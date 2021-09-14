Best women’s slippers

Wearing slippers not only keeps floors clean and feet warm, but also provides support to keep your feet healthy.

Which women’s slippers are best?

With fall right around the corner, many people are looking for cozy slippers to keep their feet warm as the weather cools down. The right slippers can keep your feet toasty and comfortable after standing on them all day, as well as protect your floors from shoe damage.

For those who want a high-quality slipper, UGG Women’s Ansley Moccasin strikes the right balance between comfort, support and looks and is built to last.

What to know before you buy women’s slippers

Types of slippers

Women’s slippers come in a variety of styles, from simple slip-on to more supportive boot-style designs. Those with different needs and price ranges, as well as those in different climates, are going to have distinct slipper needs. There’s a design to suit everyone, so it’s important to familiarize yourself with all the options.

Soles

If you’re planning on wearing your slippers to run out and grab the mail or if they’re purely for inside wear, you might want a specific sole type. If they’re meant for both indoor and outdoor wear, rubber soles should be a top priority, as you need something with grip. For indoor slippers, something that’s easy to slip on and off quickly might be more important.

Style

Depending on your needs, certain slipper styles might suit you better. Slipper boots and closed-back styles offer more warmth and often more support if you plan on wearing them outdoors or simply live in a cold climate. Sandal styles are better for warm climates and summer wear. The classic open heel slipper design is a good balance of support and easy removability but doesn’t always stay on the foot if you need to walk long distances.

What to look for in quality women’s slippers

Support

Slippers that support your feet are just as important as their style and warmth. If you’ll be wearing your slippers for long periods of time, make sure they have arch supports. A flat-bottomed slipper may be cheaper, but it won’t be as comfortable or as supportive for your foot. Memory foam soles are a supportive option that won’t break the bank.

Warmth

Many people love slippers for fall and winter wear to keep their feet warm. Looking for a well-balanced interior is important. Materials like wool and leather come at a higher premium than artificial alternatives but can often do a better job of regulating temperature. That said, with today’s modern manufacturing, faux furs and leathers made of plastic can be just as insulating and comfortable, often at a lower price point.

Aesthetic

You don’t have to sacrifice fashion for function when it comes to slippers. Many come in attractive colors and styles and in a wide variety of materials. Whether you’re looking for bright, colorful slippers for a cheerful style or a more traditional neutral tone, there are slippers out there to suit your needs.

How much you can expect to spend on women’s slippers

Slippers in general span a range of prices. Lower-end slippers can run from $5-$25, while higher-end slippers can range from $30-$90 or more.

Women’s slippers FAQ

How do I keep sheepskin slippers clean?

A. Sheepskin slippers can be finicky. The best care is preventative care: either wearing them carefully and indoor-only or treating them with a weather guard before any heavy use. Deodorizing with baking soda or vinegar is a simple and popular method for cleaning the insides. As for the exterior, spot cleaning is the best way to go. Simply use a toothbrush and a gentle cleaning solution, ideally a suede cleaner or a gentle shampoo.

For actual washing, hand wash in cold water only with a gentle detergent, and air dry away from direct sunlight. Sheepskin slippers should never go in the washing machine.

What size slippers should I order?

A. Slipper size depends on a number of factors. It might depend on if you plan on wearing them with socks, or if your feet tend to swell and your foot size fluctuates. It’s best to look at reviews for your chosen slippers and see how they tend to run. Many slippers run small, particularly if they’re lined with any thick material. In these cases, sizing up may be necessary.

What are the best women’s slippers to buy?

Top women’s slippers

UGG Women’s Ansley Moccasin

What you need to know: A high-end, brand-name option for those who are willing to pay for quality.

What you’ll love: These slippers are quality-crafted, made of leather and lined with sheepskin. They’re durable with a water-resistant upper. They have a unique, supportive shape.

What you should consider: Some reviewers say these run on the smaller side. They’re also fairly expensive.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top women’s slippers for the money

CLPP’LI Women’s Faux Fur Winter Mules Slippers

What you need to know: Reasonably priced, with robust plastic soles and faux fur lining.

What you’ll love: Warm and cute, they come in a few color options. Reviewers say they hold up well with lots of wear. A high-end lookalike for a quarter of the cost.

What you should consider: Runs small, so order a size up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

ULTRAIDEAS Women’s Cozy Memory Foam Slippers

What you need to know: Super warm memory foam slippers that are great for long periods of wear.

What you’ll love: They come in a number of colors and textures, with a rubber sole. Easily machine-washable, with a memory foam insole for extra support. Wool-like upper.

What you should consider: Some reviews mention that the memory foam doesn’t hold up very well.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Arabella Matthews writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.