Whether you put on some leggings and trainers, a breezy summer dress, or go for a full Canadian tuxedo look, any jean jacket outfit you put together is sure to look fantastic.

Which jean jacket outfit is best?

Jean jackets have become ubiquitous in modern casual fashion. Any outfit you put on can effectively become a jean jacket outfit, especially if the jacket is your statement piece, or creates an interesting visual contrast with the other components of your look. You can be creative or try a vintage-inspired look, or go for something more contemporary. When building an outfit around a jean jacket, there aren’t too many limits as to what you can do. The best jean jacket outfit requires a jean jacket like Riders by Lee Indigo Women’s Denim Jacket.

What to know before you buy a jean jacket outfit

Tuxedo Effect

If you decide to wear denim on denim, you may be worried about getting teased for wearing what’s often called a “Canadian tuxedo.” Wearing matching denim jeans and a jacket can look a little odd in certain situations, but really it’s all about your personal style. If you’d prefer to avoid the matching look but still want to wear jeans with your jean jacket, just choose denims that are noticeably different from each other in color and wash. Or go for black on black.

Mix and match

Jean jackets are extremely versatile. They can be dressed up or down, either to complement a workwear-inspired outfit or add some edge to a dress or heels. Consider your current wardrobe and think ahead of time about what kinds of outfits you could create around a jean jacket and use that to help you decide what style to get.

Statement

What kind of statement do you want to make with your jean jacket outfit? The jacket could either be the focal point of the outfit or it could simply be the finishing touch. Thinking about what kind of statement you want your outfit to make, even if it’s only for your own benefit, will help inspire you when putting this outfit together.

What to look for in a quality jean jacket outfit

Style

Thanks to their versatility, virtually anyone can incorporate a jean jacket into any outfit. It just depends on what kind of style you generally prefer, or what you’re aiming for. Jean jackets work equally well over floral dresses or jeans. When putting this outfit together, consider your usual style or the direction you want to take it. Look for jackets in colors or washes that you like and think about how each one might fit with specific outfits you have in mind.

Functionality

Jean jackets are inspired by classic workwear, even giving rise to the term “blue collar.” For your jean jacket outfit, what kind of function do you need it to serve? If it’s for doing physical work, then most likely you’ll want jeans and sturdy boots. If you’re going out to dinner at a casual restaurant, a flowy dress would look very nice. Functionality can matter a lot depending on what you’ll be doing.

Layering

One important factor in putting together a great jean jacket outfit is thinking about layers, especially when it’s cold out. You can easily layer hoodies, sweaters or flannel shirts under a jean jacket, provided it’s roomy enough to allow for those layers. You can also add a thick scarf on top to keep your neck warm. When putting this outfit together, consider the different layers you can add to both stay warm and like the way you look.

How much you can expect to spend on a jean jacket outfit.

Each part of an outfit can cost from around $30-$40 separately.

Jean jacket outfit FAQ

How do I put together a jean jacket outfit?

A. Start with a style you like and go from there. Look at what’s in your closet, both what you wear every day and what you’d like to wear more often, and think about how a jean jacket will complement these different looks.

What kind of shoes are best?

A. While you could definitely rock some 6-inch stilettos, you may actually enjoy some boots or casual flats instead. If you want to be extra comfortable you could even wear sneakers, especially since they’ve been in style recently.

What’s the best jean jacket outfit to buy?

Top jean jacket

Riders by Lee Indigo Women’s Denim Jacket

What you need to know: This jacket’s classic fit makes it both comfortable and timeless.

What you’ll love: It comes in many different colors at an affordable price, so you can get multiple to build many different outfits around. It has some stretch for added comfort and is easy to dress up or down.

What you should consider: It only goes up to size XL and only has two pockets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top jeans for the money

Levi’s Men’s 501 Original Fit Jeans

What you need to know: These classic jeans are easy to wear and durable.

What you’ll love: The stonewash makes these perfect for a Canadian tuxedo. They can also work with a black jean jacket and a silk blouse, depending on the vibe you’re going for. They also come in a variety of other washes and colors if you want to get creative.

What you should consider: The larger sizes and certain colors and washes are not always consistently in stock.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

BTFBM Women Summer Bohemian Floral Casual Wrap Dress

What you need to know: This breezy dress is easy to wear under a jean jacket for a spring, summer, or fall look.

What you’ll love: Made of a light flowy material and with a Swiss dot pattern and texture, this dress would look great with a jean jacket. It comes in several different colors and could be paired with classy flats or heavy boots depending on your mood.

What you should consider: It only goes up to size XL and is 100% polyester.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

