Best women’s down jackets

Which women’s down jacket is best?

Everyone needs a down jacket for winter. Keeping you warm during everything from winter sports to holiday shopping, they are always a popular choice in women’s jackets. Filled with down, the under feathers of ducks or geese, they are surprisingly light and don’t require much layering.

Since their natural filling, down jacket women’s garments can be on the pricey side. It is essential to understand the features that determine quality when purchasing one. Jackets like the Columbia Sportswear Women’s Hexbreaker are a popular choice for their quality and their length.

What to know before you buy a women’s down jacket

Fill Power

Fill power measures a jacket’s loft. Loft is the jacket’s fluffiness and calculated by compressing the down and then measuring its ability to bounce back in cubic inches per ounce. The fill power of down jackets women’s garments typically fall between the 500 to 900 range. Higher quality down automatically has a higher fill power. The best quality down jackets for women have a fill power above 800.

Down vs. Synthetic

Less expensive than their genuine down counterparts, jackets filled with synthetic down exist on the market. These jackets are easier to clean but are not as warm. They also tend to be heavier than high-quality down jackets. If you are going to be wearing your jacket in extreme temperatures, this might not be the best option. It will take more layers under an already heavier jacket to achieve the same warmth as a down jacket.

Down jackets with a higher fill weight are still lightweight. Though more complicated to clean, down jackets, have better longevity than those made of synthetic materials. Their lightweight makes for greater mobility for performing daily activities in colder temperatures while still staying warm.

Construction

The two kinds of down jacket construction are sewn through and box baffle. Sewn through has stitching that creates the boxes of down. It stitches together the outer and inner layers of fabric to create the chamber for the down filling. Box baffle has an extra layer of fabric between the inner and outer layers. The extra fabric layer creates a 3D box. The outer and inner layers of fabric are never connected, allowing for more space for the down to loft. Box baffle jackets are more complicated and expensive to make but are warmer than sewn-through jackets.

What to look for in a quality women’s down jacket

Length

Down jacket women’s garments come in varying sizes and lengths. Typically they fall into one of four categories, including waist or hip, mid-thigh, calf and full-length. The activity and the weather when you use your jacket will inform your decision about which length to get. If you are looking for a packable down jacket women’s garment, then getting something waist or hip-length is a good choice. A jacket that size will take up significantly less space in a suitcase than longer jackets. If you plan on venturing out in sub-zero temperatures, then you are going to want something longer. A calf or full-length jacket will keep your entire body insulated from the cold.

Weather resistance

Before purchasing a down jacket, check its level of weather resistance. Most have some level of water resistance, but make sure to read the jacket’s specifications. If you want a jacket to wear during inclement weather, some higher-quality jackets have both water and windproofing. Down can take a long time to dry when it gets wet, so if you plan on wearing your jacket in the rain, a waterproof one is the best way to go.

Jacket features

Down jacket women’s garments come with a variety of features. Consider buying a jacket with a hood. Hoods are excellent at protecting your head and ears from chilly winds, and they come either permanently attached or removable. Different jackets have different types of cuffs. Some jackets have a regular cuffed sleeve and others taper around your wrist to prevent draft. Many have adjustable features to fit the jacket more in line with your body. Also, be sure to consider the jacket’s internal lining, linings like shearling or fleece add an extra layer of warmth and softness.

How much you can expect to spend on a women’s down jacket

You can purchase a women’s down jacket from anywhere between $100-$400. The more inexpensive jackets tend to be shorter and have less fill power. If you go higher in price, you can expect to find jackets that can keep you comfortable in more extreme weather. These more expensive jackets tend to have more features like removable hoods and fur trimming.

Women’s down jacket FAQ

How do I clean my down jacket?

The answer to this question depends on your jacket. Make sure to read the cleaning instructions for your particular jacket. Some jackets need professional cleaning. Others can be washed in a front-loading washer. Drying instructions are also dependent on which jacket you purchase. Some you must air dry, and others can tumble dry low.

How do I store my down jacket?

The most important thing to consider when storing your down jacket is to ensure that it has plenty of space for the down to stay expanded. Squishing your jacket in a small plastic container or box can cause your down to deflate. Make sure the jacket has plenty of room so that it does not get compressed. If not, it might not expand back fully.

What’s the best women’s down jacket to buy?

Top women’s down jacket

Columbia Women’s Hexbreaker Long Down Jacket

What you need to know: This knee-length down jacket uses your body heat to warm the inside of the jacket and has a fill power of 600.

What you’ll love: This jacket has an internal security pocket and zippered hand pockets.

What you should consider: Some buyers have reported the sizing runs big and that the jacket is not as warm as they would have liked.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top women’s down jacket for the money

XPOSURZONE Women Packable Down Quilted Jacket

What you need to know: This jacket is excellent for someone looking for a lightweight jacket that is inexpensive.

What you’ll love: This jacket is safe for machine washing.

What you should consider: This jacket is not water-resistant.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket

What you need to know: This is a high-quality down jacket with stylish elements.

What you’ll love: You’ll love this jacket’s windproofing and extra features like a fleece hood and big pockets.

What you should consider: This jacket fits smaller than expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

