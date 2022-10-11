Make use of this year’s Prime Early Access Sale by getting ahead of your holiday shopping.

Although it might seem a little early, it’s time to start thinking about the holidays. We have already seen some great deals on Ring Video Doorbells, Ninja Milk Frothers and Amazon Smart Plugs at the Prime Early Access Sale. If you want to get some unique stocking stuffers at a great price, now is the time to do it.

To help you out, we’ve compiled a comprehensive list of the best deals on products you can fit in a stocking. To help you quickly navigate to those items, we’ve organized our list, breaking it down into seven sections: trending, tech and electronics, apparel and accessories, home and kitchen, lawn and garden, sports and fitness equipment and health and beauty.

These seasonal deals are always subject to change. BestReviews will update this list during the Prime Early Access Sale. We recommend checking back throughout the duration of the event as we add more worthwhile bargains.

Updated: October 11, 5:30 pm PT

3Doodlers and other trending deals

Sabatier Bamboo Charcuterie Board: 27% off

You don’t need to throw a party to enjoy a tasty array of meats and cheeses. However, you do need some accessories, such as a serving board. This Sabatier Bamboo Charcuterie Board can turn your snacks into fine cuisine.

VanSmaGo Flying Ball Toy: 38% off

Finally, it is safe to play ball in the house. This flying orb is an astounding toy that lights up and floats just above the palm of your hand. It’s crash-resistant, easy to control and fun for all ages.

Bic BodyMark Temporary Tattoo Markers: 24% off

Tattoos are forever, and not everyone is ready for that type of commitment. These body markers give you beautiful, temporary ink that can be worn like fashion. They are skin safe and perfect for special occasions, sporting events, festivals and more.

3Doodler Create+ 3D Printing Pen: 31% off

Everyone likes to doodle. However, with this 3Doodler Create+ 3D Printing Pen, your artwork no longer needs to stay in the two-dimensional realm. You can use this trending craft tool to create anything you imagine.

Oral-B Smart Limited Electric Toothbrush: 38% off

Featuring pressure sensor technology and a coaching timer, this corded electric toothbrush will help you take your oral care up a notch. It lets you know when youâ€™ve missed a spot and comes with a travel case so you can take it on the go.

Disney Treasures From the Vault Limited Edition Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Plush: 63% off

Get two limited-edition 15-inch Disney dolls for the price of one with this classic Mickey and Minnie set. Each doll is designed and embroidered to honor the characters from their 1928 cinematic debut in â€œSteamboat Willieâ€.

Wireless chargers and other tech and electronics deals

Innway Card Ultra Thin Rechargeable Bluetooth Tracker: 29% off

Losing keys and misplacing other important items, such as your bag or wallet, can be a thing of the past with this Bluetooth tracker. Simply attach it to anything important. Your smartphone connects with this clever device and can pinpoint exactly where it is.

Hayousui Keyboard Vacuum Cleaner: 31% off

No matter how neat you are, eventually, the keyboard of your laptop accumulates debris, which can inhibit the functionality of your keys. With the Hayousui Keyboard Vacuum Cleaner, you can safely vacuum away debris inside your most sensitive electronic devices to keep them in prime working order.

Mas Carney Earphone Case: 43% off

Earbuds are tiny and can be easily misplaced. This earbud case gives you a secure location to store them.

Yootech Wireless Charger: 44% off

If you’ve never tried a wireless charger, you’ve never experienced the simple convenience they offer. With the Yootech Wireless Charger, you can just drop your device on the magnetic base for perfect placement, and it will instantly begin charging.

Ring Video Doorbell: 30% off

Safety shouldn’t be a luxury. Everyone should feel protected in their own home. The Ring Video Doorbell gives you that peace of mind by letting you see who is at your door before opening it. You can even use it to communicate with your visitor, even if you are not home.

iDPRT Thermal Label Printer: 46% off

Running a business from home has never been easier. The Thermal Label Printer is compatible with the needs of most e-commerce platforms to provide quality shipping labels as soon as they are needed.

iWALK Small Portable Charger: 30% off

A reliable compact charger goes a long way. This little charger is no bigger than a tube of lipstick and can charge the iPhone 8 one and a half times while youâ€™re on the go.

SoundBot Bluetooth beanies, Nautica pajamas and other apparel and accessories deals

SoundBot Bluetooth Wireless Smart Beanie: 65% off

Listening to music and podcasts can be tough in the colder weather. Headphones and earbuds are made of plastic, which can get uncomfortable when the temperature drops. This SoundBot Bluetooth Wireless Smart Beanie has headphones built in, so you can listen in comfort wherever you are, even if it’s on the slopes.

Nautica Men’s Cotton Pajama Pants: 61% off

These pajama pans are even comfier than sweats. If you’d like to roam around your home in supreme comfort, consider these quality PJ pants.

Savior Heat Heated Gloves: 20% off

Your body doesn’t think that hands are essential organs. It diverts blood to other areas, making your fingers the first thing to get cold. However, with these heated gloves, your hands will stay warm and toasty, no matter what.

iPhone 14 Pro Max Case with Card Holder: 20% off

At one point, wallets were essential. Now, they are just another thing to remember when you run out the door. This iPhone 14 Pro Max case gives you a secure location to place important cards, so you only have to remember your phone and keys when you leave the house.

Aoliks Copper Compression Socks: 29% off

If you are on your feet most of the day, your heart could use a little help. These compression socks provide a gentle squeeze on your legs that helps move your blood uphill so you can live a healthier life.

Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Polarized Square Sunglasses: 25% off

The classic wayfarer sunglasses from Ray-Ban are always a hot commodity. Polarized with an acetate frame, these shades provide UV protection and are stylish year-round.

PowerLix milk frothers and other home and kitchen deals

PowerLix Milk Frother: 67% off

It’s the little things in life that mean the most. Using this frother gives your milk the perfect froth, so it feels like you wake up in a trendy little cafe each and every morning.

Kitchen Perfection Silicone Smoker Oven Gloves: 40% off

If you like to cook, bake or barbecue, it’s important to protect your hands from high temperatures. These silicone oven and grill gloves are perfect for the task. They are comfortable, are colorful, offer a good grip and reduce your chance of getting burned.

Hunnybee Beeswax Wrap Set: 20% off

Beeswax food wrap is made from fabric, which has been coated with food-grade beeswax. The Hunnybee Beeswax Wrap Set is an excellent alternative to cling wrap. It’s durable, reusable and better for the environment.

Vin Fresco Electric Wine Opener: 20% off

The only problem with wine is you have to get the cork out. With the Vin Fresco Electric Wine Opener, this minor inconvenience is no longer a struggle. Just pop it over the bottle, turn it on and you’re ready to pour.

Mamicooker Electric Garlic Chopper: 41% off

If you want a fresh, home-cooked meal, preparing ingredients like garlic, onion and nuts is a necessary evil. With this time-saving device, mincing and chopping will be an effortless pleasure. Your tastebuds will thank you.

Crockpot Electric Lunch Box: 33% off

This 20-ounce food warmer seals food tight and helps you warm up leftovers anywhere. It’s sleek, soft to the touch and comes with a detachable cord.

Gorilla Grip kneeling pads and other lawn and garden deals

Gorilla Grip Extra Thick Water Resistant Comfortable Kneeling Pad: 46% off

Kneeling anywhere at any age is tough. This Gorilla Grip kneeling pad provides a comfortable cushion so you can get the job done without damaging your knees. It is almost soft enough to turn tasks into treats.

More Birds Red Jewel Hummingbird Feeder: 40% off

Hummingbirds use a lot of energy when they fly. Because of this, their diet requires sugary nectar they can turn into energy. The More Birds Red Jewel Hummingbird Feeder is like a power bar for hummingbirds. It will give them the type of food they need to thrive. Plus, it will draw them to your home so you can marvel at their beauty.

Homeimpro Outdoor Solar Light: 46% off

Lighting your home walkways and gardens at night is as much about safety as it is about creating atmosphere. This outdoor solar light collects power from the sun throughout the day so it can illuminate your home at night to help keep you safe and free from misplaced footsteps.

Colovis Bamboo Plant Labels: 35% off

These plant markers are great for keeping track of your plants. Before they sprout, these markers let you know what is what. You can even use them to give your plants a name, so you can talk kindly to them to nurture their growth.

Garden Republic Indoor Herb Garden Seed Starter Kit: 20% off

The Garden Republic Indoor Herb Garden Seed Starter Kit contains everything you need to grow herbs that are great for herbal tea. It makes a great gift for gardeners and tea lovers alike.

Green Mount Watering Wand: 32% off

This sprayer wand is great for watering bushes and shrubs. It comes in two lengths and three colors with a design that accommodates both flowerbeds and seedbeds.

FineDine water bottles and other sports and fitness equipment deals

FineDine Triple-Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle: 28% off

It is important to stay hydrated. This insulated water bottle not only helps you get your daily intake of water, it has a spill-proof top as well. The bottle is BPA-free and can even help keep your beverage cold.

Niyikow Hand Grip Strengthener: 60% off

The first time you can’t open a jar, you realize how important hand strength is. Unfortunately, most workout routines neglect the hands. That is why you need the Niyikow Hand Grip Strengthener. It can help keep your hands strong as you age so you can continue to do everyday tasks.

Degol Skipping Rope: 20% off

If you want to get the most bang for your buck when it comes to fitness, a jump rope offers exceptional value. The Degol Skipping Rope is a durable, adjustable model that can help you get an intense cardio workout every day.

Hoocan Resistance Bands: 60% off

When used properly, these resistance bands can safely increase the intensity of nearly any exercise. They come in a variety of resistances, do not slip when you use them and are made to last.

Epewizd Food and Fitness Journal: 29% off

To achieve success, it is just as important to track your progress as it is to write down your goals. With this fitness journal, you can do both. It is a rugged journal that is built as tough as you strive to be.

CamelBak M.U.L.E. Mountain Biking Hydration Backpack: 42% off

CamelBack is a trusted brand for hydration in the athletic community. This pack is lightweight and breathable with a secure phone pocket, adjustable straps and the capacity to hold up to 100 ounces of water.

Wonsagain shower brush, Burt’s Bees hand cream and other health and beauty deals

Wonsagain Long Handle Shower Brush: 50% off

Even the most flexible individual has a hard time cleaning every area on their body during a shower. This shower brush gives you the reach you need to get the job done, even if it’s that spot in the middle of your back.

Lip Smacker Coca-Cola Flavored Lip Balm Set: 33% off

Not only does the Lip Smacker Coca-Cola Flavored Lip Balm set moisturize and protect your lips, it comes in an assortment of flavors that are sure to please.

Crest 3D Whitestrips: 35% off

One of the first things people notice about you is your smile. Crest 3D Whitestrips give you the best chance of making an unforgettable first impression by brightening your teeth. The process is easy and gives you noticeable results with little effort.

Celor Under-Eye Patches: 52% off

Under-eye patches are the secret weapon that help you retain a vibrant, youthful look. Celor Under-Eye Patches are easy to use and effective on wrinkles, puffiness and dark circles.

SmellRose Hair Iron Mat and Pouch: 40% off

A silicone mat, such as the SmellRose Hair Iron Mat and Pouch, might seem like an odd choice for a beauty product, but it has a very important purpose. If you use anything hot, like a flat iron or curling iron, this gives you a safe place to set it down without damaging your countertops or furniture. It also acts as a travel pouch.

Viking Revolution Beard Care Kit for Men: 30% off

Beard care kits have become increasingly popular and expensive over the last few years. This set features Viking Revolution oils and styling balm alongside a boar hair brush, comb and trimming scissors.

