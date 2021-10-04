The best pink cardigan

The verb “to pink” dates back to the 14th century and means ”‘to decorate with a perforated pattern.”

Which pink cardigans are best?

If you’re looking to add a pop of color to your outfit and stand out at any event, whether it’s formal or casual, consider layering a pink cardigan. Pink is a vibrant color that can be worn in any shade and style to elevate a look. Depending on its fabric and length, a cardigan can serve to project a specific style or provide warmth.

Pink is a versatile color of cardigan due to its popular shade range. When you’re looking for a pink cardigan, determine where you’ll be wearing it, its fabric and the shade of pink. Free People Molly Cable Cardi is a cozy and soft choice for casual wear.

What to know before you buy a pink cardigan

Occasion

The place that you wear your pink cardigan can dictate its fabric and design. If you plan to attend an outdoor event, choose a pink cardigan made from knit or thicker material. This style is less breathable and keeps you warm when layering in the colder seasons or at an outdoor event.

If you plan to wear your pink cardigan indoors, look for a style made from polyester, jersey or Spandex to provide maximum lightweight breathability. These cardigans don’t require layering, but it’s encouraged if you plan to wear it to formal events. If you don’t desire a large bulky cardigan, opt for a cropped pink cardigan.

Shade

There are many shades of pink that can be worn or layered to fit any season. Though pink is a popular summer color, darker shades of pink can be worn as statement pieces in the fall and winter. For example, wearing a dark pink cardigan with a light top accentuates the color of the cardigan. If you’re wearing a lighter shade of pink in the summer, pick a darker shirt for layering. If you desire a tonal look, purchase various layering items of the same color in different shades.

Fabric

If your pink cardigan is knit, it can be worn outdoors in the fall or winter to provide coverage and warmth. These are often available in the form of chunky cardigans, depending on the level of warmth desired. If an item is made from lightweight materials, it should be breathable for the warmer months and more free-flowing than a knit cardigan. Regardless of the season, the most important aspect of the fabric is that it’s comfortable, soft and fits your needs.

What to look for in a quality pink cardigan

Length

A pink cardigan can come in various lengths, from cropped to maxi. A cropped cardigan provides minimal coverage but is flattering when worn with a cropped or tucked-in shirt. Depending on the amount of buttons, this can also be worn alone without a layering item.

A normal length cardigan falls just below the hips and provides maximum comfort.

A longline cardigan can range in length anywhere from under the rear end to the ankles. When purchasing a pink cardigan, make sure of the length of the item in correlation to where you’ll wear it and what style is most convenient for you.

Pockets

A quality pink cardigan may feature pockets for storage, though this can make a cardigan bulkier. If this isn’t the look you’re going for, choose a cardigan with subtle pockets that can also hold necessary items. Pockets should be deep enough to securely hold your items without altering the design of the cardigan.

Closure

If a cardigan features buttons, it’s more likely to have an adjustable neckline. Centrally tied pink cardigans provide little neckline adjustability but offer different levels of fittedness. For example, the more you tighten the cardigan’s tie closure, the slimmer the waist. You can also leave the item untied for a loose look. Men’s cardigans most commonly feature mid-rise zippers.

How much you can expect to spend on a pink cardigan

A pink cardigan costs $25-$150, depending on the brand and the material used. A thinner cardigan costs $25–$40, while a heavy knit cardigan is priced around $50–$150.

Pink cardigan FAQ

What colors can you wear with a pink cardigan?

A. Depending on the look you’re trying to create, blue, orange and green blend with pink while making it pop, depending on the shade. If you plan to wear bright pink, it’s most commonly worn with colors such as bright yellow and green, while a faded blush pink cardigan is most popularly worn with a faded blue.

When buying a cardigan online, how do I know which size will fit best?

A. When buying any article of clothing online, check the customer reviews and sizing chart to find what size will fit you best. If the product runs large, size down. If the product runs small, size up. This should be noted in the product description.

What’s the best pink cardigan to buy?

Top pink cardigan

Free People Molly Cable Cardi

What you need to know: This pink cardigan features a front button closure for added neckline adjustability and warmth. It comes in a beautiful shade of light pink.

What you’ll love: The cable knit fabric is soft and is the perfect layering item for winter months. The fabric isn’t itchy or irritating and it fits true to size.

What you should consider: This item requires hand-washing, isn’t sold as a set and can run large on those shorter than 5 feet, 8 inches.

Where to buy: Sold by Revolve

Top pink cardigan for the money

Sanctuary Ribbed Cardigan

What you need to know: This item features side patch pockets for added storage on the go and is made with lightweight knit material.

What you’ll love: This pink cardigan features a front button closure for neckline adjustability depending on preference and weather. It’s designed with rib knit trim for added durability and to prevent fraying when cleaned.

What you should consider: This item requires hand-washing, and some reviewers say it fits more like a cropped cardigan.

Where to buy: Sold by Revolve

Worth checking out

For Love & Lemons Cher Cardigan

What you need to know: This pink cardigan features a front button closure for neckline adjustability and is designed with an oversized houndstooth pattern.

What you’ll love: The ribbed trim prevents the garment from fraying and adds durability. It’s mid-weight, meaning it can be worn throughout multiple seasons, and features knit fabric for added warmth and comfort.

What you should consider: This item is dry clean only, is not sold as a part of a set and is on the pricier side.

Where to buy: Sold by Revolve

