Best suits for boys

When buying a boy’s suit, keep in mind that comfort is more important than style. If the suit isn’t comfortable, even the most fashionable suit could easily find it’s way on the floor.

Which suits for boys are best?

Buying a suit for a boy is always tricky because there are a lot of variables to consider. Because kids grow fast, this isn’t going to be a suit your child can wear season after season. You’ll have to factor in the type of occasion it’s for and how often he can wear it.

Unlike traditional men’s suits, boy’s suits come in a variety of options. Two-piece and three-piece versions are available, but some include any combination of shirt and tie, while others just come with pants and a vest. Much depends on the size, style and the particular pieces you’re looking for, but our top pick is Gioberti Boy’s Formal Suit Set.

What to know before you buy a boy’s suit

Size

Finding the right size is often the most difficult part of picking out a quality boys’ suit, with good reason. Kids outgrow clothes, and you don’t want to buy a suit only to have them grow out of it before they have a chance to wear it. Sizing charts may vary between brands, but check the reviews to see if that particular suit tends to run big or small.

The good news is that suits for boys are typically inexpensive, so even if it’s only going to be worn once, you can still find a good quality garment.

Color

Adults can’t get away with some of the colors kids do when wearing a suit, so many boy’s suits come in multiple color options, some traditional and others less so.

Material

Since they aren’t nearly as expensive as men’s suits, boy’s suits tend to be made from cheaper material, typically polyester. However, one factor to consider is what time of year the suit will be worn. Heavier material might be too hot in the summer and cause a child to grow uncomfortable. Try to select a suit that best fits both the occasion and the weather.

What to look for in a quality boy’s suit

Durability

You might take very good care of your own clothes, and be sure not to rip, wrinkle or tear something nice, but unfortunately, most kids don’t have the same instinct.

Formal event or not, there is a chance your child could carelessly toss the jacket aside and head to the floor or outside. With that in mind, you want to select a suit that can withstand whatever punishment a child can put it through. Thicker, polyester material seems to be your best bet if you want the suit to last.

Adjustable waistband

Many boys’ suit pants have an adjustable waistband, which makes them easier to get on and off and more comfortable. No kid wants to be stuck wearing a suit all day, but something as simple as an adjustable waistband can make that experience a little easier for them.

How much you can expect to spend on a boy’s suit

Like most clothing for kids, much depends on size, but on average, the most inexpensive boys’ suits can be found for under $30. Some of the highest quality boys suits can cost over $100 and go all the way up to $200, but a good quality boys’ suit can still be found for under $50

Boy’s suit FAQ

What comes included in a boys’ suit?

A. Different brands include different items. Some provide a full three-piece suit, others just a jacket and pants, and some just have pants and a vest. There are other options that include items like a shirt and tie. Look closely at what’s included and make sure you select an option that comes with exactly what you want.

Do I need to dry clean a boys’ suit?

A. Not always. It depends completely on the brand, fabric and overall quality of the pieces, but unlike most men’s suits, which need to be dry cleaned, not all boys’ suits fit into that category.

What’s the best boys’ suit to buy?

Top boys’ suit

Gioberti Boy’s Formal Suit Set

What you need to know: A dapper-looking suit that comes with a jacket, vest and pants, this is available in a variety of colors and sizes.

What you’ll love: This suit set is made with high-quality fabric that is breathable, wrinkle-resistant and isn’t rigid, so it allows for plenty of movement. The pants have an adjustable waistband with a flat front. The suit even comes with it’s own custom garment bag for transporting to and from events.

What you should consider: Some customers feel the sizing is not accurate.

Where to buy: Amazon

Top boys’ suit for the money

Van Heusen Boys’ Four-Piece Formal Suit

What you need to know: A lightweight and breathable suit that comes with a collared shirt and a fixed tie.

What you’ll love: You have a lot of color options with this suit and the sizing options are accurate. It’s machine washable, which makes it easy to care for in between outings. The pants have an elastic waist for added comfort, as well as a front crease.

What you should consider: The suit does not come with a jacket.

Where to buy: Amazon

Worth checking out

Black n Bianco Boys’ Formal Black Suit

What you need to know: This suit comes complete with everything you need: shirt, blazer, tie, vest and pants.

What you’ll love: Made with 100% polyester, the material is durable and comfortable to prevent the desire to remove it before the event is over. The pants have an elastic back with no zipper and the tie has a buckle, which makes it easy to adjust and stay secure.

What you should consider: Customers have felt that the jacket and pants run big.

Where to buy: Amazon

