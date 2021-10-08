Best hooded cardigan

Stay cozy, casual, and chic during the three seasons of the year with the perfectly comfortable hooded cardigan.

Which hooded cardigan is best?

Hooded cardigans are a necessity for anyone wanting to stay warm and fashionable throughout the autumn, winter, and spring seasons. You can never have too many layering options.

A high-grade hooded cardigan like the Style & Co Hooded Cardigan is perfect for lounging around the house or adding depth to an outfit on a chilly day. Whether you’re aiming for a classic look in all neutrals or you want something to make a colorful statement, hooded cardigans are designed to elevate your look.

What to know before you buy a hooded cardigan

Your needs

When it comes to choosing a staple garment like a hooded cardigan, you have to consider why you need that piece of clothing. Where will you wear it? How often will you wear it? What will you wear along with it? If you want to replace your cushy hoodie meant for lounging around the house, you may want a more casual hooded cardigan. However, if you plan to wear your hooded cardigan to work, you likely want something a little nicer. If you expect to wear it every day, then you’ll want to invest in a durable fabric with a texture or pattern you love.

Consider your closet

Purchasing a hooded cardigan that goes with what you already have in your closet can make it more accessible. That being said, choosing a hooded cardigan that is different from what you have in your closet will make it well worth the purchase. For example, if you already have a dozen cardigans and hoodies, you want to choose something that stands out so you’re not duplicating wardrobe pieces. But you also want it to match as many potential outfits as possible.

Clothing features you dislike

Consider any clothes you’ve owned in the past that you haven’t worn. Typically, both fit and style play a big role in why you don’t like clothes, but there are likely other features. Material type, wardrobe cohesion, and comfort all affect how often you wear a piece. Consider what you do and don’t like about sweaters and cardigans when choosing your next hooded cardigan.

What to look for in a quality hooded cardigan

Color

As you incorporate a new major garment into your existing wardrobe, it’s important to choose something you will be happy and able to wear with confidence. Choosing something out of your comfort zone might seem like a good idea at the checkout line, but you’ll regret it when that neon yellow cardigan sits at the bottom of your drawer all season. Save the risky choices for something less important and go with something in a color you know you’ll love with a hooded cardigan.

Fit

The great thing about hooded cardigans is that they can suit many different fit preferences. If you’re looking for something form-fitting that will add texture and interest to your wardrobe, you can find endless options both online and in stores. If you prefer a lot of extra cuddle room in your cardigan, you won’t need to look far. Consider the time of year and your style preferences, then simply choose what you find appealing.

Fabric

Hooded cardigans come in a variety of fabric choices. You can find fluffy knits or silky blends, and practically anything in-between. As always, consider why you need the cardigan — to warm you up in winter or add style to a light summer ensemble? Additionally, consider what types of fabric you’re willing to put up with. Thin, silky cardigans tend to need more attention in terms of ironing. Chunky knits, however, can be thrown in a corner for months and stay just as cozy.

Style

Consider your everyday style as you shop for a hooded cardigan. Do you normally go for classic looks or are you laid back? Are you most comfortable in sleek, elegant attire or do you love warm and easygoing pieces? A hooded cardigan sweater that’s best for you will align with your existing style preferences.

How much you can expect to spend on a hooded cardigan

You’ll find a lot of hooded cardigans in the $20-$50 range, while many great options fall right in the middle at $35.

Hooded cardigan FAQ

Should a hooded cardigan be tight?

A. No. But you don’t want a hooded cardigan that’s too loose and baggy, either. The fabric shouldn’t pull around your arms or shoulders, but it also shouldn’t sag too much. When buttoned, it ideally shouldn’t gape open or pull around the buttons.

Can you wear a hooded cardigan with a dress?

A. Unless it’s specifically a summery, lightweight dress, you can wear a hooded cardigan with a dress.

What are the best hooded cardigans to buy?

Top hooded cardigan

Style & Co Hooded Cardigan

What you need to know: This soft cable knit hooded cardigan is perfect for staying chic and fashionable throughout the cold fall or winter weather.

What you’ll love: With long sleeves and an open front with comfy patch pockets, you can throw this hooded cardigan sweater over practically anything. With a gorgeous shawl neckline, you’re sure to fall in love with this piece. As a bonus, it’s also machine washable.

What you should consider: This sweater sadly only comes in three colors, so you’re out of luck if you don’t have a matching outfit.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top hooded cardigan for money

Autumn Solid Color Long Sleeve Lace Up Hooded Cardigan

What you need to know: Consumers of all shapes and sizes can pull off plenty of elegant, autumn-appropriate outfits with this draw-string adjustable hooded cardigan.

What you’ll love: Whether your style is more cozy or classy, you’ll fall in love with the charm of this hooded cardigan. Perfect for fall pumpkin patches, springtime brunch dates, or even winter layering, it will add style to any outfit.

What you should consider: With only two colors to choose between and some users complaining of sizing issues, your choices are limited with this hooded cardigan.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Worth checking out

Women’s Nine West Sweater Hooded Car Coat Cardigan

What you need to know: With an open front and a cozy design, this hooded cardigan will keep you stylish and comfy while at the office, running errands or lounging around at home.

What you’ll love: Measuring 34 inches from the shoulder to the hem, this long, super soft cardigan offers plenty of warmth. It’s machine washable and has convenient pockets. With true sizing, this cardigan is sure to be perfect for the fall and winter seasons.

What you should consider: Some users don’t love how this cardigan hangs, and there are limited color and pattern options.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

