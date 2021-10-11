Best ring bearer suit

There are some conflicting sources on the origin of the ring bearer tradition. Some believe it first began in Ancient Egypt, while others have traced the origin back to Medieval Europe.

Which ring bearer suit is best?

Being a ring bearer is a big responsibility, but for a young child who is up for the challenge, a quality suit is vital. However, most kids won’t be too worried about how good they look in their new suit as much as how comfortable they feel. When purchasing a ring bearer suit, you want to make sure they can make the trip down the aisle with ease.

There are a wide variety of ring bearer suits, so picking out the right one will depend on the formality of the wedding and the number of pieces you want included. Our top pick is Luca Gabriel Five-Piece Classic Fit Suit Set

What to know before you buy a ring bearer suit

Size

Most ring bearers are between the ages of 4 and 10. That’s a big range, but luckily, most ring bearer suits are available in a variety of sizes. Some are even small enough to fit toddlers. Many brands have additional sizing options for little, big and husky children.

Material

Since ring bearer suits are small, inexpensive and not built to last multiple years, the material is less expensive, which usually means it’s made from polyester. This can sometimes be hot in warmer months, so try to take that into consideration and look for fabric that is breathable.

Formality of the wedding

Given the typical age, you have a lot of leeway when it comes to dressing the ring bearer, but it’s still recommended that their suit matches the formality of the wedding.

What to look for in a quality ring bearer suit

Relaxed fit

A well-fitted five-piece suit might sound great on paper and even look great on a young child, but if that fit is too tight and the material is suffocating, many of those pieces might find their way to the floor over the course of the evening. Comfort is key, so look for convenient features, such as pants with an elastic waistband.

Shirt and tie

Most of the four and five-piece ring bearer suits come with a white shirt and a choice of tie. If you’re in need of these options and don’t want to purchase them separately, definitely invest in a five-piece suit. You’ll have everything you need, with the exception of shoes.

It can be difficult for young kids to wear ties, so you want to make sure the tie is adjustable, easy to put on, and most of all, comfortable.

Vest

A vest is not an essential part of a suit, but it’s often included in the four and five-piece suits. There are some three-piece suits that feature a vest instead of a jacket. That can be beneficial if you know the ring bearer might not want to wear a jacket for an extended period of time.

How much you can expect to spend on a ring bearer suit

Some of the most expensive ring bearer suits can cost over $100, but good quality ring bearer suits can be found between $30-$50. Smaller sizes are considerably less expensive.

Ring bearer suit FAQ

What comes included with a ring bearer suit?

A. Ring bearer suits range from two-piece to five-piece suits that include everything from jacket, pants, vest, shirt and tie. Two-piece suits come with pants and a jacket, while there are three-piece suits that come with pants, vest and a shirt. However, four- and five-piece suits are the most common.

Can a ring bearer suit be worn during other occasions?

A. Absolutely! Holidays, formal birthday parties or religious ceremonies are all appropriate occasions to wear a ring bearer suit again. If the suit looks good enough, some parents actively look for another occasion for it to be worn before their child outgrows it.

What’s the best ring bearer suit to buy?

Best of the best

Luca Gabriel Five-Piece Classic Fit Suit Set

What you need to know: A high-quality suit set that has everything you need.

What you’ll love: The single-breasted jacket and flat front dress pants give this suit set a refined black tie look. It’s also available in multiple colors and in a four-piece option that comes without the jacket.

What you should consider: Some customers have felt that sizing runs big, so if you’re on the fence, it’s recommended to order one size smaller.

Where to buy: Amazon

Best bang for the buck

Avery Hill Formal Five-Piece Suit Set

What you need to know: An inexpensive five-piece ring bearer suit that comes with a jacket, pants, vest, shirt and tie.

What you’ll love: The pleated pants and two-button, single-breasted notched lapel jacket help make for a crisp and clean look. The elastic waistband ensures comfort and is easy to adjust. Available in six colors and a variety of sizes, this makes it easier to find exactly what you’re looking for.

What you should consider: Some customers have felt the material and the construction of the suit is not the best quality.

Where to buy: Amazon

Worth checking out

Spring Notion Classic Fit Dress Suit

What you need to know: This very popular suit comes with a classic-fit blue jacket, matching pants and vest, white dress shirt and a choice of many solid-color ties.

What you’ll love: This product comes in a relaxed fit that has plenty of room. This comfortable suit is breathable, the pants have an elastic waistband and the tie is adjustable.

What you should consider: The simple and straightforward design might not be well suited for more formal weddings.

Where to buy: Amazon

