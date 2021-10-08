Best pea coat for men

While the British Navy is usually credited with popularizing the peacoat, the Dutch Navy actually invented the style.

Which peacoats for men are best?

When it comes to coats and outerwear for men, few options are more stylish and easy to wear than the peacoat. That’s why it’s remained popular for so many years, even though the style dates all the way back to the 19th century.

With its shorter, closer fit, a peacoat for men has a more casual look than the usual overcoat or trench coat. These days, you can find them in a broader array of fabrics and colors than traditional wool peacoats. If you’re looking for a luxurious, double-breasted peacoat for men, the Lauren Ralph Lauren Luke Wool-Blend Classic-Fit Peacoat is a top choice.

What to know before you buy a peacoat for men

Peacoat vs. overcoat

Before buying a peacoat, you should make sure that it’s the right coat for your needs. If you’re torn between a peacoat and a traditional overcoat, it helps to understand the differences between the two styles. While both can keep you warm in cold weather, they each offer a different look.

An overcoat is a longer style, so it typically hits at the knees. On the other hand, a peacoat features a cropped cut, hitting at the top of the thigh. Because of its length, an overcoat has a more formal look, making it ideal for wearing over a suit or a blazer. A peacoat has a more casual look, so you can wear it with jeans and casual tops.

Peacoat types

While all peacoats have the same basic cut and fit, you can choose from a few types.

Classic peacoats have a cropped cut and a double-breasted construction with two rows of buttons and a hem that flares out slightly at the hips. They feature a large collar that usually has a notch lapel and effectively blocks the wind from your neck. Some styles have a shawl collar that provides a looser fit in the shoulders.

have a cropped cut and a double-breasted construction with two rows of buttons and a hem that flares out slightly at the hips. They feature a large collar that usually has a notch lapel and effectively blocks the wind from your neck. Some styles have a shawl collar that provides a looser fit in the shoulders. Bridge coats feature a similar cut to the classic peacoat, but they’re slightly longer, typically hitting midthigh. Some styles also feature brass buttons to give the coat a more dressed-up look.

feature a similar cut to the classic peacoat, but they’re slightly longer, typically hitting midthigh. Some styles also feature brass buttons to give the coat a more dressed-up look. Single-breasted peacoats don’t have the classic overlapping flaps and feature just a single row of buttons. The cut and fit are the same as a double-breasted peacoat, but they usually have a more casual look.

Fit

A peacoat is designed to be fitted, but it shouldn’t be so tight that the fabric pulls when you button it. This closefitting design is part of the reason why peacoats are so effective at keeping you warm on cold days. At the hips, though, a peacoat usually flares out a bit, making it easier to move.

As with most outerwear, it’s usually recommended you go up a size when buying a peacoat. That ensures a proper fit even if you’re wearing a heavy sweat or several layers under your coat.

What to look for in a quality peacoat for men

Fabric

Classic peacoats were made of 100% wool, which is incredibly durable, warm and breathable. These days, most peacoats feature an 80/20 wool/nylon blend. You can also find merino or synthetic wool peacoats if you prefer a lightweight option. For the most luxurious peacoat, though, consider a cashmere style. You can even find peacoats made of canvas, cotton, polyester or nylon.

Pockets

Most peacoats feature pockets, but there can be some variation in the style and number of the pockets. Slit pockets are ideal for warming your hands or holding large items like a set of keys, while flap pockets are ideal for securing things like your wallet, keys or phone. Some peacoats only have two pockets, but you can find options with four. Those with four pockets usually have two slit pockets and two flap pockets.

Colors

While classic peacoats are usually navy, you can choose from an array of colors these days. Of course, navy is still a popular option, but you can find black, charcoal, gray, camel, brown, olive and other neutral shades.

How much you can expect to spend on a peacoat for men

Peacoats for men usually cost between $20-$800. Single-breasted styles and peacoats made of polyester or other synthetic fabrics typically cost between $20-$100. Classic wool-blend peacoats generally range from $100-$450. For a 100% wool or cashmere peacoat, you’ll typically pay between $400-$800.

Peacoat for men FAQ

What should I wear under a peacoat?

A. A peacoat can work with many outfits. Layer it over a sweater, button-down shirt, turtleneck, henley or your favorite layered combination. Both jeans or khakis are suitable pants. However, while a peacoat usually has a casual look, you can also wear many styles over a pair of dress slacks and a shirt and tie.

Can I wear a peacoat in the rain or snow?

A. Most peacoats are durable enough to be worn in rain or snow. However, once you get in from the wet weather, make sure to hang your coat up to dry properly. That’s especially important if you choose a cashmere peacoat.

What’s the best peacoat for men to buy?

Top peacoat for men

Lauren Ralph Lauren Luke Wool-Blend Classic-Fit Peacoat

What you need to know: This smart-looking peacoat has a soft, luxurious feel and a sophisticated appearance that make it a truly standout piece for your wardrobe.

What you’ll love: It offers a classic double-breasted, six-button closure. It’s fully lined and made of a heavyweight wool blend for plenty of warmth. It features two slit pockets and two flap pockets in the front.

What you should consider: Some buyers report that the sizes run small.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s and Amazon

Top peacoat for men for the money

TAM WARE Men’s Stylish Wool Blend Double Breasted Peacoat

What you need to know: An incredibly stylish option, this peacoat is surprisingly affordable, even though it has many of the same features as pricier coats.

What you’ll love: It’s made of a durable wool blend and features a nylon lining for durability. The shell has a soft, smooth feel. This coat also offers an extremely tailored, stylish fit.

What you should consider: The buttons can fall off somewhat easily and some users reported that it is sometimes not true to size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Nautica Men’s Classic Double Breasted Peacoat

What you need to know: Made by a popular clothing brand, this peacoat is extremely warm and durable while also scoring plenty of style points.

What you’ll love: It features a wool/polyester blend to offer significant warmth. It has six buttons that allow you to customize the fit. It provides two slit pockets and is available in three colors.

What you should consider: The sizing is off, with some buyers reporting that it runs fairly large.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

