What’s the best New Year’s Eve decoration?

You may pop the champagne and sing “Auld Lang Syne,” but a New Year’s Eve celebration is not complete without the perfect New Year’s decorations. Create ambiance as you watch the ball drop in Times Square. Whether you are looking for indoor or outdoor decorations, there are options to fit your style. If you are looking for New Year’s decorations to dazzle your party guests, the Happy New Year Hanging Swirls Decorations are the top choices to ring in the new year.

What to know before you buy a New Year’s Eve decoration?

Type

From streamers and posters to ribbons and balloons, there are a lot of different New Year’s Eve decoration ideas. Centerpieces and other table decorations liven up seating arrangements. A balloon arch or fringe backdrop can brighten up a room, while a banner announces the new year to everyone.

Themes

When most people think of New Year’s Eve, they picture clocks striking midnight and champagne bottles popping. Many New Year’s Eve decorations have variations of these symbols along with swirls and stars. From giant champagne-bottle balloons to paper clocks striking 12, there is no doubt which occasion you are celebrating. Gold, silver and black are the traditional New Year’s colors. Decorations that feature the incoming date also are very popular.

Material

Many New Year’s Eve decorations are made from paper such as laminated cardboard or crepe paper. Balloons are foil or latex. Free-standing decorations often are plastic. If you plan to use your decorations year after year, choose sturdy materials that will stand the test of time.

Size

Decorations vary in size from small pieces of confetti to giant front-lawn signs.

Indoor vs. outdoor

When you decorate for a New Year’s Eve party, you might want to dress up the outside of your home just as much as the inside. There are banners and door decorations for the outside of the home, along with signs, hanging ornaments and other indoor ones. Be sure the decorations you choose for the outdoors are made to withstand weather conditions, especially if you live in a cold climate.

What to look for in a quality New Year’s Eve decoration

Reusable decorations

Some New Year’s Eve decorations have the year printed on them, but you can choose more generic ones to reuse in the following years. If you pick products made of quality materials, they are more likely to last as time passes.

Interactive

You can dress up your home or party for New Year’s Eve with interactive decorations with which guests can pose for photo opportunities. Backdrops with “Happy New Year” messages or metallic fringe are popular for pictures. You can make the pictures themselves into party decorations for next year’s celebration.

Lights and sounds

Decorations that light up and make sounds are especially fun for a celebratory atmosphere on New Year’s Eve. Even if they don’t have a New Year’s Eve theme, sound-activated lights can be an impressive addition to your party. When the music starts, the lights dance with you.

How much you can expect to spend on a New Year’s Eve decoration

New Year’s Eve decorations cost $11-$35 per set depending on how large the set is.

New Year’s Eve decoration FAQ

How do you fill foil balloons?

A. You can blow them up yourself with a straw or air pump, but they will not float unless you use helium. You need a helium machine to do this, which is an expensive option. You also might purchase balloons at a store that will fill them with helium for an additional cost.

Can you find accessories to wear and noisemakers that match your New Year’s Eve decorations?

A. Yes. You can find hats, headbands and glasses to wear throughout the party. There are matching noisemakers such as horns and blowers to celebrate when the clock strikes midnight.

What’s the best New Year’s Eve decoration to buy?

Top New Year’s Eve decoration

Happy New Year Hanging Swirls Decorations

What you need to know: This pack of decorations includes 30 preassembled black and gold hanging swirl decorations that are prestrung.

What you’ll love: This set has a variety of designs such as “Happy New Year” signs, top hats, clocks striking midnight, cameras and stars. Because they are sturdy, heavy-duty, laminated cardstock and don’t have the year printed on them, you can reuse them.

What you should consider: Some people reported that pieces were missing from their sets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top New Year’s Eve decoration for the money

2022 New Year’s Eve Party Decoration

What you need to know: This set includes elegant black, gold and white balloons.

What you’ll love: You’ll receive 40-inch “2022” balloons; five gold-confetti latex balloons; seven gold mylar balloons with New Year’s messages on them that are shaped like champagne bottles, circles and stars; and a bunting with triangle flags with varying designs.

What you should consider: You have to fill the balloons with helium yourself.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Big Dot of Happiness New Year’s Eve Party Centerpiece Sticks

What you need to know: This black-and-gold centerpiece stick set includes 15 table-toppers in three shapes.

What you’ll love: You receive 15 wooden dowels with stickers and an assortment of shiny 2022, clock and “Happy New Year” heavy-duty cardstock signs of varying lengths. Insert them into vases or floral arrangements to make centerpieces. The printed image of glitter makes them shine without a glittery mess.

What you should consider: These decorations are DIY and require outside materials.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

