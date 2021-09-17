Cardigans for men offer a practical way to add a classic flair to their wardrobe while also being convenient to unbutton easily if necessary.

How to pick the best fall sweaters for men

As leaves begin to fall, sweater purchases start to rise. For many, fall is a joyous time to order pumpkin spice lattes, break out the sweaters and update their wardrobes by adding a few new ones to their collection, too.

Whether you are a man looking for sweaters to stay warm in the fall and winter or someone on the hunt for a cozy present to give a friend, this list will help you make the right sweater purchasing decisions.

What to look for in a fall sweater for men

Shopping, in general, can be challenging and overwhelming, so if you’re searching online for the right fall sweater for men, a little bit of research can go a long way. Check out the BestReviews sweaters for men buying guide for more information.

Fit

Even if you are not trying to show off your physique, it’s crucial to have a fitted and slimming sweater. The arm length, torso length and width should be proportionate and fitting enough that the sweater feels natural and goes with the flow of your movement.

Quality material

The quality of material can make or break a sweater. Often sweaters may look great in a picture or from far away, but as you look up close or try it on, you most likely will be able to tell the difference between high quality and poor quality. A sweater made of poor quality material may be irritating to the skin, whereas high quality will be soothing and cozy.

Comfort

When it comes to sweater weather, what makes people most excited is being comfy next to a fireplace or roasting marshmallows in front of a bonfire. Torturing yourself by wearing an uncomfortable, itchy sweater defeats the purpose. Indulge in soft, comforting sweaters so you can focus more on creating memories with loved ones.

Lightweight

It might seem like an oxymoron to say that the best kind of sweater should be lightweight, as the perception of fall and winter fashion is often heavy. However, the perfect fall sweater, especially for active men, is lightweight. Look for light materials such as jersey knit, cotton or other breathable blends.

A breathable sweater allows you to move around and still feel nice. If you worry about embarrassing arm-pit stains in sweaters, try an antiperspirant deodorant such as Gillette Clinical Antiperspirant Deodorant for Men.

Classic style

A great sweater almost always has a classic style that makes you feel more elegant than usual. Many sweaters such as cardigans, pullovers and turtlenecks offer that extra flair of poshness. If you’re serious about creating a classy, distinguished gentleman type of vibe, accessories like this pair of Vintage Inspired Blue Light Blocking Glasses tie the whole look together.

Best fall sweaters for men

Best cashmere sweater

Club Room Cashmere Crew-Neck Sweater

This luxurious cashmere sweater consists of durable two-ply yarn, yet surprisingly lightweight. It is a regular fit with long sleeves and comes in solid colors only.

Sold by Macy’s

Best cable knit cardigan

Xray Cable Knit Cardigan

This classic cardigan will go with just about anything and turn a casual outfit into something more distinguished. The cable knit weaving of the fabric is fresh and breathable, the collar is flattering and the buttons are stylish.

Sold by Kohl’s

Best fitted v-neck sweater

Xray Fitted V-Neck Sweater

This long sleeve fitted v-neck sweater is flattering because it slims the torso and accentuates the neck. This is an excellent choice for men looking for a more fitted and slimming look while still feeling comfortable, thanks to the soft fabric.

Sold by Kohl’s

Best crew neck sweater

Gap Mainstay Stripe Crewneck Sweater

This stripe print crew neck sweater is perfect for casual looks or dressing it up with a white button-down collared shirt underneath. It consists of soft knit material featuring a detailed design within the pattern.

Sold by Gap

Best fitted turtleneck sweater

Coofandy Ribbed Slim Fit Knitted Turtleneck Sweater

For anyone looking to make a bold, stylish statement smoothly, check out this ribbed slim-fit knitted turtleneck by Coofandy. In a wide variety of colors, this turtleneck evokes a sense of confidence with its chic design and perfect fit. Although all the colors are vibrant, the yellow is sure to make fashion waves while being festive in fall hues.

Sold by Amazon

Best cable knit turtleneck sweater

PJ Paul Jones Casual Cable Knit Turtleneck Sweater

This cozy cable knit turtleneck has a relaxed fit and is just the right attire made for holiday functions. This long-sleeved sweater is thick and durable, which is perfect for chilly days and family fun.

Sold by Amazon

Best mock neck turtleneck sweater

Club Room Men’s Solid Mock Neck Turtleneck

If a full turtleneck is not your thing, a mock neck might be more suitable. Club Room’s solid mock neck turtleneck provides the same style and look while providing the neck area more space. This lightweight sweater is a refined piece of clothing to bring some spice to the look of a gentleman.

Sold by Macy’s

Best Pullover sweater

PJ Paul Jones Turtleneck Zip Stand Collar Pullover Sweater

This pullover sweater is a unique piece to incorporate flair and zest into your everyday look. The details bring this fresh piece to life with the zipper, stand collar, turtleneck and striped design.

Sold by Amazon

Best zip up cardigan

Pendleton Men’s Original Westerly Zip Up Cardigan Sweater

If you know you will be outside on a brisk autumn day, you may need a sweater that has a bit more protection and warmth. This zip-up cardigan consists of 100% lambswool, making it luxurious but also efficiently warm. It is perfect for quickly zipping up to walk out into the cool air while still looking stylish and trendy.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Mary Hicks writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.