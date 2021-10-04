How to dress for a fall music festival

If you’re one of the millions of people in the U.S. who attends music festivals every year, here’s how to dress accordingly.

Best outerwear for fall music festivals

For festival-goers, fall is one of the best times of the year to enjoy artists and bands at events like Suwannee Hulaween and Desert Daze. And, since weather can be just as unpredictable as the artist lineup, you want to be prepared and comfortable for whatever Mother Nature throws during the festival. From top to bottom, here are the top picks for jackets, hiking boots, waist bags and face coverings.

What to know about fall music festival attire

Jackets

Jackets like windbreakers are extremely versatile at offering rain and wind protection as well as warmth for the cooler weather. Added pockets help keep items close to you and your hands free. Windbreakers are less bulky than raincoats and are perfect for layering over outfits or tying around the waist.

Shoes

Footwear choices for fall festivals vary based on support, durability and style. Because most festivals take place in parks or large fields, it’s best to have comfortable footwear that performs well in all kinds of weather. Typically, most fall festival attendees wear hiking boots, but some prefer to wear all-weather shoes.

Fanny packs or waist bags

Fall festivals bring in large crowds of people, which sadly can result in frequent thefts. Keeping all your valuables close or on your body is important, which is why most people attending festivals prefer waist bags or fanny packs for these types of events. Waist bags are made out of different materials ranging from nylon to vinyl. They include zipper enclosures and pockets for you to neatly organize your valuables.

Face coverings

Face coverings like bandannas and buffs are made with cotton or other breathable fabrics and worn over your nose and mouth. Face coverings offer protection from the elements like wind and dust, as well as locking in heat around your neck and face. They come in a variety of patterns and colors, and can easily become a stylish staple in your festival wardrobe.

How much you can expect to spend on fall music festival attire

A few items, like footwear and jackets, may be more expensive than the other items, like waist bags and face coverings. Windbreakers, depending brand and style, can cost about $44-$100. All weather footwear, like hiking boots, can range from around $60-$140. Waist bags and fanny packs can be relatively affordable with costs ranging from $10-$30. For face coverings, bandannas are inexpensive with costs as low as $8-$20. In total, you can predict to pay anywhere from $123 on all four items to $290.

Best jackets for a fall music festival

Top jacket for men

The North Face Men’s Resolve Waterproof Jacket

What you need to know: This is the most affordable jacket made for the outdoors without being too heavy or bulky.

What you’ll love: Made with a special fabric called DryVent, it also includes a detachable hood and offers plenty of storage.

What you should consider: Some reviews suggest the sizing is an issue.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top jacket for women

Diamond Candy Softshell Hiking Coat

What you need to know: Very functional and perfect for fall, this jacket has everything you would want in quality outdoor wear, without breaking the bank.

What you’ll love: It includes multiple pockets, a soft cotton liner, a detachable hood and comes in fun colors.

What you should consider: The zipper can get stuck, sleeves are a bit snug in some areas and the jacket has been known to rip.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top jacket for the money

Columbia Side Hill Hooded Windbreaker Jacket

What you need to know: This jacket travels well and provides an excellent level of warmth and protection from wind and rain.

What you’ll love: The adjustable waist ensures a custom fit, and the microfleece lining is luxurious yet moderately lightweight.

What you should consider: This is a higher-end windbreaker that is much more expensive than other jackets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Best hiking boots for a fall music festival

Top hiking boots for men

KEEN Men’s Targhee II Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot

What you need to know: A hiking boot that encompasses everything you’d want in a quality hiking boot.

What you’ll love: These boots have complete water-resistant protection and are comfortable for all-day wear. They let your feet adapt faster than most with less need to break them in.

What you should consider: No steel toe and reviews suggest they run small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top hiking boots for women

KEEN Women’s Voyageur Mid Hiking Boot

What you need to know: Durable and comfortable hiking boots that give added cushion support.

What you’ll love: The breathable mesh keeps your feet dry while staying water-resistant thanks to the leather upper. Added padding and stability technology reduces pain and stiffness near the ankle.

What you should consider: Reviews mention small sizing and some may need thicker socks to give more warmth.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top hiking boots for the money

Columbia Men’s Newton Ridge Plus

What you need to know: A cheaper hiking boot but you don’t lose quality and comfort.

What you’ll love: They are great for traction, are surprisingly lightweight and are ideal for year-round wear.

What you should consider: Customer reviews mention that the sole deteriorates and doesn’t have long-lasting durability.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best waist bags for a fall music festival

Top waist bag for men and women

WATERFLY Slim Waist Bag Pack

What you need to know: This sleek waist bag can store quite a few personal items, contrary to its size.

What you’ll love: One great thing about this bag is that it has multiple pockets, which help prevent theft. It is also incredibly lightweight and water-resistant, which is great if you’re planning on being out in rainy autumn weather.

What you should consider: This bag might not be large enough for some items like smartphones. Some customers also mention having problems with the zippers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top waist bag for the money

Quest Basic Waist Pack

What you need to know: Quest’s new waist bag is very functional and affordable with an athletic fit.

What you’ll love: The simple design of this waist pack includes two zipper enclosures for storage. It also has a pretty large main compartment, which is great for storing things like extra snacks.

What you should consider: The description does not specify if the bag is waterproof, so if it rains while you’re out, you might be out of luck.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Best face coverings for a fall music festival

Top face covering for men and women

BUFF CoolNet UV + Multifunctional Headwear and Face Mask

What you need to know: When it comes to face coverings, BUFF is the top choice for protection from the elements without sacrificing quality.

What you’ll love: This face covering can be worn in numerous styles, shields your face from wind, dirt and dust and helps wick away moisture.

What you should consider: It may not stretch well enough to fit all head sizes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top face covering for the money

BUFF Original Multifunctional Headwear

What you need to know: This unisex buff is great for the cool fall weather and is made of recycled materials. It gives you the protection you need at a great price.

What you’ll love: Not only will this microfiber buff keep you warm, it will also keep you protected from the sun while you’re enjoying the festival outdoors! It boasts an incredible ultraviolet protection factor (UPF) of 50.

What you should consider: Though sometimes the ability to stretch can be a good thing, some users have complained that this buff can stretch out a little bit too much.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

