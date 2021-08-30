What is the best bubble face mask?

Always do a patch test with a new bubble face mask to make sure it won’t irritate your skin.

Which bubble face masks are best?

So many of the hottest skincare trends originate in Korea, and bubble face masks are no exception. These fun masks foam up on the skin to remove dirt, oil, debris, and other pollutants that can clog your pores. The bubbles occur due to the oxygenation process that results when the mask is exposed to the air. They help draw out dirt, oil, and other impurities while delivering good-for-your-skin ingredients at the same time. That means you’re left with clean, clear, smooth skin that’s ready for that selfie close-up.

Not sure which bubble mask to choose? Our buying guide can aid you in finding the best option for your skincare routine. We’ve included some specific product recommendations at the end, too, such as our top pick from Peter Thomas Roth, which contains high-quality ingredients.

What to know before you buy a bubble face mask

Types of face masks

Bubble face masks are available in a few different types, which determines how they’re applied.

Bubble sheet masks are made up of thin pieces of fabric that are saturated with a solution, which bubbles up as the mask sits on the skin. They feature cut-out holes for the eyes, nose, and mouth, so they rest comfortably over the face. Some users find them easier to apply because you don’t have to rub or spread anything over your skin, but bubble sheet masks have a tendency to slip off the face.

are made up of thin pieces of fabric that are saturated with a solution, which bubbles up as the mask sits on the skin. They feature cut-out holes for the eyes, nose, and mouth, so they rest comfortably over the face. Some users find them easier to apply because you don’t have to rub or spread anything over your skin, but bubble sheet masks have a tendency to slip off the face. Bubble gel and cream masks can vary in texture, with some formulas being thin and runny and others having a thick, cream-like consistency. They’re spread over the skin with your fingers, but the mask can drip off as it begins to bubble. That’s why it’s best to lie flat when you’re wearing a gel or cream formula.

can vary in texture, with some formulas being thin and runny and others having a thick, cream-like consistency. They’re spread over the skin with your fingers, but the mask can drip off as it begins to bubble. That’s why it’s best to lie flat when you’re wearing a gel or cream formula. Bubble paint-on masks are creamy but usually fairly thin, so they can easily be spread over your face. They come in containers with a built-in brush, which allows you to keep your fingers clean when you apply the mask. These masks begin bubbling quickly, too, so it’s best to use a brush rather than your hands for application. The drawback to these masks is that you usually have to apply more of the formula, so you can go through a container pretty quickly.

What to look for in a quality bubble face mask

Ingredients

As with any skincare product, the quality of the ingredients in a bubble face mask determines how effective it is. Bubble masks usually don’t contain harsh ingredients, like parabens, sulfates and phthalates, so they typically work well for sensitive skin.

Some of the most common ingredients in bubble face masks include:

Charcoal, which has antibacterial properties and helps remove dirt and other pore-clogging debris.

which has antibacterial properties and helps remove dirt and other pore-clogging debris. Clay, which helps absorb excess oil and draws dirt and other impurities from the skin. It’s particularly effective for oily and acne-prone skin.

which helps absorb excess oil and draws dirt and other impurities from the skin. It’s particularly effective for oily and acne-prone skin. Green tea extract, aloe vera, seaweed, and volcanic ash, which often help soothe the skin and deliver potent antioxidants.

Quantity

Some bubble face masks are only single-use, which means you only get enough of the bubbling formula for one application. These masks usually aren’t the best value, but they can be a good option if you’ve never tried a particular formula before and don’t want to invest too much money.

Full-size containers are a better option if you’ve used a particular mask before and know that you like the formula. These are usually available in jars, tubs, squeeze tubes, or pump bottles.

How much you can expect to spend on a bubble face mask

You’ll typically pay between $6-$40 for a bubble face mask. Formulas with lower-quality ingredients or single-use treatments usually cost between $6-$15, but for a higher-quality mask that offers better results, you can expect to pay between $15-$30.

Bubble face mask FAQ

How long do you usually need to leave a bubble face mask on?

A. It depends on the formula, so always read the instructions carefully. Some masks only require two to three minutes on the skin, while others should sit on the face for up to 20 minutes.

Do I need to follow up a bubble face mask with other skincare products?

A. With most bubble face masks, it’s a good idea to apply a moisturizer or hydrating serum after you remove the mask.

What are the best bubble face masks to buy?

Top bubble face mask

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Micro-Bubbling Cloud Mask

Our take: A formula that features outstanding ingredients like hyaluronic acid, cotton seed, fiflow and marshmallow root extract.

What we like: This ultra-hydrating mask locks in moisture for up to 72 hours. It uses fiflow, an ingredient that helps draw oxygen to the skin.

What we dislike: Pricey.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top bubble face mask for the money

Elizavecca’s Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask

Our take: An effective, frequently repurchased bubble mask for those on a budget.

What we like: Provides effective results for getting rid of blackheads. Produces a great deal of bubbles compared to similar products. Won’t stain clothing during the removal process.

What we dislike: Can be tough to remove. The large amount of bubbles can be messy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

e.l.f. Cosmetics’ Hydrating Bubble Mask

Our take: A particularly effective bubble mask for anyone who wants a hydrating formula.

What we like: Offers a convenient lid dispenser for fuss-free application. Provides an extremely clean feeling after removal. Features a vegan, cruelty-free formula.

What we dislike: Is more effective for oily or combination skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

