The best Halloween dress

Which Halloween dresses are best?

Looking for a fun way to celebrate Halloween? Cute Halloween dresses are a way to show off your holiday spirit at a party, in the classroom or at the office. Whether you like ghosts or pumpkins better, there are lots of Halloween dresses out there to pick from. The Dress Tells Halloween Vintage A-line Midi Party Dress features a vintage, A-line style and fun Halloween pattern.

What to know before you buy a Halloween dress

Sizing

Before purchasing a dress, especially online, it is important to make sure the sizing is right. For online stores, there is usually a link to that company’s sizing chart. This will list which measurements go with which sizes. Before starting your shopping, measure your waist, hips and bust. With these measurements, you’ll be prepared to pick the best size for you as you shop.

Material

As you’re shopping for cute Halloween dresses, consider the material of each dress. If it is cold around Halloween where you live, wool, silk and nylon are all fabrics that will keep you warm on a chilly night. If it is still hot in October in your area, then cotton, rayon or linen are good choices.

Style

You can find cute Halloween dresses in a variety of styles. While knee-length is the most popular choice, there are mini and maxi styles as well. There are also a variety of sleeve lengths, from no sleeves to long sleeves. Sweetheart necklines are common if you’re looking for a vintage Halloween dress, but scoop and v-neck are also favored choices. Most of these styles are classic and pair well with heels.

What to look for in a quality Halloween dress

Vintage

Many Halloween dresses are styled after those from the 1950s and 1960s. The prints on these dresses often have images taken from vintage Halloween decorations from the same era. When wearing a cute, vintage Halloween dress, many people style their hair, makeup and accessories after pinup girls.

Gothic

Gothic-style dresses are always a popular choice for Halloween. These are characterized by lace, velvet and colors, like black, purple and red. These dresses are great if you are going for a spookier look and easily double as the base for a witch costume.

Patterned

Halloween dresses come in a variety of fun patterns. Often the patterns have cartoon versions of classic Halloween images, like jack-o’-lanterns, wiches, cats, vampires and full moons. You can also find dresses that have your favorite characters from horror or Halloween movies.

Ease of cleaning

If you are the type to just throw clothes in the washer, make sure that the dress you are considering is machine washable. Many vintage-style dresses or those with details like lace are hand wash or dry clean only.

How much you can expect to spend on a Halloween dress

You can get a Halloween dress for under $20. If you want one of higher quality that will last you several years, then expect to pay closer to $30.

Halloween dress FAQ

Where can I wear my dress?

A. The short answer is anywhere you want. Cute Halloween dresses are a great choice for teachers or students who aren’t allowed to wear costumes to school. They also work for parties that happen before Halloween, if you want to save your costume for the big night. If you work in an office that doesn’t mind some fun apparel every once in a while, then a Halloween dress can keep you in dress code while not compromising on fun.

What are the most universally flattering silhouettes?

A. A-line dresses are a classic and flattering dress silhouette. This style of dress is usually fitted at the waist and then flares out wider than the shoulders at the bottom. This creates the image of a slim waist. Sheath dresses also look great on all body types. The sheath dress appears in many different forms but is unified by being loosely fitted to the shape of the body.

What if I want a Halloween wedding dress?

A. Throwing Halloween-themed weddings has become popular and so have non-traditional dresses. Oftentimes, the dresses that appear at these weddings are traditional in every way except color. All-black dresses or dresses with black lace or detailing are common. Gothic style dresses in black, maroon and dark purple are also favored choices for a Halloween wedding dress.

What’s the best Halloween dress to buy?

Top Halloween dress

Dress Tells Halloween Vintage A-line Midi Party Dress

What you need to know: This festive, A-line dress looks flattering on all body types.

What you’ll love: The classic cut of this dress makes it perfect for the office or a party. Its stretchy fabric is soft and lightweight, and it has a fun, bold pattern with Halloween classics, like skulls, pumpkins and ghosts.

What you should consider: This dress must be hand washed or dry cleaned.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Halloween dress for the money

MSBasic Casual A-line Halloween Dress

What you need to know: This affordable and fun Halloween dress is available in three different patterns.

What you’ll love: The 100% polyester material makes this dress great for a hotter Halloween night or easy to layer for a colder one. It comes in three patterns: jack-o’-lanterns and bats, cats and werewolves and full moons and pumpkins.

What you should consider: Some purchasers have reported that the fabric on this dress is thinner than desired.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Scarlet Darkness Lace Neck Cocktail Dress

What you need to know: This vintage Halloween dress has a beautiful lace neck.

What you’ll love: For someone who wants a black Halloween dress, this one has a fun, vintage feel. You can dress this piece up with your favorite Halloween accessories, like a witch’s hat, cat ears or eye mask.

What you should consider: There have been rare reports of the lace easily tearing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

