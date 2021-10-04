Cardigans are one of the most versatile types of sweaters because they can be worn in all seasons and fit many different styles.

Which black cardigans are best?

Cardigans are the perfect addition to any fall look. These sweaters are usually made with knitted cotton and have an open front for comfort in cool temperatures. When it comes to finding the perfect cardigan style, black is one of the most flattering colors to wear. Not only does it offer a slimming look, but it’s a neutral color that can be easily mixed and matched with other items.

The best black cardigan is the Exchic Women’s Button-Down Cardigan. This comfortable sweater is great for mild temperatures because it uses a soft viscose and polyester blend.

What to know before you buy a black cardigan

Benefits of black clothing

There are a ton of benefits to wearing black clothing. It’s an easy color to mix and match with any outfit, regardless of style or season. Black is also an easy color to keep clean; there’s a reason why many restaurant workers wear black from head to toe. Black is even good for layering clothing, which is why a black cardigan can be so beneficial to your wardrobe.

Types of cardigans

There are several types of cardigans, each with their own unique style and benefits. The standard cardigan sweater is made with knitted wool and features a V-neck and three to four buttons down the front. There are also more modern takes, which include a long cardigan that hangs well below the waist and sometimes comes with a knitted belt. You can find more unique styles such such as hooded cardigans, cropped cardigans, tunic cardigans and cardigan vests.

Material

Wool was the original material used to make cardigans. The cardigan was designed to look like the knitted wool waistcoats of British officers in the mid-1800s. Keep in mind if you purchase a traditional wool cardigan, it should only be washed carefully in a tub of warm water with a wool-approved cleaning agent or by dry cleaning. Modern cardigans tend to use cotton because it’s less sensitive to cleaning. Depending on the climate you’re in, you may want a cardigan that’s even lighter. In this case, go with polyester or viscose blended with cotton that will keep you protected and comfortable.

What to look for in a quality black cardigan

Wool

Wool was the original choice for high-quality cardigans because they were traditionally worn in mixed climates of England. The complex structure of wool allows your body to regulate its temperature better than any other fabric. It also keeps you dry because of its moisture-wicking tendencies. There’s a unique chemical reaction that occurs in Merino wool when it gets wet that actually generates heat to keep you warm.

Buttons

Buttons were a crucial part of the early design of cardigans. They allowed you to adjust your sweater to keep you cooler or warmer, depending on the season. As you can imagine, this was a godsend for British soldiers. While not every cardigan today uses buttons, most high-quality ones do. Buttons give you more options to layer clothing and regulate your body temperature.

V-neck

Much like buttons and wool, traditional cardigans feature a V-neck design. V-necks have always been associated with a more classic, high-quality sweater. When paired with a cardigan, the V-neck offers an added sense of style. There are also deep V-necks that can be added to cardigans that will keep you feeling cool in warmer climates.

How much you can expect to spend on black cardigan

Black cardigans typically cost $15-$39.

Black cardigan FAQ

Do all black cardigans have buttons?

A. No. In fact, black cardigans without buttons have gained immense popularity in recent years. These cardigan types are usually longer and look more like black coats. They’ve become a common fall look when the weather isn’t quite cold enough for a coat.

How do I wash a black cardigan?

A. This depends on the material the cardigan is made from. For black cardigans made of wool, you’ll need to purchase wool-approved cleaner and wash them carefully in a sink or tub of warm water. This also goes for viscose cardigans, which are very delicate and can be damaged by a washing machine. Look for a color renew detergent for black cardigans to prevent the color from fading over time.

What’s the best black cardigan to buy?

Top black cardigan

Exchic Women’s Button-Down Cardigan

What you need to know: This slim-fitting black cardigan is made with lighter materials (viscose and polyester), making it ideal for mild temperatures and temperate climates.

What you’ll love: Exchic’s black cardigan is soft to the touch to keep you feeling comfortable all day long. It hangs just below the waist and features buttons and a V-neck cut.

What you should consider: This cardigan is not designed for colder climates or winter months.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top black cardigan for the money

Merokeety Women’s Open Front Chunky Knit Cardigan

What you need to know: This long black cardigan is designed with thick knit fabric for added comfort and warmth.

What you’ll love: Merokeety’s black knit sweater is made with 100% polyester with an open front for easy layering. The baggy, oversized fit makes this black cardigan both unique and stylish.

What you should consider: This cardigan can be machine-washed, but it’s recommended it be put in a laundry bag first.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Goodthreads Men’s Lambswool Shawl-Collar Cardigan

What you need to know: This medium-weight lambswool cardigan comes in a deep black color and is designed for both comfort and style.

What you’ll love: Goodthreads’ cardigan is made with 100% lambswool and features a shawl collar for added neck protection against wind. It comes with two pockets and a button closure.

What you should consider: Lambswool cannot be machine-washed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

