What is the best loungewear for women?

For those working from home, opt for a loungewear set that offers a more formal top with sleeves or a collar that can be worn on a video call.

Which loungewear is best for women?

Loungewear is a popular clothing category that encompasses pajamas, yoga pants, sweatpants, oversized T-shirts, and more. Comfort is king when it comes to this extensive category, and loungewear should be soft and roomy for hanging out at home.

Our buying guide includes a breakdown of different types of women’s loungewear as well as what comfy materials are currently trending. At the end, we’ve also included some recommendations, such as our top pick, a cozy two-piece fleece sleepwear set by Nautica.

What to know before you buy loungewear for women

Types

Pajama sets are not just for sleeping. If you like a more coordinated look when you’re lounging around the house, a set of pajamas that includes a matching top and bottom may be right for you. Classic sets offer long-sleeved tops that match in pattern or color to long bottoms. Other sets offer a more casual look; their tops can be mixed with other bottoms, or vice versa.

are popular and resemble oversized shirts. The generous cut of these shirts allows for lots of movement, and you don’t have to wear bottoms with them because their hems fall around the knee. Yoga pants are part of “athleisure wear” and fit like leggings but have a thicker, more opaque material. Their flexible construction (for all those yoga poses) and wide waistbands make yoga pants a top choice for lounging activities, like streaming movies on your couch. Plus, they come in all sorts of styles like capri, bootcut, skinny, and flared.

are part of “athleisure wear” and fit like leggings but have a thicker, more opaque material. Their flexible construction (for all those yoga poses) and wide waistbands make yoga pants a top choice for lounging activities, like streaming movies on your couch. Plus, they come in all sorts of styles like capri, bootcut, skinny, and flared. Lounge bottoms look similar to sweatpants but are made from different materials. They’re roomier than yoga pants and don’t have the sleepwear look of PJs. They can feature drawstring or elastic waistbands. If you need to run out to do an errand, lounge bottoms with an ankle cuff or tapered ankle can pass as regular pants.

What to look for in quality loungewear for women

Material

Cotton: Cotton and cotton blends are a top choice for loungewear because of the fabric’s breathability, softness, and light weight. However, cotton can shrink, which is why we recommend sizing up. The material is also prone to pilling.

How much you can expect to spend on loungewear for women

Loungewear for women starts as low as $15 and can go up to $150 for a set. Midrange loungewear costs between $40-$80. Standalone pieces, like quality yoga pants, fall into that price range as well.

Loungewear for women FAQ

Can I wear bottoms with a lounge shirt?

A. The beauty of loungewear is that you can do whatever you want, because no one is judging. Many women opt to wear leggings or boxer shorts with their oversized lounge tops, especially if they’re tall.

I’m short. Should I buy petite sizes of loungewear?

A. If you’re five feet three inches or under, you may want to try petite sizes, which generally feature shorter hems for both tops and bottoms. The tops may also be a little narrower. Loungewear bottoms, including PJs and yoga pants, sometimes have an inseam that’s too long for short women.

What’s the best loungewear for women to buy?

Top loungewear for women

Nautica Women’s Two-Piece Fleece Sleepwear Set

Our take: Just in time for winter, this full-length pajama set comes in a variety of patterns that you won’t be embarrassed to step outside in.

What we like: Fleece is soft and cozy. Wide range of sizing from XS to 3X. Pockets are substantial. Bottoms feature both a drawstring and an elastic waistband.

What we dislike: Best to size up because they can shrink a little, even when following care instructions.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top loungewear for women for the money

U.S. Polo Assn. Women’s Sleepwear Set

Our take: A more casual pajama set that features a loungewear pant and matching tee.

What we like: Cotton blend is comfortable and breathable. Bottoms feature an elastic waistband and a drawstring. Athletic-style pants taper at bottom for an attractive cut.

What we dislike: The brand name is prominently featured on the loungewear. Runs small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

HDE Women’s Pajama Pants

Our take: A perfect lounge bottom that’s both comfy and flattering featuring a flare cut.

What we like: Wide range of sizes, including plus sizes. Can be worn out of the house or to sleep. Comes in solid colors and fun patterns. Holds up after multiple washes.

What we dislike: Some buyers complained that the fabric pills after a few washes and tends to attract lint.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

