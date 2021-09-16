The best men’s fleece robe

Fleece robes are perfect for keeping you warm in colder climates or the winter months. If you live in a warmer climate, consider buying a kimono-style cotton or bamboo robe for added breathability.

Which men’s fleece robes are best?

Fleece robes are well loved for their soft texture and luxurious comfort. If you are looking for a robe that’s comfortable enough to be used more than just after your shower, fleece robes are the way to go. They are often light enough to be worn comfortably for hours while still being warm enough for use in the winter months.

Our top pick, the Alexander Del Rossa Men’s Warm Fleece Robe with Hood, is a comfy and stylish pick that will bring the luxury of the spa to your home.

What to know before you buy a men’s fleece robe

Robe size and length

Men’s fleece robes normally come in a variety of sizes that are based on the normal sizing chart for men’s garments, so expect to see sizes ranging from extra small to extra large as well as big and tall sizes. When choosing the size of your fleece robe, remember that robes are normally meant to fit the body loosely.

Robe length is generally correlated with robe size, though this isn’t always the case. Some robes are made to be shorter, whereas some are made to be longer. Shorter robes are great for use in the summertime, while longer robes can be extra cozy for winter.

Robe thickness and weight

Some fleece robes are considerably thicker than others. When choosing your fleece robe, be sure to take into consideration the thickness that you want. If you live in a colder climate, going for a thicker robe is probably best.

Robe color

Most robe brands offer a variety of colors and designs. The standard for fleece robes is neutral colors such as white, black or gray, but if you want to make a statement with your robe, consider opting for a more vibrant color or pattern.

What to look for in a quality men’s fleece robe

Hoods

Some men’s fleece robes will come with an attached hood. Hooded robes provide that extra bit of warmth and coziness that’s perfect for colder climates and seasons. One thing to consider before going with a hooded robe is that they can come off as more pajama-like, which may be something that you want to avoid.

Pockets

Most men’s fleece robes will come with pockets, which come in handy for carrying around your phone, glasses or any other necessities. If you plan on lounging around in your new fleece robe, pockets are a must.

Removable vs. attached robe belt

Belts are a staple when it comes to robes, but some robes are a bit more inventive when it comes to how they keep themselves closed. Robes will either come with a removable belt, or a belt that isn’t directly attached to the robe, or an attached belt. Both removable and attached belts have their pros and cons, so be sure to consider which will be best for you.

Either way, if you plan on wearing your robe around the house, you will want to make sure that it is easy to keep closed.

How much you can expect to spend on a men’s fleece robe

Men’s fleece robes range from about $30-$65.

Men’s fleece robe FAQ

How do I wash a fleece robe?

A. When washing your fleece robe, be sure to wash it in cold water and then dry it at a cooler temperature or air dry it. Don’t use fabric softeners, as they have been known to damage fleece fibers.

Why choose a fleece robe versus a robe made from another fabric?

A. Fleece robes are better for use as loungewear, whereas cotton, velour or terry cloth robes are better for use after the shower or bath due to their absorbency and light fabric. Fleece robes are also quite a bit warmer than other types of robes.

What’s the best men’s fleece robe to buy?

Top men’s fleece robe

Alexander Del Rossa Men’s Warm Fleece Robe with Hood

What you need to know: This warm and luxurious robe is perfect for those who want a cozy robe to lounge in.

What you’ll love: This robe comes in a variety of sizes and colors. The robe is thick enough to keep you warm without feeling overly heavy or bulky.

What you should consider: Because it’s made out of fleece, it’s not very absorbent and won’t be very comfortable to use after a bath or shower.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top men’s fleece robe for the money

NY Threads Men’s Hooded Fleece Robe

What you need to know: This simple yet luxurious fleece robe is perfect for use around the house.

What you’ll love: This hooded robe comes in four classic colors and is extra cozy thanks to its large hood.

What you should consider: The fabric has a tendency to get staticky in cold weather.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

John Christian Men’s Fleece Robe

What you need to know: This stylish and cozy tartan robe is great for anyone looking for a fleece robe with that classic feel.

What you’ll love: The sizing on the robe is generous for added comfort. This is a good pick for those looking to buy a robe on the larger side without worrying about it being too long.

What you should consider: Some users have reported that the belt loops are awkwardly placed, especially for taller users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

