Many ski jackets have a similar look, so it’s a good idea to attach a tag with your contact information on it so you can easily pick it out in a pile or coat room when you’re on the slopes.

Which ski jacket for women is best?

When you hit the slopes, you always want to make sure you’re dressed to handle the snow and cold, but a bulky winter jacket can slow you down as you glide down your favorite trail. That’s why you need a high-quality ski jacket for women to keep you comfortable on your ski trips, no matter where you’re headed.

A ski jacket is carefully designed to keep you warm and dry when skiing. Many styles aren’t just practical, though. They offer an eye-catching design that helps you stand out against all the snow. If you’re looking for a versatile option made by a well-respected brand, the North Face Women’s Carto Triclimate Jacket is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a ski jacket for women

Weather conditions

To find the best ski jacket for women to take on your next trip to the slopes, it’s essential to consider the type of weather you’ll be skiing in. You won’t be facing “warm” weather conditions on the mountain, but some days will be warmer than others, so a heavily insulated jacket may be too much. For temperatures between 25 and 30 degrees, you’re better off with a shell jacket you can layer other clothing underneath. If you find that you’re too hot, you can easily take off a layer to make yourself more comfortable.

However, if you’re skiing in extremely cold conditions, you’ll need an insulated ski jacket. The extra insulation helps trap your body heat, so you don’t wind up getting chilly. For the coldest conditions, opt for an insulated jacket with an outer shell for added warmth.

You’ll also want to think about how wet or dry the conditions on the slopes will be when you’re skiing. The snow is usually pretty wet in warmer weather, so it can soak through your jacket quickly. A ski jacket with a water-resistant outer shell can help keep you and your clothing dry. In light, dry snow, though, you probably won’t need a water or weather-resistant shell.

Jacket type

Ski jackets for women may all seem similar, but you can actually choose from several different types.

Hardshell ski jackets are usually thinner and feature a waterproof material. Though they’re lightweight, they can still effectively protect you from the cold and snow. You can wear your hardshell jacket over a softshell jacket or other layers too. It works best for wet snow and warm temperatures.

Softshell ski jackets feature a soft, stretchy material that isn’t as waterproof as a hardshell option. That means it’s easier for wet snow to soak through the jacket, so a softshell jacket works best in warm conditions when it isn’t likely to snow.

Three-in-one jackets have a hard outer shell and a softshell interior jacket that connect with a zipper. You can wear the outer shell on its own, the inner softshell jacket on its own or wear them together, so you’re prepared for any weather conditions.

Insulated ski jackets feature down or synthetic insulation to provide maximum warmth when you’re on the slopes by trapping your body heat. They’re also very bulky and don’t allow for the greatest range of motion. In dry, cold weather, down insulation works well. In wet conditions, though, synthetic insulation is usually the best option.

For more information on ski jacket types, check out the full women’s ski jackets buying guide from BestReviews.

What to look for in a quality ski jacket for women

Color

Most ski jackets for women come in dark or extremely bright colors, so they stand out against the snow. However, you can also find many styles with fun, bold patterns if you want to be truly eye-catching out on the slopes.

Vents

While it may not seem likely, you can actually overheat while you’re skiing. Some ski jackets feature vents under the arms to allow for more effective air ventilation. This ensures that you’re comfortable no matter how long you’re skiing.

Pockets

It’s a good idea to choose a ski jacket that provides plenty of pockets, so you can bring along all your essentials. For example, if you want to bring your phone and keys, zippered pockets can keep them safe when you’re flying down the slopes.

Hood

Not all ski jackets have a hood, but those that do offer a few different styles. Some have an attached hood, while others have a detachable hood. You can also find jackets with a roll-up hood. Keep in mind that you don’t necessarily need a jacket with a hood if you prefer to wear a hat, earmuffs or a scarf on the slopes.

How much you can expect to spend on a ski jacket for women

Ski jackets for women usually cost between $50-$500. You can find jackets suitable for beginners for $50-$90, while higher-quality jackets typically range from $100-$200. For the best ski jackets for women, though, you’ll generally pay between $300-$500.

Ski jacket for women FAQ

Can I wear a regular winter jacket for skiing?

A. Your everyday winter jacket may be suitable for occasional or casual skiing, but you’ll probably want a jacket designed specifically for skiing if you hit the slopes regularly. That’s because a ski jacket is usually more effective at trapping body heat so you stay warm. Many styles also work well to keep you dry. On the other hand, winter jackets often aren’t weatherproof and can be too bulky for gliding over the snow.

Can I wear a ski jacket for other winter activities?

A. A ski jacket can come in handy for other outdoor activities, such as snowboarding or snowmobiling. It isn’t the best option for all activities, though, because it can be too bulky for some sports, such as ice skating.

What’s the best ski jacket for women to buy?

Top ski jacket for women

The North Face Women’s Carto Triclimate Jacket

What you need to know: A sharp-looking jacket made by a trusted outdoor gear brand.

What you’ll love: This jacket stands out for its versatility because it can be worn in three ways and can be worn comfortably in multiple weather conditions. It features zippered pockets for all your essentials. Its exterior is fully water-resistant. It’s machine-washable too.

What you should consider: The sizes run somewhat small. Some jackets arrive with broken zippers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ski jacket for women for the money

Columbia Women’s Alpine Action Omni-Heat Jacket

What you need to know: A non-bulky jacket that’s waterproof and features a durable hood that stays in place even if you’re wearing your hair up.

What you’ll love: The design of this jacket is both windproof and waterproof. It features sealed seams and a storm hood. Despite its effective insulation, it’s not bulky, and it also has plenty of pockets for small items.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have any underarm vents for breathability. Sizes can run somewhat small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Helly Hansen Women’s Snowstar Jacket

What you need to know: A comfortable jacket that offers plenty of ski-friendly features and a highly durable design, perfect for hitting the slopes.

What you’ll love: The snug fit of this ski jacket allows for plenty of maneuverability when skiing. Its durable material is wind and moisture-resistant. The seams are fully sealed for increased strength too, and it features multiple pockets, with two for warming your hands.

What you should consider: The sizes can run small, so you may need to size up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.