Which adhesive bra is best for backless dresses?

The first strapless and backless bras came into fashion during the late 1940s and were originally used for sunbathing.

Which adhesive bras are best for backless dresses?

If you’ve ever tried to find a reliable adhesive bra to pair with your new favorite dress or top, then you know that it’s no easy task. They need to serve several purposes, and they must do so flawlessly to really be worth wearing. You want the bra to provide support, but you also want it to stay in place all while remaining concealed around the arms and neckline of your ensemble.

Adhesive bras

Material

While silicone is one of the most popular materials for adhesive bras, there are also padded fabric versions constructed from polyester or nylon.

How do adhesive bras work?

An adhesive bra has two cups that are sticky on the inside. You peel the paper off the inside of the cups like you would the back of a sticker, and press the cups in place where you want them to fit. Some adhesive bras come with two individual cups while others come with cups that are attached in the front by a hook or lacing that can be adjusted for a better fit and lift.

Reusable vs. one-time use

Some adhesive bras are disposable, but most are designed to be used more than once. Just rinse the sticky side after use to remove your body’s natural oils and help maintain the stickiness required to make the bra work. Leave the bra out to dry, and then you’re good to go.

There are also silicone adhesive bra cleansers, so you can wash an adhesive bra without ruining the sticky side. Adhesive bras are typically hand-wash only, so whatever you do, don’t put one in the washing machine or in the dryer.

Sizing

Finding the right size for an adhesive bra can be a challenge, especially if you wear a larger cup size and are concerned about the support an adhesive can provide. Since adhesive bras don’t wrap around your body, there isn’t a number associated with the size, just a cup size (A, B, C, D and so on). If you have a smaller cup size and are worried the bra won’t gather the breasts together enough, then consider sizing down from your standard bra size. If you typically wear a larger size bra, make sure reviews indicate the adhesive bra you are looking at is a good fit, as some of the larger cup sizes can run a little small.

Best silicone adhesive bras

VICETONE Adhesive Strapless Sticky Invisible Push up Reusable Silicone Bra

What you need to know: Here is a reusable silicone adhesive bra in beige with a clear hook closure in the front that comes available in cup sizes A through D.

What you’ll love: This bra provides good chest support, and the adhesive is pretty strong. The silicone is thick enough to feel substantial but thin enough to blend seamlessly against the body.

What you should consider: If you are prone to sweating, this might not be the best choice as it will significantly weaken the adhesive, and it unfortunately only comes in one color.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

lalaWing Adhesive Silicone Stick Bra

What you need to know: This reusable adhesive bra is beige with a front buckle closure and comes available in cup sizes A through F.

What you’ll love: It’s soft, comfortable and lightweight. It also comes with extras like nipple stickers, lifting stickers, cleaning tissues and a storage bag. The adhesive is nice and strong. Plus, it features sizes that accommodate larger breasts.

What you should consider: It only comes in one color, offering no variety.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Niidor Adhesive Push-Up Strapless Bra

What you need to know: This reusable push-up bra is 100% silicone, features a clear plastic clasp in the middle and comes in cup sizes A through F.

What you’ll love: This bra is available in three different colors: crème, coco and khaki. The adhesive is strong, and a set of pasties come included.

What you should consider: The bra doesn’t stay too secure if you tend sweat a lot.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best fabric adhesive bras

lalaWing Adhesive Sticky Strapless Fabric Bra

What you need to know: This reusable fabric bra features a plastic clap at the center and comes in cup sizes A through F.

What you’ll love: Here is an adhesive bra that comes in four colors, which gives you options. The fabric is soft, smooth and comfortable. Plus, nipple stickers, lifting stickers, cleaning wipes, protective shells and a storage bag all come included.

What you should consider: The adhesive doesn’t last as long as some users would like, and the colors don’t provide diverse flesh tone options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

NuBra The Feather-Lite Super Light Adhesive Bra

What you need to know: This reusable 100% polyester adhesive bra comes with a clear front clasp in cup sizes AA to E.

What you’ll love: There are several diverse flesh tone colors to choose from with this one. The fabric cups are of good quality and are comfortable to wear.

What you should consider: The adhesive doesn’t always stay on well.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Fashion Forms Women’s Nubra Ultralite

What you need to know: Here is a reusable 100% polyester adhesive bra available with a clasp in the center and comes in cup sizes A through DD.

What you’ll love: These foam-lined cups are comfortable and really do stay firmly in place.

What you should consider: This bra doesn’t provide much lift and only comes in one color.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

