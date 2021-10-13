The best Halloween shirt

Halloween shirts are a fun and easy way to show your Halloween spirit, and they come in countless different designs and styles that you can wear the entire month of October.

Which Halloween shirts are best?

Festive gatherings, pumpkin carving, haunted houses and eating endless amounts of candy are just some of the many things you can’t help but love about October. If you are an avid fan of all things spooky or love an excuse to support your favorite fandom, then the month of October can quickly turn into a busy one.

Halloween shirts come in many styles and many themes. Finding the right Halloween shirt for you depends on how you would like to style a funny Halloween T-shirt, what Halloween concept is your favorite and how you plan to celebrate.

Be prepared for anything this spooky season brings by stocking up on Halloween shirts that you can wear to any Halloween event.

What to know before you buy a Halloween shirt

The theme is Halloween shirts, but Halloween shirts come in many different colors, styles and designs. You can get a Halloween shirt that has a very straightforward Halloween design with pumpkins and ghosts. You could also get a Halloween shirt that represents your favorite fandom or your favorite Halloween movie.

When considering the design, you should also consider the style of the shirt. Some Halloween shirts will be made from a thicker material that will help keep you warm, while others will have a lighter fabric with short sleeves, making it a perfect layering option.

A Halloween T-shirt can even double as a Halloween costume giving you more time to get your child or your four legged friend all dressed up and ready for trick-or-treating. Halloween T-shirts are a fun, easy and comfortable way to show your Halloween spirit.

What to look for in a quality Halloween shirt

Halloween shirts can come in various Halloween-inspired themes and can be worn for different occasions. They also come in numerous styles and materials, and some are better quality than others. If you decide on a graphic T-shirt that has a printed design on the front, make sure it is a cotton-based garment. A Halloween T-shirt with cotton fabric will be soft and firm enough to hold a print’s shape, while still being comfortable.

How much you can expect to spend on a Halloween shirt

Compared to some Halloween costumes, a Halloween shirt is often an inexpensive alternative. You can expect a Halloween shirt to range from $15-$30, depending on the quality and what you want in a Halloween shirt.

What’s the best Halloween shirt to buy

Top Halloween shirts

Happy Halloween Scary Retro Sweatshirt

What you need to know: Cozy up in this unique Halloween sweatshirt that is inexpensive and features all the strange things we love about Halloween. This fun retro design is colorful and festive, with Happy Halloween written dead center and surrounded by chaos. Said chaos includes ghosts, bats, vampires, candy and even a calendar marked October 31st. The devil is in the detail with this one, and there is a lot of detail.

What you’ll love: This Halloween shirt’s unique design is very festive and the cotton/polyester blend that will keep you warm on chilly Halloween nights.

What you should consider: While reviews say the sweatshirt material is good quality, the print does not appear as bright as it is shown online.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

SSLR Mens Halloween Short Sleeve Button Down Shirts

What you need to know: Looking to dress up a little this Halloween season, look no further than this Halloween-themed button down. There are several patterns to choose from, but each design includes an iconic Halloween pumpkin. One pattern features a witch flying on a broomstick, while another has a bat flying across a full moon.

What you’ll love: It is made from a comfortable, lightweight polyester material and has a straight fit with short sleeves.

What you should consider: Many say that it is good quality, but to hand-wash only, because the material is delicate.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top funny Halloween shirts for the money

I’m Just Here For The Boos Funny Halloween Women T-Shirt

What you need to know: This funny Halloween shirt features a cute ghost dancing with glasses of red wine. Customers love that the image on the shirt is just as clear in person as it is online, and reviews say that it runs true to size.

What you’ll love: This shirt comes in 10 different colors, and if wine isn’t your drink of choice, there’s also the beer version of this shirt. Some customers bought both the wine- and beer-themed Halloween shirts to wear with their significant other as a matching set.

What you should consider: Beware of sizing; several customers say that it runs small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Star Wars Characters Trick Or Treat Halloween T-Shirt

What you need to know: “Star Wars” fans will love this fun Halloween shirt featuring the “Star Wars” gang out trick-or-treating under the moon.

What you’ll love: This Halloween shirt does have a wide range of sizes, including kid’s sizes, making it easy to get a matching set for you and your entire family.

What you should consider: It only has one color option and reviews say that the decal fades a little after washing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Ounar Halloween Basic Witch Shirt for Women

What you need to know: For all you Starbucks lovers, this Halloween short-sleeve shirt is the perfect shirt to wear before heading out to get a pumpkin spice latte. This slight iteration to the iconic Starbucks logo will cause you to do a double take because, yes, the Starbucks lady is wearing a witch’s hat.

What you’ll love: This funny Halloween shirt has several fit options and comes in multiple colors, including options with two colors. This Halloween shirt is subtle, yet fun and festive. While this shirt makes an excellent option for the Halloween season, the soft and durable material makes it perfect for any time of the year.

What you should consider: Some reviews say that the decal faded a little after one wash, so remember to wash it in cold, not warm, water.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

