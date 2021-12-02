Best white Christmas tree decor

There are a lot of great spots to use a small white Christmas tree in your decorating. Try the center of your kitchen table, on your mantel or on an entryway table.

Which white Christmas tree decor is best?

If you’re dreaming of having a white Christmas this year, adding a white Christmas tree to your decor collection could bring you the snowy look you’ve been hoping for, whatever climate you live in. Just like their green counterparts, white Christmas trees come in a wide variety of shapes and sizes. Whether you’re looking for a big tree for your living room or a few tiny trees for a village display, the perfect choice is out there.

If you’re searching for an elegant option, the National Tree Company Winchester White Pine makes a beautiful addition to any home’s living room.

What to know before you buy white Christmas tree decor

Location

Before deciding which tree is best for you, think about where it will go in your home or office. If you are purchasing a larger tree, then measure the dimensions of the intended spot in advance. This will make for a more convenient shopping experience and prevent you from ending up with a tree that doesn’t fit in your home. Don’t forget to check the tree’s width as well as its height.

There are also a lot of great spots to use a small white Christmas tree in your decorating. Try the center of your kitchen table, on your mantel or on an entryway table. Additionally, you can utilize miniature Christmas trees in holiday villages or front door displays.

Lighting

You can buy your white Christmas tree with or without lights. Trees that come lit cost more than those without lights, but if you loathe fighting with tangled light strands, it might be worth the extra cash. Smaller items, like ceramic Christmas trees, usually have built-in lights that are powered by a cord of batteries.

Additional decorations

If you’re buying a new tree, you’ll want some decorations to go with it. Look through your ornaments and see if there are any that don’t seem to ever make it out of their box. Start with any extras you find, and then you can quickly supplement your new tree by buying a large set of ornament balls. Add an unused strand of lights and some garland, and you’re in business.

What to look for in quality white Christmas tree decor

Size

There are many large, white Christmas trees that are beautiful options. A white tree can add sophistication to your living room, foyer or dining room. Like regular Christmas trees, you can find these anywhere from 5-12 feet.

Alternatively, small trees are perfect for filling out your overall holiday decor look. You can find these anywhere from 1-3 feet in height. Most trees at this height do not come with lights, but they are extremely versatile.

Ceramic trees

Ceramic trees are a Christmas classic, and a white ceramic Christmas tree can be a lovely addition. Glass light bulbs line these trees, usually in multiple colors. They are generally powered by a power cord or batteries. Power cords are great if you don’t want to worry about changing out batteries.

Bottlebrush tree

Bottlebrush trees have become wildly popular over the last few years. These trees are usually between 3-12 inches tall, sit on a wooden base and have bristles for branches. You can find them in a wide variety of colors, including white. These are perfect for creating Christmas scenes and crafts.

How much you can expect to spend on white Christmas tree decor

For a small tabletop Christmas tree, expect to pay between $15-$50. If you’re in the market for a full-size tree, then you can expect to pay between $150-$400 for a good one.

White Christmas tree decor FAQ

Which ornaments look the best on white trees?

A. The great thing about white trees is that every color looks great against their branches. Red and green, blue and silver or white and gold are all lovely combinations.

Can I leave my tree lights on overnight?

A. It is best to never leave your tree lights on overnight. Even LED lights can overheat, and it isn’t worth the risk. If you are worried about forgetting, some trees have timers that will turn your lights off for you.

What’s the best white Christmas tree decor to buy?

Top white Christmas tree decor

National Tree Company Winchester White Pine

What you need to know: This high-quality white Christmas tree is perfect for those who want their ornaments to really stand out.

What you’ll love: This durable tree will last you for many years. It is easy to assemble and store. The branches are realistic looking, and you can purchase it lit or unlit in various heights.

What you should consider: A few customers have reported receiving trees with burnt out lights.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and Home Depot

Top white Christmas tree decor for the money

Northlight Pine Artificial Christmas Tree

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a tree to decorate a tabletop, then this tree is an excellent choice.

What you’ll love: The tree is 2 feet in height, which makes it a great size for a kitchen table centerpiece or entryway table. The base is stable and covered in a cute burlap sack. The branches are full, steady and perfect for showcasing all your mini ornaments.

What you should consider: There have been reports of customers receiving damaged trees.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Lenox Treasured Traditions Light-Up Tree

What you need to know: This beautiful, ceramic Christmas tree makes a great addition to any table top decor.

What you’ll love: The white porcelain allows the colored lights and 24-karat gold accents to really stand out. The tree runs off of AA batteries, so you won’t have to worry about managing a cord.

What you should consider: Some customers have commented that they wished the lights were brighter.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

