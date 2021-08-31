The best white lace bra

A primary consideration when selecting a white lace bra is picking an unlined bra or a bralette, which provides some support and feels sheer, or a lined bra that provides additional shaping.

Which white lace bras are best?

White lace bras are an at once trendy and timeless piece that brings romance and class to your lingerie collection. There’s a white lace bra for every occasion, ranging from high-drama sexy white lace bralettes and push-up bras to essential everyday t-shirt bras featuring lace accents.

Are you looking for a white lace bra to add to your underwear drawer? Maidenform’s Casual Comfort Convertible Lace Bralette is a top contender for a sexy and supportive piece that adds a little boost to your breasts without the rigidity of underwire for all-day comfort.

What to know before you buy a white lace bra

Underwire vs. wireless

Underwire and wireless bras both have their perks. Underwire bras provide a lot of boost and shaping. People with larger breasts often appreciate the support of an underwire bra over the relative structurelessness of a wireless bra. Read more about the benefits of underwire bras in BestReview’s underwire bra buying guide.

On the other hand, Wireless bras do provide some structure, but they won’t offer as much shaping and boost. Many customers prefer this, as it can be more comfortable and less restrictive than an underwire bra.

Sizing

Be sure to look for a white lace bra that runs true to size. You can generally discern this from the reviews section. If you want to be exact, refer to the bras size chart and take your own measurements. Underwire white lace bras tend to come in standard sizes, such as 34D, 36A, etc. In contrast, bralettes tend to come in sizes small, medium, large, etc.

Style

White lace bras are available in numerous styles. When selecting a white lace bra style, consider what bras you already have in your underwear drawer and which you most enjoy wearing. Also, consider what clothing you wear most often and what pairs well with it.

T-shirt bras provide a seamless, smooth appearance and are ideal for wearing with shirts where other bras show through.

Push-up bras have an underwire to provide a lot of lift and boost your cleavage. They work well with low-cut tops and dresses.

Bralettes are a trendy and versatile bra style which are more casual and often more comfortable than underwire bras.

Material

Luxury lace bras will feature a blend of silk or linen thread with hand-crafted lace details. Most white lace bras and bralettes use synthetic blends of cotton, nylon and polyester.

What to look for in a quality white lace bra

Unlined vs. lined

White lace bras are either lined or unlined. Because lace bras feature intricate open lace, an unlined bra will be extremely sheer and show your nipples, which may not work with some garments.

If you desire more coverage, look for a white lace bra with a lining that provides nipple coverage without compromising the lightweight beauty of sheer lace. Some lined bras also feature padding, adding shape while lifting your breasts to add size and cleavage.

Longline

Longline bralettes and underwire bras feature the cups and straps of an ordinary bra alongside fabric, which extends below the band and onto your midriff. This creates a cute and fun crop top look that you can wear as a sexy sheer top.

Convertible straps

White lace bras with straps that can be removed and rearranged into racerback and strapless formations provide an added layer of versatility to work with many different outfits and provide whatever support is most comfortable for you.

How much you can expect to spend on a white lace bra

White lace bras cost anywhere from $30 for standard bralettes made from synthetic nylon and polyester blends to upwards of $60 or more for premium lace bras made from silk. Expert to spend around $40 for a well-made bra whose underwire will last.

White lace bra FAQ

How do I clean a white lace bra?

A. Washing a lace bra in the laundry machine will ruin the integrity of its structure and likely also cause rips and snags in its delicate lace material. Take care of your white lace bra by hand washing it in the sink and then laying it flat to air dry.

What kind of detergent do I use on a white lace bra?

A. To preserve the quality and life of a white lace bra, use a laundry soap designed for lacey lingerie. Regular laundry detergent is harsh on bras and can wear out their elastic and underwire.

What’s the best white lace bra to buy?

Top white lace bra

Maidenform Casual Comfort Convertible Lace Bralette

What you need to know: A gorgeous bra from a trusted brand with good support and medium coverage in a trendy bralette style.

What you’ll love: This is a comfortable and sexy white lace bralette that checks all boxes for support and shaping without wire or a large amount of padding. It features adjustable straps for versatile wearing.

What you should consider: If you’re used to bralettes without any rigidity whatsoever, you may find the supportive side boning to be restrictive.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Top white lace bra for the money

Smart & Sexy Women’s Maximum Cleavage Underwire Push up Bra

What you need to know: This is an excellent white lace bra for the price that provides full coverage and a serious bust boost.

What you’ll love: This bra is as sexy and supportive as bras that add two cups and cost twice as much. It’s a great addition to a wardrobe for confidence and comfort.

What you should consider: This bra adds a lot of size and cleavage, which some customers don’t like. For many customers, however, this is a big plus.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bali Women’s Desire All Over Lace

What you need to know: This is a shaping bra that feels like a bralette with a luxurious appearance at a budget price.

What you’ll love: This bra is supportive and covering without wire, which provides all-day comfort without compromising pleasing aesthetics. It includes adjustable straps and wire-free cups.

What you should consider: This bra doesn’t work well with t-shirts because the lace shows through and creates bumps.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Evelyn Waugh writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.