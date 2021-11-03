The best fall jacket for men

A top-quality fall jacket for men should be versatile enough to deal with the changing weather conditions of the autumn season.

Which fall jackets for men are best?

With the onset of fall season upon us, we can look forward to shorter days, longer nights, changing colors and turning leaves. It can be one of the most beautiful times of the year and one marked by a noticeable drop in temperature. Therefore, it is also time to start thinking about your wardrobe and the most suitable clothes for this time of year.

Having a good quality jacket for the fall season is a must. It allows you to be prepared for the changeable weather while complementing your look. Fall jackets are available in a multitude of styles and materials to suit every occasion. The Columbia Voodoo Falls Turbodown Jacket is a lightweight down jacket. It features a reflective lining that retains heat and a waterproof nylon shell. It has two zippered hand pockets and an internal pocket for security, elasticated cuffs and a drawcord adjustable hem.

What to know before you buy a fall jacket for men

Warmth

When choosing a fall jacket, you should first consider your needs in terms of protection and warmth. Fall can be a difficult season to dress for due to rapidly changing weather conditions. Some days can feel like the middle of summer with clear skies and bright sunshine, whereas others can be bitterly cold with gusty winds and sporadic rain showers. Therefore, it is crucial to choose a jacket that not only suits your climate but can also deal with the changeable weather.

Material

There is no end to the types of materials a jacket can be. For a jacket to be useful during fall, the functionality often trumps fashion. Breathable materials like nylon and polyester are good for changeable temperatures, whereas fleece or wool will provide warmth. Down jackets are a popular choice for fall because they are lightweight and have a synthetic outer shell that prevents wind chill and can handle occasional showers.

Fit

For a jacket to be effective, it needs to fit well. If a jacket is too loose, it can lose its insulation or feel restrictive and uncomfortable. Ideally, it should be snug but with enough room to layer clothes underneath for cooler days. A jacket with an elasticated waist and cuffs prevents chilly drafts from blowing inside.

What to look for in a quality fall jacket for men

Pockets

Pockets are not only useful for carrying personal possessions but are also a key part of keeping warm. Unless you prefer to wear gloves, well-positioned pockets can keep wind chill from hands and fingers, while some are even fleece lined to add an extra layer of insulation. Additionally, internal pockets provide a safe place to keep items like phones and wallets should you get caught in the rain.

Three-in-one jackets

A three-in-one jacket is an excellent choice for fall. They have a warm inner layer and a removable waterproof outer shell. They can be worn separately for different weather conditions or combined to give the wearer warmth and protection.

Additional features

Depending on where and when you intend to wear a fall jacket, various extra features may be beneficial. If you need a jacket for outdoor activities, then durable rip-stop material, sealed seams and air vents are useful features. For travel, a thinner jacket with a compact packable design will be better. On the other hand, the style and material are often more important for evening wear, with denim, leather, cord or twill being fashionable choices.

How much you can expect to spend on a fall jacket for men

You can find fashionable jackets made of denim, canvas or faux leather at the cheaper end of the scale for under $100. For a lightweight jacket made from high-tech materials, expect to pay between $200-$400.

Fall jacket for men FAQ

Can I wear my fall jacket in other seasons?

A. Absolutely. The main benefit of a fall jacket is its ability to deal with changing weather conditions, making it suitable for chilly summer evenings or warm winters days. A three-in-one jacket provides the most versatility throughout the range of seasons.

How should I look after my fall jacket?

A. This depends on the manufacturer’s recommendations, as fall jackets can be any number of different materials. For daily care, always clean stains immediately, empty the pockets, hang it up after wearing and give it a thorough clean before storing.

What are the best fall jackets for men to buy?

Top fall jacket for men

Columbia Voodoo Falls Turbodown Jacket

What you need to know: This lightweight down jacket is extremely warm and has a waterproof outer shell.

What you’ll love: It is available in many colors and has several pockets and an adjustable hem. It packs down into its interior pocket for compact storage.

What you should consider: It tends to shed a lot of feathers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Backcountry

Top fall jacket for men for the money

Crysully Vintage Motorcycle Biker Jacket

What you need to know: This budget-friendly jacket is made of faux leather and is available in four different shades.

What you’ll love: It has a fashionable stand-up collar with a removable fleece hood. It has ribbed woolen cuffs and waist and a full-length zipper on the front.

What you should consider: Some wearers noted that the sizing runs a touch big.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

The North Face Arrowood Triclimate Hooded Jacket

What you need to know: This three-in-one jacket is made from high-tech materials and is ideal for all kinds of outdoor activities.

What you’ll love: It has a removable fleece lining and a durable, water-resistant polyester outer shell, which can both be cleaned in a washing machine.

What you should consider: This jacket has a snug fit, so layering up may be a problem for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Backcountry

