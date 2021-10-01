Fleeces with interactive zips and a waterproof layer are a good investment if you plan to participate in activities when it’s raining or snowing.

Which fleece jackets are best?

If you enjoy being proactive about prepping for the cooler months ahead, a versatile fleece jacket will be a nice addition to your closet, especially in areas where where the weather may be unpredictable. It is crucial to layer properly during the fall and winter and not weigh yourself down with heavier clothing options.

Although it’s wise to invest in an insulated outer layer such as a coat, keeping yourself warm using multiple layers will help fight off the worst of the cold. Plus, it doesn’t hurt that you can remove each one as you go if you find yourself in different temperature settings throughout the day.

The best fleece jacket for you will depend on which features will best compliment your lifestyle and current weather conditions. For example, if you’re planning a hike in the mountains or woods on a misty day, then you will want to get a mid-weight fleece jacket that is both breathable and waterproof, like the Columbia Bugaboo II Fleece Jacket.

What to consider before buying a fleece jacket

Types

Microfleeces are usually the most lightweight outerwear material you can buy but have a low level of insulation compared to other fleeces. However, since they aren’t very thick, you can do physical activities without much restriction. Midweight fleeces are the most common type you’ll find and are thick enough to be used as an outer layer in cooler environments.

Heavyweight fleeces are best suited to be used in very cold weather. Still, they can limit your range of motion and exercising capabilities. Overheating can be an issue if used in warmer weather. The textured fleece is similar to heavyweight ones, except their patterns allow them to be dressed up or down depending on the occasion.

Features

Most brands manufacture fleeces to keep you dry, warm and comfortable, with many featuring hoods, pockets, unique zips and more. Hoods can provide protection from the elements and keep you warm and conveniently fit under helmets if you go biking or climbing.

When looking for a fleece, you will notice two different zips available. A full-zip is similar to a jacket fit, while a quarter-zip fits similarly to a jumper. Those with pockets will typically be lined with a different fabric to protect your hands from the elements. Front pockets will also accommodate any necessities you need to bring along the way.

Ones with adjustable hems are also a feature to note if you want to create a more windproof layer that acts as a barrier against the elements. Most fleeces will also have an anti-pill treatment done to the fabric so that you can maintain quality.

Fit

The fit of your fleece jacket is just as important as how comfortable it is. Many will utilize stretchable fabric that allows for a full range of motion. At the same time, some that feature a combination of different materials will adjust to your body’s unique shape for ultimate comfort. The shape and thickness of fleece will also determine whether or not the jacket will be easy to pack.

How much does a fleece jacket cost?

Depending on how thick your jacket is and its features, prices can vary from moderately expensive to pricey. Most brands will cost $15-$250 due to varying lengths, linings, versatility and fabric capabilities.

Fleece jacket FAQs

Q. What kind of material is fleece?

A. Fleece is an artificial cloth considered an ideal mid-layer due to it being lightweight, soft and warm. Whether you’re taking an outdoor stroll or mountain climbing, a fleece will perform similar functions regardless of style or design.

Q. What different types of fleeces are there?

A. Made from 100% polyester, each fleece jacket will have unique types of weight and appearances that range from textured, microfleece, heavyweight and mid-weight. When shopping, you will want to keep in mind which category you’re searching for.

Q. How does fleece weight affect activities?

A. Before you purchase a fleece, you should consider which outdoor activity you will be participating in. 100g/m² is great for intense sports that require more activity, such as running or climbing. 200g/m² will offer the most breathability when at rest and an underneath waterproof mid-layer. 300g/m² should be used for extremely cold weather and are best for winter walks and expeditions.

The best fleece jackets for women

Top fleece jacket

Columbia Bugaboo II Fleece Jacket

What you need to know: This is a very practical option thanks to the jacket featuring a three-in-one design.

What you’ll love: You can wear the jacket’s inner fleece and the outer layer as two separate clothing pieces. The outer layer is made of 100% nylon and is completely waterproof.

What you should consider: This is one of the most expensive options on the market.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top fleece jacket for the money

Amazon Essentials Full Zip Soft Fleece Jacket

What you need to know: This option features a wide variety of patterns and colors in a fitted cut.

What you’ll love: This mid-weight fleece is available in a complimentary length and features a front zipper closure, high collar and spacious pockets.

What you should consider: The material isn’t very durable compared to other brands.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Pendleton Fuzzy Zip Jacket

What you need to know: This option is fairly cozy, thanks to its soft lining and warmth retention.

What you’ll love: The jacket is very soft and has a nice comfy fit. It also isn’t too bulky, despite keeping you warm, and can be packed away easily.

What you should consider: The unique fabric combination of the outer layer requires dry cleaning.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

The best fleece jackets for men

Top fleece jacket

The North Face TKA Glacier Full-Zip Jacket

What you need to know: This is a versatile and stylish option that is great for layering.

What you’ll love: Made from recycled fleece, this jacket is lightweight and comfortable with a tailored fit. It’s also a fantastic eco-friendly option.

What you should consider: The outer layer is fairly thin and suffers from piling after multiple uses.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top fleece jacket for the money

Amazon Essentials Full-Zip Polar Fleece Jacket

What you need to know: Works just as well as high-end brands, but at an affordable price.

What you’ll love: Crafted from very soft fleece, the outer layer is stylish, comfortable and comes in a wide range of colors and sizes. Features several zippered pockets for any items you want to carry with you.

What you should consider: The fabric sheds a lot unless washed several times; zippers are also known to break off or get jammed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Under Armour Rival Fleece Hoodie

What you need to know: This option features an adjustable hood and an ultra-soft 230g cotton-fleece blend.

What you’ll love: This is the perfect choice for anyone looking for a more casual and laid-back look at an affordable price. The hood is also great for protection against rain or wind when outdoors.

What you should consider: Sizing is smaller than traditional measurements and can be prone to shrinking after being washed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

The best fleece jackets for children

Top fleece jacket

Columbia Kids Benton Springs II Printed Fleece

What you need to know: This jacket’s soft material offers ultimate comfort and is very versatile.

What you’ll love: Made of 100% polyester, the fabric comes in over forty different patterns and colors. The thick collar offers additional protection from cold weather.

What you should consider: Patterns are vibrant and busy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top fleece jacket for the money

Columbia Unisex Fast Trek II Fleece Hoodie

What you need to know: This option is available in a hooded or collared option and has a minimal design that can match anything.

What you’ll love: This is one of the most trusted brands for outerwear, this jacket features 100% polyester microfleece that is both comfy and soft. The fabric features five solid colors and a block design.

What you should consider: Material color in photos is different in person.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Helly-Hansen Kids Daybreaker Full-Zip Fleece Jacket

What you need to know: This choice has a moisture-wicking inner layer, while the outer layer features various designs and colors.

What you’ll love: The fabric consists of 100% Merino wool for extra warmth. The chin guard feature helps with additional heat retention. The flatlock seams prevent snagging on the jacket.

What you should consider: Some reviewers mention that incorrect sizes have been shipped to them.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

