Trench coats can come in a wide range of prices. If you have the money and are willing to invest in a higher-end trench coat, you can certainly do so. A traditional trench coat can keep you warm and dry through the years. But those with smaller budgets can find trench coats at a lower price that will do the job.

What to look for in a quality trench coat

Lightweight, breathable fabric

Make sure that whichever trench coat you choose comes in a lightweight, breathable fabric such as cotton. That way, you can wear the trench coat throughout all of the seasons, rather than just autumn or winter. A lightweight cotton trench coat is a classic choice that will never go out of style.

Choose the right color for you

Trench coats traditionally came in earthy, neutral tones such as khaki, beige, navy and black, but today, you can find a trench coat in nearly any color. If you are looking for something versatile, you should stick with a neutral color, but if you are looking for something more bold, don’t be afraid to try something like a mustard yellow or a jewel tone.

Choose the right length for you

If you are on the shorter side, you can purchase a trench coat in a short or cropped length, since a longer trench coat will only make you look even shorter. But if you’re taller or have longer legs, you can pull off a longer style that goes to just below your knees.

How much you can expect to spend on a trench coat

Trench coats range from about $30 for more basic rain trenches to about $230 for higher-end trench coats.

Trench coat FAQ

What material are trench coats made out of?

A. While winter coats tend to be made from warmer materials, trench coats come in a wider variety of materials. There are some wool trench coats out there, but many classic trench coats are made from cotton. There are also more modern trench coats, made from leather or synthetic fibers. The trench coat material doesn’t need to be water resistant or warm, but some of the materials are.

What is a good length for a trench coat?

A. There are no hard and fast rules when it comes to the length of a good trench coat. When trench coats first came about in the early 20th century, most trench coats were longer, coming to just above the feet to protect the wearer from the elements. But today, most trench coats come in shorter styles, either falling just below the knees or even falling just below the waist for many women’s styles.

What’s the difference between a double-breasted and single-breasted trench coat?

A. A double-breasted trench coat refers to a coat with two symmetrical columns of buttons that overlap in the middle. A single-breasted trench coat has just one column of buttons.

What’s the best trench coat to buy?

Top trench coat

The North Face City Breeze Rain Trench

What you need to know: This trench coat is an excellent option for commuters because of its secure pockets and its waterproof material.

What you’ll love: This rain trench coat from The North Face is waterproof, windproof, machine washable and made from nylon and polyester with a zipper and button closure, buckle cuffs, an adjustable hood and two side pockets.

What you should consider: This trench jacket can be a little too small around the shoulders and the chest.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top trench coat for the money

Columbia Pardon My Trench Rain Jacket

What you need to know: This budget-friendly trench coat is perfect for rainy weather with its stylish design and water-resistant material.

What you’ll love: This Columbia rain trench is machine washable and lightweight, with a removable belt, two zippered pockets, an adjustable hood and cuffs and a zipper and button closure.

What you should consider: It’s important to review the size chart before buying this trench, since some customers have trouble with the sizing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Guess Double Breasted Trench Coat

What you need to know: This fashionable trench is a beautiful option for work days and special occasions, with a stylish design and a variety of colors.

What you’ll love: This Guess trench coat comes in five colors and features an adjustable waist belt, belted sleeve cuff details, an attached hood, two zippered pockets and a button and belt closure.

What you should consider: This trench coat runs a little large, so customers suggest buying one size down.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

