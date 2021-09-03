Don’t miss the best deals of Labor Day 2021

Many retailers are currently offering free or discounted shipping as part of their Labor Day sales. Some retails even offer same-day pick up or delivery for select sale items.

Score these Labor Day deals this weekend

With Labor Day sales in full swing, many shoppers are scrambling to pick up the best deals before they sell out this weekend.

Whether you’re finally splurging on wish-list items or shopping early for the holidays, this year’s Labor Day sales have plenty to offer. In fact, there are hundreds — if not thousands — of products marked down to some of the lowest prices we’ve seen all year.

To point you in the right direction for the last big sales event before the 2021 holiday season, here’s a list of the best Labor Day sales this week — including more than 20 trending deals.

Prices and discounts are accurate as of the time of publishing.

Best Labor Day sales events

From mattresses to kitchen gadgets to jeans, retailers have most categories covered with this year’s Labor Day sales. Here’s what to expect from a few of them:

Macy’s: 20-60% off, plus up to an extra 20% off select products with code: LABOR

20-60% off, plus up to an extra 20% off select products with code: LABOR HP: Save up to 52% on select products and get FREE shipping storewide

Save up to 52% on select products and get FREE shipping storewide Saatva: 9/1 – 9/6 — Labor Day Sale, $200 off purchases of $950+

Nectar: 8/10 – 9/13 — Labor Day Sleep Sale, $399 of FREE Accessories with Every Mattress

Casper: 8/16 – 9/13 — Labor Day Sale, Save 15% off all Wave, Nova and Original mattresses and pillows and sheets and 10% off everything else with code: SLEEP21

Puffy: 8/24 – 9/6 — Labor Day Sale, $300 Off and up to $455 of free accessories included

Brooklinen : 9/1 – 9/8 (Ends 11:59 PM EST) — 15% off sitewide, excluding Spaces and Last Call items

9/1 – 9/8 (Ends 11:59 PM EST) — 15% off sitewide, excluding Spaces and Last Call items Nutribullet: 9/3 – 9/6 — Save 20% off sitewide with code: SEPTEMBER

HUM Nutrition: 9/1 – 9/13 — Get 15% off on first orders $29+ with code: LABORDAY

CBDfx: Up to 25% off with code: SUMMER

Up to 25% off with code: SUMMER Eargo: Save $300 off Eargo 5

Trending Labor Day deals

Tech and electronics

Amazon Echo Show 5: $54.99 (was $84.99)

A newer release with updated features, the Echo Show 5 is a popular smart home hub that is Alexa-enabled and has a 2-megapixel camera. Between video chatting, streaming media and managing smart devices, there isn’t much this Echo Show can’t handle.

Sold by Amazon

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch: $249.95 (was $299.95)

This premium Fitbit tracks vital health stats like heart health, skin temperature and stress responses. The tracker has built-in GPS to accompany users on rides, hikes and runs without a smartphone. It has a six-day battery life and operates at a maximum altitude of 20,000 feet.

Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Macy’s

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition Gaming Headset: $61.99 (was $99.99)

With THX 7.1 surround sound and a noise-canceling microphone, this headset offers an immersive gaming experience. It’s equipped with oval ear cups infused with cooling gel to keep wearers comfortable during long gaming sessions.

Sold by Amazon

Canon TS6420 All-in-One Wireless Printer: $99.99 (was $129.99)

Convenient and capable, Canon’s all-in-one wireless printer lets users print, scan and copy through popular mobile apps. It has a space-savvy design that is suitable for home offices and dorms.

Sold by Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell 3: $139.99 (was $179.99)

Boost your home’s security by investing in this newer Ring Video Doorbell. It has a 1080p HD camera and two-way audio so users can interact with visitors. Installation is simple and many users agree the Ring app is easy to navigate.

Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Bed Bath & Beyond

Home and kitchen

Casper Nova Hybrid Mattress: $1,780.75 (was $2,095)

Plush yet supportive, this hybrid mattress is ideal for all sleepers, no matter their preferred sleep position. The mattress offers ergonomic zones support and has an Airscape 3 layer to keep sleepers cool.

Sold by Casper

Saatva Classic: $1,374 (was $1,574)

If you’re looking for a new mattress this hybrid innerspring mattress is a great option. It’s available in three comfort levels, plush soft, luxury firm and firm.

Sold by Saatva

Instant Vortex Air Fryer: $69.95 (was $99.99)

Instant Pot’s 4-in-1 air fryer remains a customer favorite for its sleek black design and user-friendly operation. It air-fries, roasts, bakes and reheats food without oil, making it a popular choice among those seeking healthier cooking options.

Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Macy’s

Charter Club Damask Designs Amara Paisley Duvet Cover Set: $76.50 (was $170)

If it’s time to upgrade your duvet cover, this light Charter Club set is a solid investment. The paisley-blue queen-sized set includes a cover and standard sham, both of which are machine-washable. Made with 100% cotton with a 300 thread count, the set gets progressively softer with washing. This deal is eligible for twin, full and king-sized sheets, as well.

Sold by Macy’s

All-Clad Stainless Steel 7-Pc. Cookware Set: $299.99 (was $839.99)

This stainless steel cookware set, made by a high-end kitchen brand, remains a bestseller for its restaurant-quality construction. Each item in this built-to-last set is made of three-ply steel with an aluminum center core. It’s backed by a lifetime warranty.

Sold by Macy’s

Bissell PowerGlide Pet Slim Corded Vacuum: $139.99 (was $179.99)

Well-received for its lightweight design, this slender pet vacuum is perfect for quick-and-easy cleaning. The tangle-free brush roll lifts pet hair and dander without jamming, no matter how long the pet (or human) hair is. The vacuum also comes with a set of upholstery attachments.

Sold by Amazon

Lenox Tuscany Red Wine Glasses: $35.99 (was $72)

Imbibe in style with these timeless Lenox red wine glasses crafted with non-lead European crystal. Despite their dainty, elegant design, the glasses are break-resistant and dishwasher safe, making them suitable for everyday use.

Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Hotel Collection Luxe Down Alternative Comforter: $224.39 (was $440)

Luxury abounds in this hypoallergenic comforter, which is every bit as plush and fluffy as traditional down comforters. It has a pure cotton shell that is machine-washable, making it a low-maintenance bedding option. The comforter is considered ideal for all-season use.

Sold by Macy’s

Beauty

MAC Satin Lipstick: $15.20 (was $19)

Given the new low price, it’s worth picking up a few new shades of this MAC lipstick. A creamy formula with buildable color, the lipstick offers comfortable, all-day wear. It’s available in 20 shades, which include a well-rounded variety of neutral and bolder colors.

Sold by Macy’s

Laura Mercier Repair Eye Serum: $59.50 (was $85)

This Laura Mercier firming eye serum promises to minimize the appearance of fine lines. Formulated with fine Japanese botanicals and caffeine, it soothes skin around the eyes and helps restore your natural radiance.

Sold by Macy’s

BECCA Cosmetics Ignite Liquified Light Highlighter: $19 (was $38)

It’s easy to achieve an all-over glow with BECCA’s liquid highlighter, which is formulated with sunflower oil and vitamin E to soften skin. The highlighter offers a penalized glow in three soft shades. The formula is vegan and free of harsh ingredients, like parabens, silicone and alcohol.

Sold by Macy’s and Ulta

Jimmy Choo Blossom Eau de Parfum Spray: $36 (was $60)

Appreciated for its lively, bouquet-inspired scent, this long-lasting Jimmy Choo perfume is bursting with personality. It features top notes of red berries and citrus cocktail with base notes of white musk and sandalwood.

Sold by Macy’s

Health

Waterpik Cordless Plus Water Flosser: $69.99 (was $79.99)

If flossing isn’t your thing — or isn’t possible with braces — pick up this portable water flosser. The device uses pressurized water to blast away up to 99.9% of plaque and debris. The travel-friendly water flosser fits in most toiletry bags and has a long-lasting rechargeable battery.

Sold by Amazon

HoMedics Infrared Thermometer: $39.99 (was $66.99)

This no-contact thermometer is popular for home, school and office use. It delivers quick, easy-to-read results and stores up to 50 temperatures with date stamps. The thermometer can also be used to measure the temperature of foods and liquids.

Sold by Macy’s

Clothes and accessories

Calvin Klein Lucia Bucket Bag: $88.80 (was $148)

Simple and versatile, this Calvin Klein bag is a sporty spin on classic cross-body styles. It comes with a 23-inch adjustable strap and a removable zip pouch. The bag is made from PVC, making it a lighter alternative to heavier leather cross-body bags.

Sold by Macy’s

Levi’s Women’s Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket: $47.70 (was $79.50)

This Levi’s boxy-cut denim jacket is made with the brand’s signature quality and construction. It has classic details, such as large front pockets and chunky buttons. The jacket is available in several washes, including light and dark indigo.

Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Under Armour Men’s HeatGear 2.0 Leggings: $18.99 (was $34.99)

These Under Armour leggings keep wearers cool and dry, thanks to their breathable, wick-away material. They have ultra-thin construction that fits easily — and comfortably — beneath shorts and sweatpants. The leggings are available in three colors.

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Johnston & Murphy Men’s Sanborn Cap-Toe Lace-Up Oxfords: $111.20 (was $139)

Put your best foot forward with these Johnston & Murphy Oxfords, a stylish investment that is on sale just in time for a return to the office. Popular for its fine construction, this well-made pair has a premium leather upper and sole.

Sold by Macy’s

Other trending Labor Day deals

